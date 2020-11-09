It can sustain its distributions for now, but needs some capital appreciation in underlying REITs soon.

Investing in real estate has not been a popular theme this year. Investors have found reason to hate pretty much every sub-sector in this space. Some do have genuine concerns, and retail likely has a long trek back to normalcy. Others are more of a victim of hysteria than fundamentals. Residential REITs for example continue getting most of their rents. Private market values dwarf the winter of despair seen in public markets in residential REITs.

This type of sentiment bleeds into closed-end funds as well where often they get banged up twice. First with the price decrease and second with a wide discount. Today we go over one such fund in this space - CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR).

The Fund

IGR is an actively-managed closed-end fund that invests in publicly-traded real estate securities including REITs and real estate operating companies. IGR is very well diversified by location. Unlike many of the domestically focused funds, IGR has about one-third of its assets overseas.

Source: IGR Fact Sheet Sept 30, 2020

With the sectors, IGR maintains a preference for residential REITs.

Source: IGR Fact Sheet Sept 30, 2020

Beyond that, its top exposure is dedicated to industrial, tower and diversified REITs. Those comprise over half the fund's assets. There are definitely among the sectors that have been less impacted by the pandemic. The fund carries about 14% combined in hotels and retail REITs, which would be likely the most impacted by this. IGR differs from other funds as well by having a small US REIT preferred share exposure. This is a good volatility reduction technique, especially in closed-end funds that tend to use leverage.

Top Holdings

The top 10 make up 40% of the fund. That is a high concentration for a fund with 83 holdings. Only one retail holding made it to the top 10.

Source: IGR Fact Sheet Sept 30, 2020

Pricing

IGR has historically traded at nice discount to NAV, and we are not proposing that that will change anytime soon. However, there is a curious trend here. IGR discount has peaked in the last five years, twice, near 20%.

Source: CEFConnect Both previous points were when apathy towards REITs was rather high, similar to today. Buying today appears to be buying at least at a point of moderately high pessimism.

Dividends

IGR pays $0.05 monthly for a $0.60 payout per year. It has maintained this for over a decade. It did cut during the global financial crisis. But the current yield appears rather high and appealing if IGR can maintain it.

Data by YCharts

IGR has historically relied on a decent amount of capital appreciation to fund its distributions. Underlying shares yield an average of about 5% after management fees and leverage expenses. Now distributing 10% on market price turns out to be about 8% on the NAV. So it is not such a large bridge to cross as it might appear if you just examine market price yield. But it does require 3%-4% annual capital appreciation. IGR had been doing a fine job of this until COVID-19 struck. Below, we show the net asset value over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Now assuming this is the low point for the REIT cycle, IGR should do ok. That is our fundamental call here, but investors should note that if the NAV keeps slipping, then IGR is forced to fund a larger and larger portion of distributions out of destructive return of principal. Once a certain threshold is crossed, then the distribution lands up getting cut. At this point we would still give IGR the benefit of the doubt, but it probably has a year or so before it needs to revisit this at the most.

Leverage

IGR uses a modest amount of leverage.

Source: IGR Fact Sheet Sep 30, 2020

This is further moderated by the preferred share holdings. This overall makes this a lower volatility fund than some others which use up to 40%.

Performance

Over long periods of time, IGR has generally produced a performance that you would expect out of it. It has come in under the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), but outperformed the Vanguard Global Ex-US Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Data by YCharts

While the disparity between VNQ and IGR may shock some investors, we expected this before we pulled up the chart. IGR's over distribution policy works against it just like it works against some other funds. You will almost always see managed distribution funds underperform as the fund has to often "sell low".

Fees

IGR's total fees come to 1.57% annually. That is made up of a management fee expense of 0.85%.

Source: IGR Fact Sheet Sept 30, 2020

Interest expenses tack on 0.39% and other expenses make up about 0.31%. This is a bit on the higher side overall in a world dominated by low expense ETFs. IGR will probably have to work this down over time to fit with the times. Although, as a closed-end fund, there is really no pressure to do so. Assets cannot really leave the fund.

Conclusion

Real estate is cheap today, but likely will need some time, love and tenderness before it recovers. IGR can capitalize on that recovery, and it certainly has a defensive line up of REITs backing that possibility. The best-case scenario for investors would be a return to a 10% discount alongside a 20-30% rally in the sector. That would provide a tailwind for 35-45% total returns including distributions. While we like this fund here, we prefer playing the sector by selling selective cash secured puts and covered calls ourselves. We don't currently own this, but it is a good choice for those that want someone else to manage their money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.