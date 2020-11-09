On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, farmland real estate investment trust Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. The company is one of only two farmland trusts in the United States, which positions it fairly well in today's pandemic-stricken world. As I explained in a previous article, people are still going to need food regardless of whether or not a pandemic is going on. Gladstone Land's latest results certainly illustrated this as the company continued its tradition of delivering growth, and perhaps, happily, the company even beat the revenue expectations of its analysts. The market certainly seemed to be pleased with these results as the stock rose in the trading session following the earnings release. Overall, the company still appears to be a good way to generate income and ride out the uncertainly that still surrounds our world.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Gladstone Land's third quarter 2020 earnings results:

Gladstone Land reported total operating revenues of $13.989 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 10.69% increase over the $12.638 million that the company reported in the previous quarter.

The company reported a net asset value of $11.97 per share in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $11.06 per share that the company had in the last quarter.

Gladstone Land acquired eight new farms consisting of 3,473 acres across three different states in the current quarter.

The company reported funds from operations available to the common stockholders of $3.285 million in the reporting quarter. This represents a 40.75% increase over the $2.334 million that the company reported in the previous quarter.

Gladstone Land reported a net income of $1.581 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a massive 768.68% increase over the $182,000 that the company reported in the second quarter of 2020.

As I mentioned in the introduction, Gladstone Land has a long history of delivering regular growth. In fact, the company usually sees its revenues increase every single quarter. We certainly see that here as the company's revenues increased by 10.69% quarter over quarter. One of the reasons for this was acquisitions. As noted in the highlights, Gladstone Land purchased eight farms during the quarter. This is one of the only ways that a real estate investment trust can grow since their whole business model consists of owning property that is then usually leased out to tenants. It should be fairly obvious why the purchase of these properties would generate growth for the company. After all, Gladstone Land did not own these eight farms in the second quarter, so it could not receive any revenue from them. It did receive revenues from these properties in the second quarter though, which provided incremental revenues that grew the top line.

It seems likely that Gladstone Land will see further growth from this source in the fourth quarter. On October 26, the company announced the acquisition of three farms for $3.8 million. These farms are admittedly fairly small as they only contain 597 acres in aggregate. These farms are located in South Carolina, which actually expands the company's geographic footprint. As we can see here, Gladstone Land had no properties in South Carolina prior to this acquisition:

Source: Gladstone Land

This is something that is quite nice to see. This is because it provides Gladstone Land with diversification benefits. The characteristics of each of these areas are somewhat different in terms of climate. For example, the Great Plains region has fertile farmland for growing row crops (like wheat and corn), but it also frequently suffers from terrible flooding in early spring that has been known to devastate farmland and leave farmers in financial trouble. We have actually been seeing this over the past few years. If Gladstone Land had all of its farmland in this area, then an event like this could be an existential threat to the company. However, by diversifying its properties across the country, the company reduces the risks that a devastating regional event could have on its portfolio.

I will admit that, at first, I was a bit taken aback by the purchase price as these farms only contain 597 gross acres in aggregate. However, this may not mean that the price was too high, and indeed some analysis shows that it may not have been. We can see this by looking at the capitalization rate, which is a term used in the real estate industry to illustrate the expected return on the invested capital after collecting the rental revenue and paying the expenses related to the property. Although Gladstone Land does not explicitly provide the capitalization rate for these properties, we can make a reasonable approximation. So far in the fourth quarter, Gladstone Land has acquired a total of four farms (the three in South Carolina and a pistachio orchard in California) at a combined capitalization rate of 4.9%. We can estimate then that the capitalization rate on these three farms was somewhere around 5.0%. This is reasonably in line with the 5.4% capitalization rate that the company had on the eight farms that it acquired in the third quarter, so it does appear that the price was overall reasonable here. Perhaps, more importantly, Gladstone Land received a ten-year lease from a leading sod grower in South Carolina as part of the acquisition deal for the three farms in the state. This is something that Gladstone Land often tries to do when it purchases a farm because it essentially guarantees that the company will generate a positive return off of the money that it invests in the purchase. This is certainly better than purchasing farmland that nobody wants to farm! It also ensures that the purchase will result in revenue growth.

