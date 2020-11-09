Helmerich & Payne (HP) has performed poorly this year, and with the persistent weakness in oil prices and low levels of drilling activity in the US land market, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based contract drilling company will likely remain under pressure. Helmerich & Payne, however, is in great financial health and can navigate through difficult times.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Helmerich & Payne is one of the oldest and most well-established names in the oilfield services industry, with a rich history that goes back to 1920. It is currently the largest shale oil and gas drilling service provider in the US which operates through a fleet of 262 land rigs. The company also owns eight offshore platform rigs that can be used by oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition to this, the company also owns 32 rigs for serving the international onshore market. The company designs, fabricates, and runs its drilling rigs and also provides a host of ancillary services to the oil and gas producers.

That being said, the oilfield services industry in general and the US fracking market, in particular, is not a great position to be in right now. The industry is going through a devastating period, with the price of the US benchmark WTI crude plunging to historic lows in the second quarter which triggered a sharp drop in drilling activity in the US shale plays. The US shale oil producers have made wholesale cuts in their capital budgets and the total US upstream investments are projected to decline by nearly 50% this year to $100 billion. The demand for drilling rigs has plunged. That’s evident from the fact that the reduction in upstream spending was accompanied by the removal of hundreds of rigs. There were just 282 onshore rigs operating in the US at the end of last week, down substantially from 799 units this time last year and 774 rigs at the start of 2020, according to data from Baker Hughes (BKR).

Helmerich & Payne has significant exposure to this weakness. The company operates through three segments which represent its US onshore operations (North America solutions), international operations (international solutions), and the offshore business (offshore Gulf of Mexico operations). However, it typically gets a vast majority of its revenues from the US onshore business. In fact, it generated $1.325 billion of operating revenues from the North America solutions segment in the first nine months of the current fiscal year which was equivalent to 85% of its total segment revenues (ex. other revenues and eliminations).

Image: Author

Helmerich & Payne was already struggling with weak levels of earnings before oil prices crashed this year, thanks to the persistent weakness in oil prices. The latest downturn has compounded its woes. The company’s total revenues have fallen by 27% in the first nine months of this year to $1.57 billion while its losses from continuing operations have grown from $0.71 per share in 9M-2019 to $4.05 per share in 9M-2020. By the end of July, the company had deployed 64 onshore drilling rigs in various shale oil and gas plays in the US, five offshore rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, and six rigs in the international markets. That’s equivalent to just a quarter of its total rig fleet of 302 units, including 262 rigs available for the US market. In short, a vast majority of the company’s rigs are sitting idle. And the situation likely won’t get better anytime soon.

Image: Helmerich & Payne Investor Presentation, September 2020.

The good thing is that the oil prices have somewhat stabilized, with the WTI trading in the high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel range since June. The decrease in oil supplies from several oil-producing countries, production cuts from OPEC and its allies, and expectations related to the release of a coronavirus vaccine in the near future have lent support to oil prices. The US drilling activity isn’t declining anymore. Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB), two of the world’s largest oilfield services companies, are now seeing some signs of life in the North American market. This means there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

However, it is important to remember that the improvement in drilling activity is coming off an incredibly low base. Although the rig count has increased in the recent past after bottoming at 231 rigs in mid-August, it is still at one of the lowest levels in years. It is uncertain how this recovery will play out, in terms of pace and magnitude, and when the drilling activity and the rig demand will increase to a point where it will start fueling Helmerich & Payne’s turnaround. I think we can, however, say with a fair amount of certainty that the business climate will remain challenging for the onshore driller in the near-term.

That’s because the oil price environment remains weak, with WTI finding it difficult to hold its ground at $40 per barrel. At this price, most oil producers will struggle to post strong levels of earnings or free cash flows and will focus on protecting their balance sheets, preserving their cash flows, and conserving their oil assets for a better commodity price scenario.

Some of the largest oil producers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), have already said that they will keep spending largely flat or near maintenance levels and will target little to no production growth in 2021. I expect to see some level of increase in drilling activity as several oil producers opt to maintain production and will work on stemming the natural field decline. But this might not translate into a large increase in rig demand. That’s because some E&Ps, such as Apache Corp. (APA), have said that instead of deploying new rigs, they will work through their inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells if oil prices stay low in the future. On top of this, we are seeing a wave of consolidation in the shale oil patch, with companies such as ConocoPhillips, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and Devon Energy (DVN) acquiring their smaller rivals. This not only reduces the pool of potential customers for Helmerich & Payne but the combined companies will also likely spend less capital than the individual E&Ps as they target cost savings and synergies. I think all of this points towards soft rig demand. Helmerich & Payne entered the current year with 195 contracted rigs and it could take a while for this metric to climb back to pre-downturn levels.

The tough business environment will weigh on the performance of all those oilfield services companies that have significant exposure to the US land market. But I believe Helmerich & Payne is in a better position than a vast majority of its peers to see off this difficult period. That’s because the company benefits from having a rock-solid balance sheet and can stand firm in the downturn.

Helmerich & Payne had $492 million of cash reserves by the end of June and had $750 million available under the revolving credit facility. This translates into robust liquidity of $1.2 billion which can come in handy and might help fund any potential cash flow deficit. Helmerich & Payne has also done a great job of preserving its cash flows. It had to make some difficult decisions, including slashing dividends, reducing capital expenses, and aggressively cutting costs. But these measures have allowed the company to deliver more than $90 million of free cash flows in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, after paying dividends, as per my estimate. If Helmerich & Payne continues to go this way, then it will further increase its liquidity which will improve its already healthy financial position.

What I also like about Helmerich & Payne is that it carries minimum debt. The company had just $480.27 million of long-term debt on its books by the end of June 2020, which translates into a healthy debt-to-cap ratio of 12%. The company has more cash than debt. On top of this, the drilling service provider has no near-term maturities, with the earliest debt maturing in 2025. In my opinion, Helmerich & Payne faces little to no bankruptcy risk, which, for an energy company, is an enviable position to be in right now.

Still, Helmerich & Payne shares will likely remain subdued on the back of weak oil prices and low levels of drilling activity. Its stock has fallen by 65% this year, largely in line with other oilfield services companies (OIH) whose shares tumbled by 61% in the same period. At the moment, I don’t see any compelling reason to buy this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.