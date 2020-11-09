Yet, it is not yet excessive, suggesting that more long building is likely in the near term, which should push silver prices higher, especially in the present macro context.

The positioning in the silver market is heavily long, due to massive ETF inflows since July 2019, highlighting a very bright sentiment among retail investors.

Back in mid-October, we said that it was time to ride the bullish wave in SIVR again. So far so good, SIVR has rallied by around 5%.

Welcome to Orchid's SIVR Trader Positioning Dynamics (TPD) report, in which we discuss the positioning in the silver markets across different trader categories (e.g., speculators, commercials, ETF investors) and the implications for silver prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Thesis

Back in mid-October, we said that it was time to ride the bullish wave in SIVR again. Our view has been so far so good, because SIVR is up around 5% since this publication.

While the positioning in the silver market is heavily long, we do not think that it has become excessive yet, so we are still inclined to remain long SIVR and enjoy the bull run.

The heightened political uncertainty in the US, the elevated macro uncertainty across the globe, and the massive policy stimulus implemented in most major economies are the main drivers of the significant appreciation in safe haven assets like gold and silver.

We maintain our near-term target for SIVR at $30/share.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that it holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Global positioning in the silver market is very long

Global positioning in the silver market, which includes positioning among money managers, commercials, swap dealers, other reportable traders, and ETF investors, has surged substantially since July 2019.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

This has been essentially the result of massive ETF building.

Source: Orchid Research

According to our estimates, silver ETF holdings increased by 11,440 tonnes between July 2019 and today, representing a 60% increase.

Investment demand for silver has been the result of retail investors, who tend to prefer silver over gold due to the higher beta of gold. While investors have turned very bullish on gold due to the significant decline in US real rates, the surge in macro and political uncertainty, and the massive policy stimulus, retail investors have seen silver as a leveraged play of gold.

Silver’s positioning is not yet excessive

Because silver’s positioning is very long, it is important to realize that it is vulnerable to an unwinding of long positioning. A negative macro catalyst could trigger such a de-leveraging, as we saw back in March. For now, our indicator suggests that positioning is not yet excessive on the long side.

To build this indicator, we compute the 1-year rolling z-score of the global positioning in the silver market, which includes positioning from money managers, commercials, swap dealers, other reportable traders, and ETF investors.

Source: Orchid Research

Implications for SIVR

We think that the positioning in the silver market can become even longer in the coming months, which reinforces our view that SIVR should reach $30 per share in the weeks ahead.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications. Trade with caution!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.