The New Nifty 50 Growth Stocks: Shocking Outperformance

The reasons for this emergence of extremely high P/E ratio large cap growth stocks are detailed along with a discussion of future prospects.

They have since continued to surge another 11.2% on average. In fact, only 4 of the 50 have declined since August 21, 2020.

When I first wrote this article (8/21/20), The New Nifty 50 had a shocking average P/E ratio of 96 and an average price to revenues of 18.6.

We have entered a new age of powerful growth stocks similar to, if not more impressive than, the original Nifty 50 of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Background

On August 26, 2020, I published an article in Seeking Alpha titled “Introducing The New Nifty 50 Stocks: Already Up 71% This Year. In that article I named 50 world-beating large cap stocks and provided figures such as price to revenues, P/E ratios and stock price gains over several periods. The figures used were as of August 21, 2020. Please refer to this article for more background on the original Nifty 50 of the early 1970s and late 1960s.

Since that article, the New Nifty 50 has surged another 11.2%. During that same time period, the S&P 500 has increased 3.3% and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has increased 4.5%. While the surge has slowed, these stocks are still easily beating the market.

In this article I will:

- Name the stocks and my criteria for them

- Update the share price growth and stock valuations of the New Nifty 50

- Detail how the New Nifty 50 companies are surprisingly similar to each other

- Discuss why I believe this is happening

- Conclude with my expectations going forward.

New Nifty 50 List

To choose this list, I only had a few actual rules. They had to be large caps (over $10 billion) listed in the U.S. for at least three years. The stocks were chosen using the following screens: high price to revenues, high P/E ratios, high revenue growth the last three years, up over 140% since January 1, 2017 and up over 19% this year to date. I have included two charts, the first showing valuation and the second showing stock appreciation. Note that none of the original Nifty 50 are on the current list. In fact, most of the New Nifty 50 did even not exist in the 1970s.

The New Nifty 50 stocks have increased in market cap by $4.03 trillion this year alone through November 8, 2020. They now represent 29.7% of the top 500 U.S. based companies by market cap and 24.9% of all U.S. based publicly traded companies according to Siblis Research as of September 30, 2020. They are rapidly becoming the market. Based on this, without the Nifty 50, the other 450 largest stocks are down 7.2% this year. If you look at the broader market, it is down even more without the New Nifty 50.

If you include smaller growth companies, this is the biggest reason the U.S. stock market has significantly outperformed the world this year. It is the same reason the U.S. stock market has outperformed for quite some time. Most other countries don’t have many cutting edge IT or healthcare companies, with strong balance sheets, like the U.S. does.

The negative impact has been greatest on value investors. They by definition own few if any of the New Nifty 50 stocks. As such, most have significantly trailed the stock market this year and over the past five years.

Most of the New Nifty 50 are "new economy" related companies. Of the New Nifty 50, 32 are information technology (IT) related. They include 17 software companies, 9 internet companies and 6 other IT related. The next biggest category is healthcare with 7 companies. There are some surprises. There are two restaurant companies (Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Domino’s (NYSE:DPZ)) and one beverage company (Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)). They did not invent their categories but have certainly disrupted them. A gold miner, Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV), is included. It was strong even before the current gold surge.

As shown above, part of the reason for the New Nifty 50’s outperformance is rapid revenue growth. The New Nifty 50 have averaged revenue growth of 25.5% over the past three calendar years. However, their stock prices have increased 531% on average since January 1, 2017. That’s an annualized growth rate of 56%. In fact, they now have a massive average P/E ratio of 108. Historically, 12 to 25 is more normal for the average stock. So, at least half of the increase in the New Nifty 50 came from something more than just revenue growth. I will discuss those factors below, but first a look at the surprising amount of commonalities among the New Nifty 50.

The New Nifty 50 Share Many Commonalities

The New Nifty 50 stocks are surprisingly similar to each other as detailed below.

1. All are large cap growth stocks.

2. All are innovative companies that either created or dominate new categories of business

3. All have had strong revenue growth and stock price growth for years. Most have had a steady rise in stock price for at least three years.

