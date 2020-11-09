Quick Background

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) has been on a wild ride in 2020. The below chart pits Arbor against the Vanguard Real Estate Index (VGSIX) and S&P 500 ETF (SPY) from January 1st of 2020 through the trough of the sell-off in late March.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Arbor was down over 70% compared to the 33% and 24.5% decline in VGSIX and SPY, respectively. As we'll soon detail, WER's analysis indicated Arbor was not just mispriced during the crisis, but immensely so.

An aspect of WER that followers and subscribers appreciate is the fact we own 100% of our recommended trades and provide 100% transparency to subscribers via real-time trades. In this case, WER's first buy on Arbor occurred on 2/27/2020 near $12 in late February, representing the first of three tranches we planned on acquiring. We ended up buying four tranches due to greater volatility, with the remaining three at $8.0, $6.50, and $6.0, all taking place in March for an average price of $7.05 per share.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Starting on the same day the previous chart ends, we see that Arbor rose 164% (168.25% as of Friday's close) compared to VGSIX and SPY's gains of 27% and 44%, respectively. That excludes Arbor's much higher dividend yield. This bring us to a critically important and largely ignored topic: differentiating between luck and skill. This concept directly connects to our decision-making framework discussed in a subscriber-only article titled The Foundation Of Sound Investing Is Sound Decision Making.

Human nature clouds thinking by encouraging people to judge the quality of a decision by its outcome. This is an easier way for the human mind to grasp and simplify outcomes they don't understand. Any of these sound familiar?

If a marriage ended in divorce, the initial decision to get married was clearly a poor one.

If a new hire doesn't work out, the initial hiring process was flawed.

If a stock goes down after it is purchased, the original decision to buy it was bad.

Though incredibly tempting to believe, every one of these is 100% irrational. Only the decision-making process itself - with the available tools, resources, and data available at the time the decision was made - can responsibly be used to judge the quality of the decision. Good decisions can and often result in bad outcomes and vice versa.

That's because all decisions, particularly involving complex systems like human relationships and publicly traded stocks, inherently come with great uncertainty. We cannot solve for that uncertainty, but it makes us feel better to pretend to "solve" it by simply looking at the outcome. It's difficult and requires much more critical thinking to analyze if the actual decision-making process was valid. An objective, albeit incomplete, way to separate luck from skill is to review the context of decisions at the time they were made.

We provided a full breakdown of our coverage of Arbor for subscribers, but there's no point in listing it here. Suffice to say, we discussed the firm at length many times and more than tripled its weight in our model portfolio.

Arbor's Portfolio & Strategy

Before we dive into Q3's results, let's take a step back to recall what Arbor owns and does.

Source: Arbor's Latest Fact Sheet

In terms of industry exposure, Arbor's loan portfolio is majority (80%) backed by multifamily properties. Unlike mREIT heavyweights Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Starwood Property Trust (STWD), there is no double-digit exposure to retail or hotels in this portfolio. Adding up the potentially problematic areas of student housing, hotel, and retail totals to only 6%. Most mREITs, even good ones, have 30-45% of their loans supported by those struggling sectors.

Geographically, the 16% exposure to New York is an area of concern, but otherwise this area is favorably diversified. Connecting back to that multifamily exposure, Fannie Mae ("FNMA") and Freddie are the agencies behind 73% and 21% of the agency servicing portfolio. The loan servicing business includes a significant amount of loans held for sale. As of the end of Q3, these totaled $631.1 mullion.

A chief way Arbor makes money is by supporting and growing its loan servicing portfolio. The business model is more complex as we peel back the layers, particularly during times of crisis. As one example, loans sold under Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the loan performance. For Q3, that shared obligation resulted in the reversal of $2.5 million of current expected credit losses or "CECL." We saw a nearly identical reversal from Ladder (NYSE:LADR), as noted in our recent analysis. Arbor's total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $38.0 million as of the end of Q3, or 0.23% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio. This is strong performance for any period, much less 2020.

Q3 And Anticipated Full Year 2020 Operational Results

Let's start with the agency business (agency refers to FNMA, Freddie, et cetera) then structured. As we walk through the firm's financial and operational performance, I suggest to look through the lens of "what is driving Arbor's significant cash flow growth and is it sustainable?"

Source: Arbor Q3 Release

In terms of its business with the agencies from Q2 through Q3, loan volumes with Fannie were roughly flat, Freddie business was up 87%, and FHA grew 33%. Total originations, meaning new loans, were $1.48 billion in Q3 compared to $1.40 billion in Q2.

Source: Arbor Q3 Release

The fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $22.56 billion as of the end of Q3, an increase of 3.5% from the end of Q2. The delta is exactly the $1.48 billion mentioned previously. This chart gives us hard data on Arbor's income stream; the most profitable are Fannie Mae loans with a weighted average fee of 0.516%. Freddie is next in line at 0.288%. Note the modest improvement in Fannie Mae fee percentages in Q3 compared to Q2 and the opposite occurring for Freddie loans. In aggregate, the weighted average fee improved from 0.441% at the end of Q2 to 0.448% last quarter. The fees associated with these two agencies are Arbor's greatest strength and weakness.

