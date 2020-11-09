I've been able to research the company and there's a lot to like here.

Dorian LPG (LPG) is an LPG shipping company. LPG is used for cooking, as a refrigerant, for heating and as vehicle fuel. You may know it as a mix of propane and butane. Dorian ships this stuff in 24 specialized tankers called VLGCs - a niche market within shipping. The company is also the co-manager of a 36-vessel pool together with Phoenix Tankers. 19 of its VLGCs are modern ECO vessels (fewer emissions and cheaper to operate). The average age of its ships is 6 years versus 9 years for the industry.

There's $127 million on its balance sheet. It could draw down another $25 million down from a revolver and the company doesn't need to refinance anything until 2025. The company's fleet has been designed, and there are plans, to potentially upgrade it to LPG propulsion (this is a cleaner propulsion source that could mitigate regulatory impact).

Dorian is putting a lot of effort into managing forward compliance, which means it is relatively well-positioned once these step up.

A lot of shipping rates are currently fairly low but VLGC rates are doing well. There are LPG arbitrages possible between the U.S. and the Far East. Dorian has been doing well last quarter with spot TCE per available day of about $25,800. That's great as Daily OpEx for the quarter came to $10,591.

Costs are actually on the high end of the range because the company did quite a few drydockings and crew expenses are currently very high due to Covid situations. The different regulations at harbors can trap personnel for too long on vessels and the shippers have to expend significant effort and money to try and switch out crews.

Dorian's management is telling the market it is focused on capital allocation and will pursue opportunistic share repurchases. Many companies say, fewer companies do. Buy it has taken out a fair amount of shares. You could argue it doesn't have the best timing at which share price it takes them out. However, it does take out chunks. Which is an important difference with mindless standardized buyback plans that are not any more interesting than a dividend. In addition, it does look to take out chunks when EBITDA is spiking. The company has $50 million outstanding under a buyback program. Meaning it could take out 1/8th of its shares without giving the market a heads-up.

Though the significant rate volatility caused us to curb our buyback activity, we remain committed to returning cash to shareholders and note that we still have approximately $50 million remaining under our share buyback at the authorization. And we also remain interested in accretive growth opportunities that meet our risk reward criteria. We will continue to be prudent in deploying cash, but our financial position allows us to act quickly on meaningful opportunities as they may arise.

Shipping expert J Mintzmyer, who wrote about Dorian publicly in August and who I've interviewed for The Special Situations Cast, believes management is smart with buybacks and knows what it is doing.

The company is also considering to deleverage although its debt to asset ratio has come down quite a bit.

Management also owns a refreshing amount of shares which isn't a given in any industry (shipping no exception):

The company trades at 5x EV/EBITDA, 0.4x book value and just 6x forward earnings estimates. My overall assessment is that this is a great shipping company to allocate some funds towards. It is currently operating in one of the few highly profitable shipping segments. I have a tiny amount of exposure through the sale of puts. I like this opportunity but my favorite shipping opportunities seem so strong that I don't want to take too much away from there.

