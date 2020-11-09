ONE Store's planned IPO will help to unlock the value of SK Telecom's 52.7% stake in the subsidiary, and also draw attention to the value of its other non-mobile businesses.

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Bullish rating on Korean telecommunications service provider SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) [017670:KS].

This is an update of my prior article on SK Telecom published on August 21, 2020. SK Telecom's share price has declined marginally by -0.2% from KRW227,500 as of August 20, 2020 to KRW227,000 as of November 6, 2020, since my last update. My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW328,444 implies a 44% upside from SK Telecom's share price of KRW227,000 as of November 6, 2020.

SK Telecom's re-rating catalysts are in the process of being realized, which justifies my Bullish rating on the stock.

SK Telecom recently announced a new KRW500 billion share buyback plan in late-August 2020, which is a strong indication of the undervaluation of the company's shares. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 4.6% supported by its new dividend policy of aligning future dividends with the performance of its non-mobile businesses.

Separately, ONE Store's planned IPO in the second half of FY 2021 will help to unlock the value of SK Telecom's 52.7% stake in the subsidiary, and also draw attention to the value of its other non-mobile businesses. The company's other non-mobile businesses such as ADT Caps, wavve, 11st and SK Broadband are the next in line to be listed, following the IPO of ONE Store.

Readers have the option of trading in SK Telecom shares listed either on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker SKM, or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 017670:KS. For SK Telecom shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at approximately $6 million, but it is relatively lower compared to shares listed in Korea.

For SK Telecom shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $85 million and market capitalization is above $14.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own SK Telecom shares listed in Korea include Causeway Capital Management, Macquarie Investment Management, Baillie Gifford & Co., Samsung Asset Management and Geode Capital Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Dividends And Share Buybacks

In my prior articles on SK Telecom, I had highlighted that improved capital return to shareholders and the unlocking of the value of the company's non-mobile businesses via spin-offs and IPOs are the key re-rating catalysts for the stock. In this section, I discuss SK Telecom's progress on share repurchases and dividends. While I focus on the spin-off and IPO plans for SK Telecom's non-mobile businesses in the next section of this article.

In late-August 2020, it was reported in local media that SK Telecom had announced that it will spend KRW500 billion, representing 3% of its current market capitalization, to buy back its own shares within the next one year. At the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 5, 2020, SK Telecom stressed that the company is repurchasing "our own currently undervalued shares" with the aim to "enhance our enterprise value." Earlier at its 2Q 2020 results briefing on August 6, 2020, the company noted "if we believe that our stock price continues to be undervalued, we will review options for a share buyback."

SK Telecom's new KRW500 billion share buyback plan is a means of returning excess capital to shareholders apart from dividends, and it is also a strong indication of how cheap the company's shares are.

The company also reiterated at its recent 3Q 2020 results briefing that its new dividend policy going forward will be "linked to the performance of new ICT (Information And Communications Technology) businesses (non-mobile businesses)." This is aligned with SK Telecom's prior comments at the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call that the company's future dividends will reflect "dividends collected from stable listed subsidiaries (non-mobile businesses) going forward."

Sell-side analysts see SK Telecom's full-year dividends per share remaining relatively stable at KRW10,000 in FY 2020, prior to increasing to KRW10,411 and KRW10,629 in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. SK Telecom offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.4% and 4.6%, respectively.

Spin-Offs And IPOs

As highlighted above, the spin-off and IPO plans for SK Telecom's non-mobile businesses is another key re-rating catalyst for the stock, besides an improvement in capital return to shareholders.

SK Telecom disclosed at the company's recent 3Q 2020 results briefing that "we are planning for the IPO of" its non-mobile businesses such as ADT Caps, Over-The-Top media platform company wavve, e-commerce platform company 11st and internet access provider SK Broadband, so as to ensure that "they are rightly valued in the market."

Of the company's non-mobile businesses, ONE Store, South Korea's second largest app market operator after Google Play, is expected to be the first to be listed separately. SK Telecom revealed at the recent 3Q 2020 earnings call that the company had already selected the bookrunner for the IPO of ONE Store, and plans to submit the ONE Store IPO to the regulators for review in 1H 2021. If everything goes according to plans, SK Telecom expects ONE Store to be listed in 2H 2021.

Notably, ONE Store's revenue grew +26% YoY and +9% YoY in 3Q 2020, which also represented its highest quarterly sales in history. ONE Store might have possibly benefited from Google Play's recent decision to "enforce its app market's billing system, which charges a 30 percent fee to all app developers," as reported by The Korea Herald on September 29, 2020. In contrast, ONE Store charges a relatively lower 20% fee. Prior to this, certain app developers have utilized other alternative payment methods to avoid paying the 30% fee to Google Play.

More importantly, SK Telecom emphasized at the company's 3Q 2020 results briefing that "we are expecting ONE Store to be valued at a much higher price than at the time of funding in 2019" considering its "growth momentum." SK Telecom has a 52.7% equity stake in ONE Store, and ONE Store was previously valued at KRW500 billion in November 2019. Recent media articles suggest that SK Telecom could be worth as much as KRW1 trillion now.

The planned IPO of ONE Store in the second half of FY 2021 will help to unlock the value of SK Telecom's equity interest in the subsidiary, and also draw more attention to the value of the company's other non-mobile businesses.

Separately, SK Telecom also recently disclosed plans to spin off its mobility business, T-Map Mobility, as a separate entity. T-Map Mobility's key businesses are T Map, the country's largest mobility platform boasting monthly active users of approximately 13 million; and T Map Taxi, the second largest taxi e-hailing service provider in South Korea with 200,000 drivers.

Following the spin-off, SK Telecom is expected to receive a total of $150 million in new investments from ride hailing company Uber Technologies (UBER) and a new joint venture will be formed by the two companies. According to an October 16, 2020 The Korea Herald article, the new joint venture will "launch a new taxi-hailing service by combining T Map Mobility’s local map data, navigation technology and taxi service with Uber’s experience in the mobility sector, as well as technologies." In other words, the joint venture will be a combination of T-Map Mobility's and Uber's taxi e-hailing businesses.

T-Map Mobility is expected to be valued in excess of KRW1 trillion according to the company, and SK Telecom also has plans to list T-Map Mobility as a separate listed entity in the future.

Valuation

SK Telecom trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 EV/EBITDA multiples of 3.1 times and 2.9 times, respectively based on its share price of KRW227,000 as of November 6, 2020. My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW328,444 implies a 44% upside from SK Telecom's last traded price.

Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation For SK Telecom

SK Telecom's Key Businesses Value Of Proportionate Stake (KRW trillion) Value Per Share (KRW) Assumptions Mobile Business 17.0 210,537 10 times estimated normalized operating income ONE store (52.7% stake) 0.3 3,263 Valuation based on financial investor's investment 11st (80.3% stake) 2.2 27,246 Valuation based on private equity fund's acquisition ADT Caps (55% stake) 0.7 8,694 SK Telecom's acquisition of ADT Caps in 2018 wavve (30% stake) 0.3 3,715 Valuation based on the convertible bond deal Merged broadband business (74.4% stake) 1.8 22,409 10 times estimated combined operating income SK Hynix (20.1% stake) 11.9 146,942 Market price Net Debt -7.6 -94,363 Total 328,444

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SK Telecom include actual dividends and buybacks in the future falling short of market expectations, and a delay in the spin-off and IPO plans for its non-mobile businesses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.