4. All have a powerful moat.

5. Most were actually positively impacted by Covid, as the significant majority are online, IT or software-related.

6. All are up at least 19% this year. On average they are an amazing up 80% this year, a year while a sharp recession raged.

7. Unlike the dot.coms of the late 90s, these are all strong dominating businesses. As such they are more like Nifty 50 of the early 1970s and late 1960s. Actually, they are very similar to the original Nifty Fifty. They arguably comprise the majority of the most successful companies in the world in the past five years.

8. Most did not exist 30 years ago.

9. Only three are in commodity-like industries such as utilities, commodities, food, retail or energy. The only retailer is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has innovated by going online.

10. Although there are many ADRs and other foreign companies listed in the U.S., all but one of the New Nifty 50 are American-based.

11. Almost all have strong balance sheets and low leverage. The one with the weakest balance sheet (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)) does so by design. It could easily and quickly have a much stronger balance sheet if it wanted.

12. Few have made significant acquisitions the past three years. They have been too busy focusing on rapid internal growth. No need to buy growth, if you already have it.

13. Most are international in scope.

Why the Outperformance

There are many factors that have come together causing this huge outperformance of the New Nifty 50.

The revenue growth shown above accounts for about 45% of the stock price growth. The price to sales and P/E ratios have also expanded considerably, accounting for the rest of the stock movements. That is typified by Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) chart shown below. The other factors for the outperformance are detailed below.

First of all, as shown below, just having a strong balance sheet alone is a big reason for the outperformance. Companies with strong balance sheets have significantly outperformed the market this year, and last year, while those with weak balance sheets have way underperformed. In fact, the differential is about 40% over the past year. There has been a major flight to safety.

Another reason is that the short sellers have capitulated. Many of these high P/E, high price to revenues stocks had high short positions as many bet they were priced for perfection. As they shot higher this year, there was heavy short covering.

Another reason for the outperformance is emergence of Robinhood. Robinhood, which pioneered the free trading platform has attracted a younger more risk-taking crowd, many of whom are day trading. Day trading had died down considerably in recent years. It is back with a vengeance. However, the smaller retail traders who make up Robinhood are probably not big enough to have a big impact on the largest stocks like Apple, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.

Low interest rates have created a “There is no alternative” (TINA) to stocks. The Fed has pushed interest rates as low as they can go and still stay positive, on the short end. They have also pushed rates historically low on the longer end. Investment grade bonds now yield under 3% for most maturities. Money market accounts yield nothing. Investors are being pushed into stocks.

Large cap growth tech stocks have become the new safe haven. That mantle has been taken from consumer staples and utility stocks. This is in part due to sustainable growth and low leverage.

Any mania eventually feeds on itself through fear of missing out (FOMO) and hype. We are at that stage.

And finally, we are in a major American large cap growth company era. This may be the most important item so I will spend the next section discussing this.

New Age of Large Cap Growth Stocks

We are in a new age of growth. While academic studies in the past showed that value-oriented stocks outperformed on average, we are clearly now in an era of growth stocks. The next question then is, why are these mostly American large-cap growth companies significantly outperforming? After all, the law of large numbers usually leads to slower growth for large caps. In fact, the mega caps such as Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) continue to grow rapidly despite the law of large numbers. The New Nifty 50 are mostly newer companies that have thrived while older mega caps such as Exxon (NYSE:XOM), GM (NYSE:GM) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) grow slowly if at all.

The reasons for the outperformance of large cap growth companies are summarized below.

1. Innovation - In the past, large corporations became bogged down in bureaucracy, and less nimble. These companies have hired the best and brightest and spent big on R&D. They have also sped up the decision-making process.

2. Moat - Most have a massive moat that not only protects them from competition but also leads to sustainable growth. They have built these moats over many years. It will be very hard for competitors move past them.

3. Earnings and revenue growth - Stocks in the intermediate and long term move primarily based on earnings growth. Rapid growth stocks however move more on revenue growth. These companies have enjoyed stellar revenue growth despite their size. The New Nifty 50 averaged 25.5% revenue growth the past three years. The original Nifty Fifty did not come close to that.

