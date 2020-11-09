Investors should consider an entry between now and that event.

The key event is going to be the first production at Balya and Timok anticipated in 2021, which may usher in a new era of positive FCF.

Royalty revenue growth, I believe, will be the primary value driver for EMX.

EMX Royalty Corp. (EMX) is, to a large extent, similar to Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) in that both run a project generation operation and that both make equity investments in the JV partners who option their projects.

Although project generation does lead to royalty interest when projects are optioned out, the road from generated projects to a portfolio of royalty-paying mines has proven to be a long and winding one, often leaving investors standing there waiting for years for free cash flow.

Take Altius, which I previously wrote about here. Altius was able to achieve zero to even negative operating costs in project operation; however, without the acquisition of the royalty interest in the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine in 2003 and, particularly, Prairie Mines & Royalty Ltd. in 2014, it would not have metamorphosed into a significant royalty player anytime soon (see here).

Aggressive acquisition of royalty-paying assets has definitely played an important role, more so than project generation, in getting Altius where it is today. It is no wonder recent start-ups in the royalty patch, e.g., Maverix Metals (MMX) (founded in 2016), Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) (founded in 2016), and Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF) (founded in 2019 as Guerrero Ventures Inc.), all chose to acquire near-production royalty interest for accelerated growth.

Since its founding in 2003, EMX for the most part has stuck to the knitting of building a royalty portfolio through project generation. Even when it did acquire, the targets are mostly portfolios of generated projects that are years away from production, e.g., Revelo Resources Corp. in Chile and Perry English in Canada. EMX CEO David M. Cole seems to be quite averse to the idea of paying steep prices for near-production royalty interest in an increasingly competitive market (see here).

So, there arises the following question: when will EMX generate enough royalty revenue to attain positive free cash flow? Below, let's try to find an answer to that question.

Equity investment

On June 14, 2018, IG Copper LLC sold the Malmyzh copper-gold porphyry project in southeastern Russia for US$200 million. From its 39% interest (on a fully diluted basis) in IG Copper purchased for US$13 million, EMX netted approximately US$68 million (see here).

The US$68 million windfalls, at US$0.84 per share, made up for the majority of historical losses and has contributed mightily to the outperformance of EMX stock over gold since 2Q 2018 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The share price of EMX in comparison with the gold price, modified from the source.

The problem is mining equity investing is typically frowned upon by the market. Recall how the equity investment in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. and the subsequent acquisition of the entire Barkerville by Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) were received by the market (see a detailed discussion here).

Beta, not alpha

As is also clear in the above chart, EMX's stock tends to outperform gold in a bull market and underperform the yellow metal in a bear market. As a matter of fact, EMX has a beta of 1.44 over the past five years, which can be:

partly explained by the fact EMX gets more project generation deal flow as the gold price rises, and

partly attributed to the appreciation and decrease in the mark-to-market value of the equity investments EMX made in JV partners.

The holy grail

The senior gold royalty firms, including Franco-Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), have shown that they are all-weather outperformers, both in bull and bear markets (Fig. 2).

EMX's stock is yet to attain the capability of the senior gold royalty firms to outperform gold across cycles. It goes without saying, to build a free cash flowing royalty portfolio, as seen in the senior gold royalty companies, is the holy grail for project generators such as EMX.

Fig. 2. The outperformance of senior gold royalty companies over gold and gold miners as represented by VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). Source.

Royalty revenue, cash flow: history

Over the past 17 years, EMX has built a portfolio of approximately 250 assets, among which EMX has a royalty interest in some 150. So far, one asset (Leeville) is generating royalty revenue, while another asset (Rawhide) pays quarterly dividends (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The asset portfolio of EMX. Source.

Leeville. EMX has a 1% GSR royalty in portions of the Leeville, Turf, and other underground gold mining operations in the Leeville project, located in the Northern Carlin Trend in Nevada and operated by Nevada Gold Mines, a 61.5:38.5 JV between Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont Corporation (NEM). From August 2012 to July 2020, Leeville has generated a total of US$13.9 million in revenue.