These recent purchases are characteristics of the types of properties that Gladstone Land likes to purchase. As I mentioned in a previous article on the company, Gladstone Land prefers to invest in farmland growing specialty crops such as fresh produce, nuts and berries, and certain row crops like barley and soybeans. This differentiates it somewhat from Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) that invests primarily in farms growing row crops:

Source: Gladstone Land

This may also provide Gladstone Land with a competitive advantage over its peer. One reason for this is that farms growing specialty crops have somewhat more stable incomes and less dependence on government farm-aid programs. Commodity crops like corn, wheat, and soybeans are quite subject to fluctuations in the futures market, whereas specialty crops are not, so their prices and, thus, the income of farmers growing them tend to be somewhat more stable. This bodes well for their ability to pay rent. These features also help farms growing these products to maintain their values better than those farms growing commodity row crops. As we can see above, while Gladstone Land will invest in farms growing row crops, these are by far a third-tier choice for it. This overall works as a fairly effective investment proposition.

The other way for a real estate investment trust to grow is by raising the rent on its tenants. The company actually managed to accomplish this during the third quarter, which naturally stimulated some of the revenue growth that we saw during the quarter. The company states that it managed to secure four new lease agreements with its tenants in Florida and California that should have the effect of increasing the company's net operating income by approximately $181,000 annually. Unfortunately, though, the company has not yet managed to secure any rent increases in the fourth quarter to continue this growth. That certainly does not mean that it will be unable to do so though, and indeed, we probably will see Gladstone Land managed to secure rent increases from some of its tenants that will help the company increase its revenues (in addition to the growth produced by its four new farms) that will help the company to further generate year-over-year financial improvements as we enter the new year.

In past articles, I have noted that one of the more interesting things that some of Gladstone Land's leases include is what are known as participation rents. These act very much like profit-sharing agreements in that Gladstone Land receives a percentage of the revenues from the crops grown on the property. This money usually arrives during the third and fourth quarters, which are when most crops are harvested and sold. Gladstone Land did indeed benefit from this in the third quarter, receiving approximately $1.1 million in participation rents during the period. This alone was perhaps the biggest reason for the quarter-over-quarter revenue increase that we see here. This figure was significantly higher than the participation rents that the company received in the second quarter, so it obviously contributed to the growth here. We will also see the company's fourth quarter revenues benefit from a high level of these rents as well. Gladstone Land usually has higher revenues in the second half of the year than the first for this reason, so this is typical.

Gladstone Land has something of a history of boosting its distribution every quarter. While it does not always do this, it usually does:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The third quarter of this year was no exception to this. Gladstone Land increased its distribution by 0.22% to $0.1347 per share. As is always the case, though, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford this distribution, because we do not want to own a company that is heading for either a distribution cut or for financial trouble. The usual way to do this is by looking at the trust's funds from operations, which is a way for real estate companies to calculate the amount of cash that was generated by their operations. As noted in the highlights, the company reported total funds from operations of $3.285 million in the third quarter, which works out to $0.149 per weighted average common share. This is more than the declared distribution by quite a bit, so it does appear that the company can afford the newly raised distribution with money left over. Thus, there probably is nothing to worry about here.

Finally, let us have a look at the company's valuation to see if an investment could make sense today. In a sense, a real estate investment trust is a closed-end fund. It just invests in real estate instead of stocks and bonds. Thus, we can value it like one by looking at the net asset value, which is the value of all of the company's farms minus any outstanding debt. As noted in the highlights, this figure stood at $11.97 as of the end of the third quarter. However, the trust currently trades for $14.12 per share. This gives it a 17.96% premium to net asset value, which admittedly seems a bit pricey. The company does boast a forward yield of 3.82% though, which is not really too bad. When we combine this with the trust's relative price stability, it is not really a bad choice for an investor seeking stability and a regular monthly income.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for this well-run farmland trust. The company generally continued on the way that it has been going over its history and delivered both current growth and the strong likelihood of forward growth. Farmland is a generally hard asset class to invest in, but it is also a critically important one and will likely become even more so in the future. The fact that the trust also pays out a monthly distribution is appealing to those that need current income or simply seek faster compounding. Overall, there are a lot of reasons to be happy here.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.