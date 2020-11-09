Divided Nation Lifts REITs

U.S. equity markets surged by the most since April on an election week rally fueled by the mounting prospects of a divided government after the "Blue Wave" failed to materialize.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Expect the unexpected. U.S. equity markets surged by the most since April on an election week rally fueled by the mounting prospects of a divided government after the so-called "Blue Wave" failed to materialize. While the ultimate balance of power remains undetermined - and may remain that way until January - a near-even split in both chambers of Congress reduces the possibilities for significant changes to tax or regulatory policy, which sent valuations of stocks, bonds, real estate, and commodities soaring this past week.

Rebounding from their worst week since March, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) surged by 7.2% this week while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) rallied by nearly 2,000 points. Real estate equities delivered a fairly strong week despite underperformance from the COVID-sensitive property sectors as the pandemic continued to accelerate this past week while the prospectus of an immediate fiscal stimulus package dimmed amid the ongoing election uncertainty. The Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) gained 4.3% with 14 of 18 property sectors in positive territory while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) finished higher by 2.8% on the week as real estate earnings season wrapped up.

Hopes of a less aggressive stance on international trade policy - particularly with China - helped to power the Technology (XLK) sector to gains of nearly 10% on the week. While domestic-focused sectors underperformed, we view the "divided government" outcome as an especially ideal environment for residential and commercial real estate equities and other yield-sensitive sectors that tend to outperform during economic regimes of low interest rates, low inflation, and modest economic growth. Underscoring that theme, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate declined to fresh record-lows this past week, helping to lift the Hoya Capital Housing Index to strong gains as the housing sector is poised to be a continued leader of the post-pandemic recovery.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Beneath the election-related headlines, economic data this past week was solid. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy added 638k jobs in October - slightly above economists' estimates for gains of 580k, but private payrolls solidly beat estimates with gains of 906k. The "headline" unemployment rate ticked down to 6.9% from 7.9% in the prior month, also well better than estimates. Underscoring the unexpected strength and pace of the early recovery, economists from the Congressional Budget Office had initially expected the unemployment rate to remain over 10% through the end of 2021. Over the past six months, 12.1 million jobs have been recovered, but total nonfarm payrolls remain roughly 10 million below pre-pandemic levels.

We've remained quite a bit more optimistic than consensus on the employment and economic outlook, urging investors not to underestimate the "unstoppable force" of WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus and the unprecedented levels of monetary support, both of which we expect to continue after the election despite the recent stalemate. There may still be some more "low-hanging-fruit" left in the rebound as roughly 50% of recent job losers continue to classify themselves as on "temporary layoff" totaling over 3.2 million, which is down from a peak of 18 million back in April. Encouragingly, permanent job losses declined sequentially for the first time since the start of the pandemic and are "only" about 2.5 million above pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, data this past week showed that the U.S. housing industry continues to be perhaps the brightest spot of the economic recovery and election results appear unlikely to materially alter the positive trajectory. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported this past week that mortgage applications to purchase a single-family home are now higher by 25% from last year while refinancing applications are now higher by 88% from last year. Meanwhile, earnings results and commentary this past week from Zillow (Z) confirmed the "powerful tailwinds" behind the housing sector not only into 2021, but into the next decade, driven by favorable demographics, limited housing supply, emerging real estate technologies, and the added boost from the "work from home" era.

Commercial Equity REITs

This week, we published Rents Paid, Dividends Raised: REIT Earnings Recap. Flying under-the-radar during election season, a frenzy of real estate earnings reports over the last three weeks have provided critical information on the state of the commercial real estate sector. In general, results were better-than-expected with guidance revisions being overwhelmingly on the upside. Roughly two-thirds of equity REITs beat consensus FFO estimates, slightly above the historical average of 60%. While most REITs withdrew full-year guidance earlier this year, the vast majority of REITs that have continued to provide guidance offered a positive boost in the third quarter. Two dozen REITs raised guidance compared to just one REIT that lowered it.

With more than 70 REIT earnings reports - not to mention the U.S. elections - there were clear pockets of strength and weakness within the REIT sector. Cannabis-focused REITs Innovative Industrial (IIPR) and Power REIT (PW) were among the positive standouts this past week as several more states legalized medical and/or recreational marijuana including New Jersey, Arizona, and Mississippi. Also among the leaders this past week were apartment REITs, particularly west coast-heavy Essex Property (ESS) and Equity Residential (EQR) after California voters rejected a rent control initiative. We highlight some of the notable sector trends and earnings results below.

Malls: Troubled mall REITs Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and CBL & Associates (CBL) plunged this past week after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this past week while Washington Prime (WPG) likely isn't far behind after reporting dismal earnings results. Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), however, jumped this past week after reporting that it generated positive cash flow in Q3 as rent collection improved to 89%. While we're still waiting on results from Simon Property (SPG) next week, reports thus far have indicated that collection rates have improved to roughly 80% in Q3, but that much of the missed rents in Q2 will likely remain uncollected.

Prisons: Prison REITs were slammed this past week as Democrat Joe Biden - who included the abolition of private prisons on his election platform - is currently the strong favorite to win the Presidency as votes continue to be counted in several key states. CoreCivic (CXW) dipped more than 6% after reporting its final quarterly results as a REIT this past week, as the firm announced last quarter that it is abandoning the REIT structure at the end of the year while GEO Group (GEO) declined by nearly 5%. Absent a significant shift in political and cultural attitudes or in the structure of capital markets, we believe that these entities face continued difficulty operating as public entities.