Leeville has significant growth potential because mineralization remains open along the known structural and stratigraphic controls. EMX stands to benefit from that exploration upside at no cost (see here).

Rawhide. In December 2019, EMX acquired a 19.9% equity interest in Rawhide Acquisition Holding LLC that through Rawhide Mining LLC operates the producing Rawhide gold-silver mine, Nevada. For the 1H 2020, a total of 11,159 oz Au and 85,034 oz Ag have been sold for US$17.7 million.

Rawhide distributes 50% of its taxable income to the LLC members on a quarterly basis. EMX received approximately C$62,000 of dividends from Rawhide as of 2Q 2020. Although dividends are not in the same league as royalty income in the revenue hierarchy (see here), they are still a welcome source of additional revenue for money-losing EMX.

A NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate technical report is expected in the 4Q 2020.

Ensero. EMX also made a C$5.024 million investment in Ensero Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Alexco Environmental Group and a spin-off of Alexco Resource (AXU), which is estimated to return 12.3% per year over the next 7 years (see here).

Financial performance. Over the past 2 1/2 years, EMX's revenue on average more or less covers G&A. Some C$1.2 million of the G&A is annually spent on personnel compensation, which is not unusual given EMX is a human resources-intensive project generator.

EMX also invested C$7-8 million per year in project and royalty generation, which accounts for the majority of the cash flow deficit (Table 1).

Table 1. A summary of the financial ratios of EMX. Source: Laurentian Research gathered from EMX financial releases.

Outlook

The cash flow situation is poised to take a turn for the better in the next few years, thanks to production start-up at two royalty assets that originate from EMX's project generation operations.

Balya. EMX holds an uncapped 4% NSR on all metal production from the Balya Pb-Zn-Ag deposit in Turkey, now operated by private miner ESAN. Construction of the spiral decline at Balya is scheduled for late 3Q 2020, with the initial production forecast for 2Q or 3Q 2021 adjusted for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. At 5,000 tpd, Balya is expected to generate up to US$5 million of annual royalty for EMX.

Timok. EMX holds a 2% NSR for gold and silver and 1% for all other metals on Brestovac West, and 0.5% NSR on Brestovac and part of Durlan Potok, all in the Timok project in Serbia. The new operator Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. (OTCPK:ZIJMY) calls Timok as Čukaru Peki. Zijin is currently developing the Upper Zone of Čukaru Peki, aiming to bring it on stream by 2021. From the 174 Mlb per year of copper production, the Upper Zone can generate US$2.5 million of royalty annually for EMX. Substantial upside exists in the Lower Zone of Čukaru Peki.

Between Balya and Timok, 2021 may go down in EMX corporate history as a watershed year. If mine construction at both projects goes as expected, EMX may achieve positive free cash flow. The attainment of positive free cash flow should be the primary catalyst for the share price of EMX.

The main uncertainties lie in possible mine building schedule slippage given the coronavirus pandemic. Additional risks include the lack of transparency in the operations of Zijin. The jurisdictional risk in Turkey and Serbia should not be ignored either.

Investor takeaways

EMX has accumulated an asset portfolio consisting of some 150 royalty assets from its project generation operation over the past 17 years.

As the bull market roars on, EMX is supposed to generate an increasing amount of revenue by optioning out the available projects. However, the primary value driver will still be the growth of the royalty revenue.

There are two ways for EMX to achieve accelerated royalty revenue growth, i.e., proactively acquiring near-production or paying royalty interest, or passively relying on the operators to advance the projects to production.

Although it has ample cash at hand, EMX management seems to be averse to the high prices necessary for acquiring near-production royalties. That leaves it to two royalty assets, namely, Balya and Timok, which are expected to go on stream in 2021 and deliver positive free cash flow for EMX.

Interested investors should consider building a position between now and the first production of Balya and Timok to benefit from a re-rating on the stream-in of the free cash flow.

