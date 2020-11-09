I wonder if a significant second wave of COVID-19 spread during the winter leads to even worse economics for REITs during 2021.

Over the past five years, one of the biggest sector losers for your investment capital, in a relative sense, has been the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) group. Compared to the positive performance of bonds, gold and regular stock market indexes, holding stagnating to declining REIT positions has proven difficult and frustrating for owners.

Below are some graphs to review of the differences in total returns, including dividends, outlined by the various macroeconomic styles. I am charting 3-month to 5-year periods for income-focused selections including the leading Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). In addition, the hard money SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) is pictured. Lastly, the large-cap SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), technology-centered Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), and the small cap iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) are drawn.

Over the past 12 months to 5 years, REITs have proven a disappointment for your investment money. Throwing darts at other sectors of the market, bond income plays, even gold, has returned nicely positive gains as an alternative.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit. Commercial real estate looks to be an even more questionable and risky play as economic demand for physical office buildings teeters. Industrial facilities are facing a monster economic downturn. Retail shopping center and apartment REITs are dealing with rising to record delinquencies, government-mandated moratoriums, and now sliding rental rates. Without question, we may have reached a long-term saturation point, oversupply of real estate if you will, especially as total debt in the U.S. races to all-time highs vs. income and GDP output in 2020.

On the plus side, lower interest costs are definitely helping Wall Street calculations of cash flow and revenue streams from REITs. Real estate pricing is also benefiting from higher valuations on the expectation that regular dividend income payments will continue next year. But without massive new stimulus spending by Uncle Sam and money printing by the Federal Reserve during 2021 to prop up final demand for real estate rentals, the REIT sector may remain a sharp underperformer for years to come. It is quite possible that falling rents and lower occupancy will drag down revenue next year and overrun the bullish effects of the low interest rate revaluation of cash flows and trust/share distributions.

Falling Rents and Rising Vacancies

Apartment rents nationally are now declining sharply year over year, especially in cities. Inner city rents are down more than 15% in many major metropolitan areas compared to late 2019. Coronavirus spread fears at overcrowded buildings and the advent of violent political protests have been the core reasons for an exodus from city centers. Below are charts of the worsening rent situation from a Bloomberg article.

Shopping mall owners are projected to witness a 10% industrywide drop in revenues during 2020 from the impact of coronavirus stay-at-home recommendations and government-mandated closures in March-May. Several large mall owners have filed for bankruptcy this year, including CBL & Associates(CBL) and the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) last week.

New York city rents for small businesses are beginning to decline, because the city has largely been shut in economically since March. Many residents have fled. A New York Times opinion piece describes the cost structure problem remaining businesses face without lower rents. In New York, thousands of small businesses have closed for good already, and tens of thousands are at risk of bankruptcy or closure if the rent economics do not fall appreciably. Of course, such an outcome will be horrific news for REITs and real estate owners with high fixed costs from mortgages and bond issuance.

The point for REIT stakeholders is most expenses are fixed, like interest expense and management costs. If revenues drop dramatically from lower rents and higher vacancy rates, the profits and cash flow needed to distribute dividends could evaporate quickly in the next 6-12 months. And material declines in the coverage dynamics of dividend payments could spike the risk of dividend cuts. The lifeblood supporting equity valuations, weaker income, cash flow and dividend payouts could still put REITs into a tailspin.

The ongoing coronavirus recession is the main reason seasoned investors like Warren Buffett and America’s central bank, the Federal Reserve, have been warning that a second wave of spread this fall and winter could be really bad news for the economy. Tack on the lack of new deficit stimulus spending by Congress and the President since August, and potential investors in REITs could remain on the sidelines until the COVID-19 pandemic recedes in late spring.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Holdings

The Vanguard ETF is the largest diversified fund owner of individual REITs, plus publicly traded landowners and real estate-focused enterprises. Friday’s market capitalization was $29 billion, with a 3.7% trailing dividend yield. The operating expense ratio for the trust is pegged at 0.12% of net assets annually. Below is a list of the Top 10 holdings, representing almost 50% of VNQ's trading value on October 31st. The list includes the largest REIT in America by equity capitalization, American Tower (AMT), focused on cell towers. It also includes communication, data center, and technology REITs Crown Castle International (CCI), Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC). Public Storage (PSA) is the biggest self-storage warehouse REIT in the U.S. Welltower (WELL) is one of the largest REITs focused on senior living and medical office buildings. Prologis (PLD) is a REIT owning nearly 4,000 industrial and logistics facilities. Weyerhaeuser (WY) is the world’s leading private timberland company in North America, controlling 26 million acres in the U.S. and Canada. Another Vanguard index-centered position rounds out the Top 10. The ETF owns 183 positions in total, including office building, senior living, apartment complex, commercial location and shopping mall names.

Technical Momentum Review

The momentum screens I run each week do not point to a clear direction in the trust price. Below you can review the truly weak price trend vs. the S&P 500 during the last 12 months, underperforming by -21%. The 14-day Average Directional Index trend is incredibly neutral. And On Balance Volume has been stuck in a flat range. The downward sloping 50-day and 200-day moving averages are not particularly bullish either.

Final Thoughts

The Vanguard Real Estate Fund has not been able to deliver serious forward progress for investors since 2016, late in the economic cycle. (Measured from the 2007 real estate boom peak, VNQ has produced an 8% annualized total return.) Dividend yields available today are higher than the stock market generally at 1.7% for the S&P 500, but the risk is dividend cuts are coming from many more REIT names in 2021. A number of holdings have cut dividends in 2020 already from the coronavirus reduction in revenues. Lower interest rates have helped the ETF’s price off its panic-selling lows in March-April, but this investment remains a lagging selection versus other equity investments on Wall Street. Considering all the pros and cons, I rate the trust a Hold at best or a Neutral selection waiting for better clarity.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.