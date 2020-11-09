Merger Arbitrage Mondays - The Battle For Navistar Draws To A Close

Merger activity remained steady last week with four new deals announced and two active deals completed.

Two of the four new deals announced were potential deals in the work. On September 28, 2020, Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) had announced that it was considering strategic options, including a possible sale. On November 2, 2020, the company agreed to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group at a 79% premium over Endurance's unaffected share price of $5.30 as of September 25, 2020, the last trading day prior to media speculation about a potential transaction.

On January 30, 2020, Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) had confirmed that it had received an unsolicited proposal from TRATON SE regarding a potential transaction to acquire the company. TRATON is Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) truck manufacturing subsidiary. This potential deal became successful on November 7, 2020, after the two companies entered into a definitive merger agreement. I came across Navistar after a cluster of insider purchases by Carl Icahn and his protege Dr. Mark Rachesky in 2012. Over the last eight years, they kept adding to their stakes and a number of other insiders exercised options without selling them. The final deal price came below what Carl Icahn was hoping for and also well below what Dr. Rachesky was purported to hold out for.

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between October 30, 2020, and November 6, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType WTRE 34.49 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) 31.55 1.48% -13.61% 15.09% All Cash NEWA 3.42 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) 6.73% 0.27% 6.46% All Cash CCR 2.91 CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) 4.04 1.35% -3.26% 4.61% All Stock CBMG 17.41 CBMG management (N/A) 13.44% 9.66% 3.78% All Cash FBSS 15.66 Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:VABK) 24.24 4.48% 1.49% 2.99% All Stock EIDX 72.71 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) 39.375 0.76% 3.30% -2.54% Special Conditions TIF 131.15 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) 103.74 0.27% 3.18% -2.91% All Cash MCEP 2.11 Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) 1.2 -0.47% 2.70% -3.17% All Stock GNW 4.23 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 28.37% 38.17% -9.80% All Cash LINX 6.91 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) 62.22 -9.55% 5.29% -14.84% Special Conditions

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 118 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 16 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 36 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 3 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 59 Aggregate Deal Consideration $784.98 billion

New Deals

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.2300 11/30/2020 28.37% 470.66% GSUM 10/01/2020 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) $2.00 $1.76 03/31/2021 13.64% 34.81% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $17.41 12/31/2020 13.44% 92.56% IPHI 10/29/2020 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL $170.84 $154.67 12/31/2021 10.45% 9.13% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD $148.01 $134.12 12/31/2021 10.35% 9.04% DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA $16.06 $14.91 06/30/2021 7.71% 12.03% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (NYSE: AON $205.58 $192.17 06/30/2021 6.98% 10.88% NEWA 10/02/2020 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) $3.65 $3.42 06/30/2021 6.73% 10.49% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $84.11 $79.48 06/30/2021 5.82% 9.08% FBSS 10/01/2020 Virginia National Bankshares Corporation OTCQX:VABK) $16.36 $15.66 06/30/2021 4.48% 6.99%

The aggregate deal consideration increased to $784.98 billion last week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I have a long position in Otelco (OTEL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.