Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) has been a solid performer throughout 2020. It did take a dive along with the rest of the market in March, but the recovery was quite explosive. This is primarily due to its focus on healthcare investing. More specifically, investing with a tilt in the more speculative area of the market of biotech investing. With COVID-19 still seemingly in full swing, this means HQH can continue to perform well going forward. The additional factor of the large discount makes it even more attractive.

HQH has been in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio for a lengthy amount of time. It seemingly stuck as the deepest discounted Tekla fund. Even when Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) is quite similar as well, with a tilt towards biotech. To be fair, HQL has outperformed HQH in most time frames as well. That could be playing a role in the willingness to pay up a bit more.

HQH is a "non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund..." Its objective is "to seek long-term capital appreciation." It will do this with "an emphasis on mid to large cap biotechnology and pharmaceutical growth companies with a maximum of 40% of the Fund's assets in restricted securities of both public and private companies."

It leaves the option open for investing in private companies. However, the bulk of its portfolio is in publicly traded companies that retail investors do have access to. This means we have access to much more information than when funds start investing in private investments. Though private investments can also result in better returns or investment deals that the average investor would not have access to.

HQH is quite large at $1.08 billion in total managed assets. It doesn't utilize leverage, which can be important for more conservative investors. Additionally, the fund has a long history, being brought to the market in 1987, helping create confidence that it can continue to operate through different market environments. The expense ratio for the fund comes in at 1.12%.

Performance - Reprieve In A Pandemic

Tech isn't the only place that is navigating a pandemic environment well, healthcare has been doing relatively well too. Looking at the Healthcare Select Sector ETF (XLV), we can see that the ETF has returned 5.95% YTD. Though the recovery has been trickling into other sectors too, providing positive returns on a YTD basis. This still puts healthcare in the upper half. More specifically for HQH, it operates with a tilt towards biotech, meaning that it has done even better.

For example, the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) has returned 26.94% on a share price total return basis. Not surprisingly, HQH is between these two returns on a YTD basis. The share price total return sits at 7.83%, while the total NAV return comes in at a healthy 10.80%.

Of course, this sort of scenario creates an opportunity for HQH, as it has widened its discount. The fund last closed at a significant discount of 15.32%. We can compare this to its 12.58% 1-year average discount. Even further, the fund's 5-year average discount comes to 7.15%. Based on that longer historical trend, shareholders should be rushing in.

However, to explain that significant divergence over the last several years. From ~2013 to ~2016, the fund traded at premiums or parity to its NAV. This was based on significant outperformance in the biotech space. In fact, healthcare even more broadly finished up near the top of sector performances throughout those years.

The fund has even traded at larger discounts throughout the late '90s and around the GFC. So, there are some risks that we can go even deeper into discount territory here. Regardless, the latest discount is steep and attractive, in my opinion, for starting a position.

The longer-term track record of the fund has some attractive returns as well. Besides the 5-year time frame, the fund on a total NAV return basis is more than respectable. The share price returns reflect this deeper discount.

Distribution - Attractive Discount Leads To Larger Yield

Thanks again to the large discount the fund presents, shareholders are currently looking at a distribution of just over 9.28%. Based on the last distribution, the fund's NAV distribution rate is 7.86%.

However, HQH uses a managed distribution that is based on 2% of the NAV. They use the NAV from the prior quarter's distribution payment date. That being the case, the fund last paid a distribution on 9/30/2020. This was a $0.49 per share distribution. The NAV on that date was $24.04. That puts the next distribution at $0.4808 - this will likely be rounded to just $0.48. A small trim from the prior dividend paid, but it still puts the yield for shares today at 9.11% for shareholders.

One thing that Tekla does differently than other funds; and it is negative. Is that they will issue new shares for reinvestment even if the fund is at a discount. This does cause a small amount of dilution for current shareholders. The lucky thing is, shareholders do not have to participate in the new shares being issued for reinvestment. One can simply request to receive the dividend in cash. Some investors have reported with some platforms that they need to do this every quarter - so check with your brokerage for the best information!

