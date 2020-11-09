Following a review of Chubb's (CB) FQ3 results, I am increasingly encouraged about the prospects for near-term growth and margin expansion on the back of firming pricing, both of which could serve as positive catalysts for a revaluation. Chubb's strong balance sheet ($72.9 billion capital position) should also allow it to absorb potential losses (if any) better than peers, creating a compelling opportunity for longer-term investors at the current c. 1.0x P/Book.

(Source: Chubb FQ3 Presentation)

Breaking Down the FQ3 EPS Miss

Admittedly, the company did report an EPS miss for the latest quarter, but this was largely due to significantly higher-than-expected catastrophe losses (cats), which rose to c. $922 million (implying a c. 13% cat load). Of the $922 million, $696 million was attributable to weather events and $110 million to wildfires. No COVID-19-related losses were incurred and included in the cat loss this quarter.

(Source: Chubb Form 10-Q filing)

As a result, CB reported core EPS of $2.00, below consensus expectations at $2.19, despite also benefiting from the reclassification of some private equity (PE) income (the company has a c. $5 billion PE portfolio). However, if we were to exclude the one-off impact from cats and prior-year reserve developments (PYD), the underlying results would have been strong.

(Source: Chubb FQ3 Earnings Release)

Despite the earnings miss, book value was resilient, at $120.87 on a per share basis (excluding accumulated other comprehensive income), which equates to +1.7% Q/Q growth. As the company did not repurchase shares this quarter, EPS and BVPS did not benefit from a reduced share count.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 BVPS $ 120.33 $ 122.42 $ 115.64 $ 121.32 $ 124.98 BVPS excl. AOCI $ 119.18 $ 121.05 $ 120.28 $ 118.89 $ 120.87

(Source: Company Data)

Cat Losses Distract from the Improving Underlying Trends

Although reported results were weighed down by catastrophe losses, Chubb's core business trends are moving in the right direction. Overall Property & Casualty net premiums written (NPW) rose 5.7% Y/Y to $8.5 billion. Growth would have been slightly higher on a constant currency basis at 6.4% Y/Y, with commercial lines at +10.8% Y/Y offsetting the -3.3% Y/Y decline in consumer lines (mainly due to pressure in international).

Core P&C margins were also robust, with the combined ratio (excluding cats and prior year claims) standing at 85.7%, on the back of broad-based strength across Chubb's major divisions. Higher net investment income also helped, although this was largely attributable to the change in accounting for PE distributions, and therefore, was likely non-recurring.

(Source: Chubb FQ3 Earnings Release)

Underlying Loss Ratios Also Trending Positively

Similarly, Chubb's consolidated underlying combined ratio fell 380 bps Y/Y to 85.7%, with the majority of the improvement down to the loss ratio. The Global P&C underlying loss ratio, for instance, reached 56.3% for the quarter - the best quarterly accident year (AY) ex-cat loss ratio in recent years.

2016 2017 2018 2019 3Q20 AY ex-cat Loss Ratio (Global P&C) 57.3% 57.6% 58.5% 58.6% 56.3%

(Source: Company Data)

Meanwhile, the underlying loss ratio in North American commercial also trended positively, reaching 63.6% (+150bps Y/Y). The North American Personal Lines result was also exceptionally strong, with the 49.4% AY ex-cat loss ratio representing a Y/Y improvement in the c. 550bps range and the lowest result in recent years.

2016 2017 2018 2019 3Q20 AY ex-cat Loss Ratio (NA Personal) 51.0% 52.6% 55.8% 55.2% 49.4%

(Source: Company Data)

The FQ3 loss ratios were impressive, but it will be interesting to track the sustainability of these results in the upcoming quarters and to gauge the extent to which lower frequency is benefiting. Nonetheless, management has expressed confidence in the favorable trends continuing from here, which is encouraging.

Favorable Pricing Commentary Underpins Growth Outlook

The fact that Chubb's net premiums upside was most clearly pronounced in Global Reinsurance (+27% Y/Y) reflects the benefit of pricing momentum in the sector, in addition to the new business volume. For the broader business as well, pricing commentary was favorable in FQ3, with management indicating a 15% rate increase on average in North America and 16% in the Overseas segment. While premium pressures were seen in the Accident & Health (A&H) and International personal lines, both are expected to recover in 2021. Similarly, Chubb noted that commercial underwriting conditions were "strong and continuously improving" in most regions.

Overall, I am encouraged not only by the positive pricing trends in FQ3, but also by fact that management is guiding toward the favorable pricing conditions continuing into the upcoming quarters. Along with the growing "exposures across the portfolio" and the pricing momentum, I see the favorable trends translating into strong near-term growth prospects and underlying margin expansion ahead.

Positioned for Outperformance

Despite the FQ3 earnings miss (driven by the large catastrophe losses), I believe the Chubb bull case has strengthened on the back of strong underlying results, along with the favorable pricing backdrop. Furthermore, the company's diverse product mix and strong balance sheet position should allow it to ride any COVID-19 headwinds unscathed. The valuation also remains undemanding at c. 1.0x P/Book. Looking ahead, I see favorable pricing trends and top line resilience ahead as positive catalysts for a revaluation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.