4. Leadership - These companies have created, or were early movers, in whole new industries or niches.

5. Long term planning - These companies continue to pour money into moonshots, projects that won't payoff for years.

6. Well-capitalized - All but Tesla have solid balance sheets and all have access to cheap capital. This allows them to finance all of their projects, whether moon shots or current growth. They can take more risk because they can afford to have failures.

7. Scale of the domestic market – All but one is based in the U.S. The U.S. consumer and business markets are the largest in the world. This means a company can become world class just operating in the domestic market. They can then use the know-how, scale, and profits to expand internationally. The U.S. also has a world class university system that attracts students from around the world.

8. Disruption - All have heavily disrupted or even created entire industries.

9. Top talent - Twenty years ago, the top college graduates were going to Wall Street and making money for themselves. Today, they go to rapidly growing, disruptive companies that expand our economy. Many skilled employees are even coming from overseas to work for these high-paying, cutting-edge growth companies.

10. The IT industry - It is no accident that the majority of these companies are in the IT industry. That is where the greatest advances are occurring along with healthcare. The growth in these two industries reflect the change in the U.S. from manual labor to talented professionals. We outsource the labor intensive manufacturing, and focus on the higher value areas such as innovation, capital, marketing and management.

11. Less legacy issues- These are mostly newer companies that have few of the legacy issues older companies have such as unions, environmental issues and pensions. They also generally have less capital expenses, factories, inventories and other items that require funding.

12. New Factors have emerged driving growth - Finally, but very importantly, major advances in recent years have driven growth unlike we have ever seen in history. These advances that have led to resurgent and sustained growth are detailed below.

a. Automation - This improves productivity.

b. Outsourcing - Everything can now be outsourced including IT, HR, finance, manufacturing and procurement. This makes it easier to startup a business or product line.

c. Online - Instant communication and information has sped everything up.

d. Logistics - A whole asset-light industry has sprung up to speed up shipping and make it more efficient.

e. Software - The amount of functions made more efficient with software keeps growing. It’s no accident 17 of the New Nifty 50 are software firms.

f. Workforce - More college graduates are available including many from overseas.

g. Cloud - IT has become more efficient and more powerful.

h. Artificial Intelligence- AI is helping in many areas such as pricing, targeted marketing, design, detecting fraud, and predicting consumers.

Add these items to the advantages previously listed above and there has been an explosion of growth. This growth is widespread but primarily focused in two areas, information technology and healthcare. It is no accident that most of the companies in the New Nifty 50 are either IT or healthcare-related. However, IT companies far outnumber healthcare ones on this list. That is because in healthcare, if you come up with a disruptive new drug or piece of equipment, it will take over that market. But then you have to repeat that with an entirely different drug or piece of equipment. IT firms, whether online, software or other IT have a much longer runway with their businesses.

Going Forward

The New Nifty 50 now have an average P/E ratio of 108 versus 21 for the S&P 500 (per a Barron's article this week). To forecast what will happen going forward, you have to look at the factors mentioned above which have got us here.

I don’t expect the biggest reason for the outperformance to end any time soon. The New Nifty 50 companies are actually growing revenues 25.5% a year on average. The factors going into this are if anything getting stronger.

However, many of the other catalysts are temporary. The flight to safety always unwinds at some point. Interest rates are not likely to stay this low indefinitely. The high risk trades on Robinhood will eventually burn many inexperienced retail traders. Some of the largest growth companies such as Apple and Amazon are getting regulatory pushback due to their massive size.

The original Nifty Fifty stayed strong quite long, for over five years. But it didn’t end well. I don’t expect history to exactly repeat but it will likely rhyme. If anything, these stocks are even higher priced than the original Nifty Fifty when looking at P/E ratios and price to revenues. But they are also faster growers. Much faster in fact. That growth should protect them somewhat. They can stay strong for quite some time like they did last time. But I’m not a buyer. There are too many better values out there and the temporary factors pushing these stocks up will end at some point.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.