Additionally, HQH relies significantly on capital gains to fund its distribution. This isn't unusual for an equity fund. However, for the 6 months ended, and for the prior year, it received no net investment income at all. This happens when the expenses of the fund are higher than the dividend and interest income that is received. That being the case, we should watch the NAV of the fund to see if return of capital becomes destructive or not, if any is used. For the prior two years, this hasn't been the case.

Making this harder to watch over the last several years was the fact that 2016 was a poor year for the fund. Even further back, the investment category is a volatile one. That is why we see large "spikes" to the upside, then craters. Since around 2016's collapse, the NAV has been largely flat, though it wasn't immune to dips along the way.

Holdings - Heavy In Large-Cap Biotech Names

Another characteristic that gives me confidence in HQH is that its portfolio is holding large-cap names. These well-known companies, while receiving a boost from the pandemic (unfortunately), are likely to still continue operation even after the pandemic subsides.

Equities make up the largest portion of its portfolio at 94.5%. At such a large representation of the portfolio, very little movement will be motivated by the other security types. Again, this relates to the fund's distribution coming significantly from capital gains potential.

Biotechnology also accounts for 66.7% of HQH's portfolio. This plays the largest role in the fund. This is followed by the more stable categories of pharmaceuticals at 17.2%, life sciences tools and services at 6.2% and healthcare equipment and supplies at 4.1%.

The fund's top ten as of 6/30/2020 can be seen below. The portfolio's turnover has been as low as 29.21% in 2017 to as high as 47.65% shown in 2019. That does mean that some of the positions are likely to have changed since this time. It isn't necessarily the most frequently updated fund - updating the material once a quarter rather than monthly like some other fund sponsors.

New to this list is Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) since we last covered the fund. This company appears to have bumped Incyte Corp. (INCY).

As illustrated above by the chart though, it is clear that the change MRNA making it to the top ten is a significant performance of its share price. This has to do with MRNA being one of the leading candidates for a vaccine in the fight against COVID-19. This also brings about more volatility to the company's share price. Again, we can see that playing out above. It also doesn't help that MRNA shows net losses and isn't actually making money. This makes it a more speculative company.

That being said, you have more established companies in HQH that are producing income and positive earnings. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) had a very healthy quarter when it last reported in July. Though just recently the stock dropped significantly after stopping a study of a treatment for a liver disease. This was compounded by being a down day for the market anyway on October 15th. That being said, some believe VRTX to be worth considering still if sentiment returns based on positive earnings.

For those curious, the NAV per share for HQH didn't move drastically after this move either. On 10/14/2020, the NAV closed at $24.98 - the following day on 10/15/2020, it fell to $24.52. This represents a drop of around 1.84%. Again, the market measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) was down as well.

Amgen (AMGN) is a cash cow; a well-established company and reporting a great quarter during a pandemic. It last reported earnings at the end of July. To help highlight the strength of this company, it has been able to raise its dividend for the past 8 years now. The 5-year CAGR is at nearly 19% as well!

Conclusion

The fund's deep discount means that investors receive a higher distribution based on its managed distribution plan. The managed distribution plan targets 2% of NAV. This is reset quarterly. The large amount of capital gains attributed to the fund's tax classification means that it could also be a great position for a taxed account. This is the case since the majority of investors receive a lower tax obligation on long-term capital gains with the current tax laws. Though every individual's tax situation is different, and one should consult with a tax professional for specifics.

HQH remains a buying opportunity as its discount stays stubbornly deep. It has performed well during the pandemic, which should bode well going forward, as we aren't in the clear yet. The fund doesn't utilize leverage, and that should make it relatively more attractive for more conservative investors. That being said, it also leans into the more volatile sector of biotech. This can increase the volatility that we experience with the fund, which has been the case with large "spikes" in its history. The lengthy history of HQH is another intriguing factor though. Being established in 1987 means the fund has survived all sorts of different economic conditions and emerged from those.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HQH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on October 18th, 2020.