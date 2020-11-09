The company has a strong balance sheet with no debt and $771 million in cash and equivalents, providing it with substantial financial flexibility.

SEI Investments (SEIC) is a mid-cap core financial company focusing on wealth management tools and financial software. Through its 50-year history, the company has provided a steadily growing business servicing four main clients. These are private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEIC offers investment custodial services, bank-oriented wealth management software, and registered investment advisors (RIA) and institutional investors management software and mutual funds. From a back-office vantage point, SEI Investments offers a full suite of productivity enhancement services.

The graphic below from SEI Investments' April 2020 investor presentation outlines the evolution of various products and markets. Building from a base of custodial services to financial institutions, SEIC has a history of providing long-term solutions to multiple segments of the financial sector.

(Source: Company investor presentation, April 2020)

Interestingly, SEIC’s reporting sectors are based on types of clients. By combining two different tables in its SEC-filed reports, a flowing analysis of products and clients emerge. More information on these can be found in my August 2020 SEIC review. Below is an update for the 2020 9-month revenues from the company's quarterly press release.

Private Banks: 27% of 2020 9-month revenue, $336 million. Provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent registered investment advisors (RIA), and financial advisors globally.

Investment Managers: 29% of 2020 9-month revenue, $360 million. Provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to mutual fund companies, banking institutions, traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide and family offices in the US.

Investment Advisors: 24% of 2020 9-month revenue, $299 million. Provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent RIA and financial planners.

Institutional Investors: 19% of 2020 9-month revenue, $235 million. Provides investment and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems, higher educations, and other not-for-profit organizations worldwide.

New Businesses: 1% of 2020 9-month revenue, $10 million. Provides investment management solutions to ultra-high net worth families in the US, developing internet-based investment services, developing network and data protection services, and modularizing larger technology platforms into standalone components.

Assets under management increase 6% to $246 billion, not including their 39% equity interest in value-oriented LSV Asset Management. Assets utilizing its custodial services, or assets under administration, rose by 13% to $738 billion. The difference is assets under management implies SEIC has input on investment strategy, such as mutual funds, while assets under administration are physical assets held for the client’s convenience, such as holding an ETF’s physical stock certificates.

In the fintech segment, SEI has developed an upgrade to its time-tested and comprehensive Trust 3000 investment management software platform. Known as the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP), the intriguing aspect of the upgrade is the program’s ability to be sold and installed in pieces. Known as One SEI, the competitive advantage for SEIC is the ability to start “small” with a client and then work other pieces of the software program into the upgrade as the client becomes more comfortable with SEIC’s performance. Known as the company's “Land and Expand” marketing approach, the concept is to land a customer and then to expand the platform services offered over time. The advantages are outlined in the recent conference call in the comments by Mr. Steve Meyer, Head of SEI's Global Wealth Management Services:

The clients are really looking for a straight-through powerful platform and technology stack and I think part of the benefit of doing it this way [Land and Expand] is it gives them the ability to digest a major part of the improved platform and then start to transition other pieces in a more kind of expanded cadence which I think is very appetizing, especially when you look at many of these firms have a number of systems, anywhere from five to 10. So, I think it provides definitely a better trajectory and a more acceptable, less risky way of transforming their internal operations and replacing internal systems.

An example of this strategy is the recent conversion of a large existing client, US Bank (USB), from the Wealth 3000 platform to the SWP. The total conversion will take a several quarters, but rather than an all-or-nothing sales approach, a Land and Expand strategy allows USB to transition additional portions of its back-office platforms over time, replacing both SEIC’s previous software and competitors. Contracts for SWP usually run 5-7 years.

The current economic upheaval has dampened most bank’s appetite for implementing new technology, and a slowdown in fintech in general should be expected. The economic slowdown has stalled SEI Investments earnings for 2020. Q3 2020 earnings per share were $0.75, 7% below the consensus of $0.79. For the year, analysts expect SEIC to earn $2.92 per share, down from $3.24 in 2019. Earnings per share estimates call for the company to earn $3.38 in 2021 and $3.69 in 2022. SEIC management has earned an "A" rating for 10-year consistency in earnings and dividend growth by CFRA, joining an elite number of A rated companies.

Driving long-term earnings growth is a constantly high return on invested capital (ROIC) of 25%, with a 3-year average of 28%. Supported by 83% gross margins, SEI Investments has maintained this outstanding profitability for several decades, and investors should expect more of the same in the future.

The company has a strong balance sheet with no debt and $771 million in cash and equivalents, providing it with substantial financial flexibility. As an example, management recently announced a more aggressive share buyback program, taking advantage of the current dip in share prices. SEIC management has been buying and, more importantly, retiring shares since at least 2004. Share count has decreased by 27%, or 53 million shares, to a projected 2020 year-end figure of 140 million shares outstanding. Investors should expect a continuation of share retirement as SEIC’s primary means of returning capital to shareholders. The company pays a semi-annual dividend and currently yields 1.3%.

TheFly.com offers the following recommendation update from Morgan Stanley on October 10:

Morgan Stanley analyst Ryan Kenny initiated coverage of SEI Investments with an Overweight rating and $63 price target. The stock has underperformed the market this year even though SEI is "strongly positioned for growth," Kenny tells investors. Morgan Stanley thinks the market is missing the fact that operating leverage is about to inflect positively, that SEI is skewed to faster growth areas of investment servicing than peers and that consensus looks like it is under-modeling an increase in fees driven by average daily equity market values being up 13% quarter-over-quarter in Q3, Kenny said.

Of concern to some investors could be the age of its founder and CEO. At age 77, the reigns of the company should be about to shift, and Morningstar offers the following comments on succession:

Al West founded the company in 1968 when it created the first computer-simulated training technology for loan officers. West has served as the CEO and chairman since and owns or controls 13% of the shares outstanding. Since going public in 1981 at a split-adjusted price of $0.19 a share, investors have certainly benefited from his leadership. The company’s seed investment in LSV Asset Management in 1994 was particularly accretive and now generates around 20% of the firm’s pretax income. Though West has been a driving force since inception, SEI’s segment leaders operate autonomously (each presents on the earnings call, for example), and we believe the firm has a deep talent bench.

I agree with Morningstar’s designation of SEI Investments as a mid-cap core holding in the fintech industry. SEIC is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growth in fee-based investment advisors, and the company's client relationships tend to last for multiple years due to contract terms and the high internal cost of switching technology platforms to competitors.

SEIC makes a timely addition to a growth-oriented portfolio looking for additional fintech exposure. I anticipate adding more shares to my growing position with any further market weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.