Source

Arbor also generates considerable income from its residential mortgage banking joint venture. In Q3, Arbor originated 13 loans totaling $291.8 million, mostly in the form of bridge loans on multifamily properties. For those that haven't read WER discussing this subject, bridge loans are aptly named and refer to financing for a transitionary period, usually between two defined points of time with a shorter term than typical loans. Home equity loans are the most common type of bridge loan in the consumer market. Home equity loans aren't a substitute for a mortgage and have terms of six months to three years, rather than a 15 or 30 year traditional home loan, but still come with hefty underwriting fees (unlike say a personal loan, which often have zero origination fees). This is similar to the financing Arbor is providing on multifamily buildings. Unlike home equity loans, commercial bridge loans come with much higher yields and spreads.

Source: Arbor Q3 Release

Net interest margins remain very strong for Arbor and each division is profitable in its own right.

The Bottom Line Concerning Earnings And Dividends

This all contributed to Arbor's GAAP net income and core earnings of $0.72 and $0.50 per diluted share, respectively. That compares to GAAP net income and core earnings of $0.40 and $0.46 per diluted share in Q2. The 25% increase in cash earnings permitted Arbor to raise the dividend to $0.32 per share, a significant 6.7% increase year-to-date as many peers cut their distribution. YTD, core earnings are $0.77 compared to 2019's $0.67 over the same period.

Source: WER & Yahoo! Finance

In the last five years, Arbor has more than doubled its cash distribution from $0.15 to $0.32 per share. By understanding the mechanics behind the growth, it allowed us to buy into the weakness of early 2020 with confidence (though not overconfidence).

As a final side note, Arbor received forbearance requests from approximately 2% of their borrowers at the worst of the crisis in mid-April.

Balance Sheet Strategy And Positioning

Early in the crisis, mortgage REITs sold off extremely hard, even relative to other equities. While we cannot be certain, it is generally agreed upon that commercial mortgage REITs' use of short-term and repurchase ("repo") financing was the main driver. As asset and security values dropped going into March, margin calls and similar issues generated a full blown panic.

So, how was Arbor different? When WER originally underwrote Arbor, we noted their heavy usage of long-dated CLO debt and longer term unsecured debt facilities. In fact, Arbor was the first commercial mortgage REIT to successfully access the securitization market with the specific type of non-recourse debt it issues. Practically speaking, this means Arbor went into the crisis with $2.6 billion, or 76% of debt, in non-recourse financing. Arbor also entered the crisis with about $800 million in warehouse and repurchase facilities; this segment is susceptible if counter parties aggressively de-risk their own exposure. Despite its small size, WER knew Arbor tapped eight different banks, further reducing the probability of facing a liquidity crunch on this portion of the balance sheet.

Outside of the CLO debt, most mREITs went into the crisis with a securities portfolio (e.g. stocks and bonds). Arbor ended Q1 with $350 million in securities financed with approximately $235 million in debt. Highly sensitive to changes in spreads, this exposure was a costly problem for Arbor and its peers as they were subject to margin calls. Arbor had to pay $95 million in margin calls, reducing related debt to $140 million. By mid-April, Arbor had knocked down its advance rate to a conservative 46% from Q1's 67%. The magnitude of losses associated with securities portfolios were a big question mark early in the crisis. From this quick overview, however, it's evident that Arbor was never in a truly desperate situation.

Source: Arbor Q3 Release

Key aspects of Arbor's liabilities are highlighted above as of the end of last quarter. The REIT's ability to tap the collateralized debt obligation ("CLO") market is evident as it does the majority of its borrowing this way. It has increased its portion of liabilities in CLOs while decreasing exposure to credit facilities. Compared to the end of 2019. Arbor has approximately doubled its senior unsecured notes outstanding. Allowance for loss sharing obligations remains manageable at $71.2 million compared to $34.7 million at the end of 2019. Part of that is attributable to the sheer growth in the portfolio (e.g. total assets are up ~$450 million YTD), but most is due to higher expected losses from greater economic stress. Uncertainty surrounding losses here and the securities portfolio drove most of the weakness in mortgage REITs in late Q1.

Source: FINRA

Activity in credit markets can be very informative. The above charts show Arbor's 11/01/2022 4.750% CUSIP 038923AN8 bonds falling from par to 78 cents on the dollar on May 5th of this year. This is unusual as the stock bottomed on April 3rd and had approximately doubled in value by the time these bonds hit lows; usually these events occur closer together. It's worth pointing out that the bonds were back to yielding less than 10% by mid-June and have been stable around 6.5-7.0% ever since. Fixed income investors are showing considerably more confidence in Arbor than equity markets.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Arbor's preferred stocks are roughly flat over the past year while the common is still down 16.74%. While the common was still down 40-50% in July, the preferred had returned within 5% of its previous levels. By early June, the trading levels of Arbor's bonds and preferred shares indicated it was no longer in serious danger.

Valuation And Conclusion

Extrapolating recent results of $0.50 in quarterly core earnings into 2021 lands us at $2.00 or a mere 6.5 multiple. That also means a distribution payout ratio of 64%. If Arbor continues to grow its portfolio as it has in 2020, it's reasonably to assume at least moderate earnings growth in 2021. The Board is highly likely to increase the distribution rate yet again if that occurs. As an important reminder, most of Arbor's peers pay 90-100% of their cash earnings in distributions during good times. Arbor's nearly 10% distribution yield is arguably safer than those from the likes of Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Starwood Property Trust. With liquidity of $500 million as of the end of Q3, the legitimate concerns about smaller but still high quality players like Arbor are dissipating.

While we reserve specific buy and sell targets for subscribers, Arbor is heading higher. Its cash generation is greater today than at any time in the past, and its balance sheet is considerably lower risk than when it was previously trading above $15 per share.

Want to take advantage of the sell-off but worried about choosing the wrong stock or buying too early?