Shopping Centers: Shopping center REITs gave back their early-week gains following a series of relatively disappointing earnings reports from Federal Realty (FRT), Regency Centers (REG), and Urban Edge (UE). As expected, rent collection has rebounded to just shy of 90% by the end of Q3 and improved to around 75% in Q2, up from the sub-50% initial collection rates in April. Same-store NOI growth - which declined by an average of nearly 18% in Q2 - has become slightly "less bad" with average reported declines of 12.9% in the third quarter, led on the upside by Retail Opportunity (ROIC).

Billboards: The positive standouts this past week, billboard REITs Lamar Advertising (LAMR) and Outfront Media (OUT) surged by 19.1% and 18.5%, respectively, after reporting encouraging earnings results. Lamar beat on revenue expectations and raised its guidance range to $4.75 at the midpoint, representing an 18.1% decline from last year. Outfront commented that it remains "cash flow positive" and noted a sequential improvement in operating metrics, including leasing activity and AFFO per share.

Single-Family Rentals: American Homes (AMH) gained more than 8% this past week after reporting record demand in Q3, underscored by a robust 5.9% rise in rental growth on new leases. Along with Invitation Homes (INVH) and Front Yard Residential (RESI), SFR REITs reported record-high occupancy rates at nearly 98%, up about 200 basis points from last year while turnover rates continue to hit record-lows. Blended lease rates rose a strong 4.4% across the sector on renewal growth of 2.8% and new lease growth of 5.4%. Rent collection has been near-spotless throughout the pandemic.

Two more REITs boosted their dividends above pre-pandemic rates this past week: industrial REIT Lexington Realty (LXP) and healthcare REIT Community Healthcare (CHCT). In total, eight more equity REITs boosted their dividend above pre-pandemic rates since the start of third-quarter earnings season, bringing the total to 39 equity REITs and two mortgage REITs. Broken down by property sector, industrial REITs lead the way with 8 increases, followed by net lease REITs with 7 and apartments with 6. On the flip side, 65 equity REITs reduced or suspended their dividend this past year, including the entire hotel and mall sector and the majority of the shopping center REIT sector.

As a whole, rent collection has recovered to "normal" levels across all major property sectors outside of retail. Retail rent collection rates have improved to 90% or above, but a dreaded "second wave" of economic lockdowns in the U.S. would be devastating to not only retail REITs, but also all of the COVID-sensitive property sectors. Real estate earnings season officially concludes next week with results highlighted by reports from mall REITs Simon Property (SPG), Taubman Centers (TCO), as well as homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI).

Mortgage REITs

On another busy week of mREIT earnings season, residential REITs finished higher by 4.0% while commercial mREITs gained 4.2%. On the residential-side, Western Asset (WMC) and MFA Financial (MFA) led the way after reporting gains in Book Value Per Share of 29.8% and 10.3%, respectively. Redwood Trust (RWT) was the laggard after becoming the lone mREIT to report a sequential decline in BVPS in Q3. On the commercial-side, Tremont Mortgage (TRMT) surged more than 28% after reporting that it remains fully current on all interest payments and that it plans to declare a one-time "catch-up" cash dividend in December in order to maintain its REIT tax status. Hannon Armstrong (HASI), the best-performing mREIT this year, also jumped this past week after reporting another quarter of strong growth.

As discussed in our Earnings Recap, 21 of the 23 residential mREITs have now reported 3Q earnings results. Book Values have climbed by an average of 6% in the quarter following the 9% gain in Q2 with several mREITs seeing their BVPS return to pre-pandemic levels. On the commercial-side, 15 of the 18 mREITs have now reported results. Book Values have climbed by an average of 2% in the quarter following the fractional gain in Q2. We'll see a half-dozen more results next Monday including from Broadmark Realty (BRMK), Invesco Mortgage (IVR), and Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT).

REIT Preferreds and Baby Bonds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher Yield Without Excess Risk. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 1.3% but remains lower by 13.2% on the year. This past week, Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) announced that it will repurchase all of its Series A Preferred Stock (PLYM.PA), which pays a coupon of 7.50% and trades at a slight premium to par value. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 21.25% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively more limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" convertible preferred offerings.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 18.1% and Mortgage REITs are off by 40.7%. This compares with the 8.8% gain on the S&P 500 and the 0.7% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Five of the 18 REIT sectors are in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, five of the eight sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. The gap between the best-performing REIT sector - data centers - and worst-performing REIT sector - prisons - widened to 86% in 2020. At 0.82%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 110 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 240 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

After a busy week of employment data, it will be a slower week of economic data in the week ahead headlined by the two major inflation reports. On Thursday, we'll see Consumer Price Index data for October and on Friday, we'll see Producer Price Index data. Inflation metrics perked up a bit during the summer after hitting multi-decade lows during the shutdown-months, but the upward pressure appeared to have stalled in recent months as the pandemic-related supply-chain issues get resolved. We'll again be watching Jobless Claims data on Thursday and JOLTS Job Openings data on Tuesday as well as Mortgage Applications data on Wednesday.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions, focusing on portfolio and index management of publicly traded securities in the residential and commercial real estate industries. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.