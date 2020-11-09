The fund is invested in some of the top sectors that have done exceptionally well this year, with uncertainty abound, we could see this continue.

This fund has held its own against the broader S&P 500 in terms of performance, being a 'plain vanilla' fund.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) isn't the typical fund that I usually cover. It is a rather boring diversified equity fund. It pays a small quarterly distribution. However, it also makes large year-end special distributions to make up for the shortfalls throughout the year. They are committed to a minimum of 6% in the annual distribution rate. Last year, this came out to 9.6% when the year-end special was included. Additionally, their higher exposure to tech has resulted in the fund putting up respectable returns this year.

(Source - Adams Funds)

Their investment objective is simply; "long-term capital appreciation." The investment policy is quite straight forward as well. They intend to meet this objective by "investing primarily in large U.S. companies." This makes it quite comparable to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Their returns are comparable as well, as we will highlight below.

Another unique characteristic of ADX is that it was incepted in 1929. This makes it one of the oldest closed-end funds still in operation. Though it was previously known as The Adams Express Company before 2015. Not only that, but before it was also converted to a closed-end fund in 1929. It was started in 1840 as an express company.

(Source - Adams Funds)

The fund manages $2.128 billion in assets. They do not utilize leverage. They charge a very reasonable expense ratio of 0.74%.

Performance - Tech Helps Push Fund To Positive Territory

During March's collapse, ADX fell along with the rest of the market. However, the allocation of the portfolio leaning towards tech helped offset the losses rapidly - pushing the fund to positive territory for the year.

Data by YCharts

In fact, the fund on a total NAV return basis is doing quite well. The divergence in the fund's NAV price and the share price has opened up its discount even more than it already was.

This fund does tend to trade at significant discounts, almost perpetually. This is one of the downsides of operating a relatively 'boring' diversified equity fund. Without a great sales pitch, flashy high yield or another exciting and offsetting factor, this fund remains depressed. That being said, the current discount is 15.20%. This can be compared to the fund's 1-year average of 13.46%. Going back even further, the 5-year average discount puts us almost exactly on target - at 14.51%. Meaning that at the worst, it isn't a terrible time to add at these valuations.

Though the existence of this fund goes back plenty of generations, the charts, unfortunately, doesn't go back as far. From below, we can see it gets cut off around 1994. Still, that is a sufficient gauge to be able to clearly see how perpetual the large discount can be.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Interestingly, we don't see the same type of activist ownership in ADX that we see in the other Adams fund; Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. (PEO). There, they have or had ownership from activists that prodded them to a tender offer. These activists include Ancora Advisors, LLC and Bulldog Investors, LLC.

(Source - Fidelity)

It also appears that ADX itself got a piece of that deal or the benefit that resulted in the tender offer.

Another area that ADX does rather well is in comparison to the S&P 500. Typically, we see the plain vanilla funds underperforming the index significantly. In this case, we see comparable returns. This is highlighted in their latest Fact Sheet. This Fact Sheet is from the end of September 2020.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

As we can see, the 3- and 5-year performances put ADX on top. The longer-term 10-year period has ADX just shy of the S&P 500 returns. Though - the returns beat the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average. We can also take a look at performances between ADX and SPY below on an updated YTD basis.

Data by YCharts

We see slight outperformance from ADX on a NAV basis but on a share basis some underperformance.

Distribution - Large Special Incoming, Though Possibly Temper Expectations From Last Year

Besides the reasonable returns when compared to the S&P 500; ADX offers an enticing year-end special. This can be a time when longer-term shareholders receive a good chunk of the capital gains back. The difference here is that it is at the end of the year and not throughout the year like many other quarterly or monthly paying CEFs. This can be a type of a year-end 'bonus' for investors.

Last year, combining the year-end special, ADX paid out an annualized 9.6%. This was composed of the quarterly $0.05 distributions and the $1.27 paid in December. Their target is based on the average month-end market price of the fund. Due to the large discount, investors get to receive a higher distribution than the fund has to earn as well. That can be a good thing - shareholders get more, even when the fund's assets aren't drained as much.

Though the fund has done well this year, we can take a look at some of the other years when the market was rocked by different events. During those times, it appears that ADX did the smart move and retained what assets they could - while still maintaining their commitment to the minimum 6% rate.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Due to the target of the minimum being on the share price and not the NAV, this could be quite a bit lower than last year as the price remained depressed for several months after March's selloff. Their twelve months end is on October 31st, so we don't know exactly where it will finish up - though we can get a good idea what the minimum amount could be.

The average share price, excluding October, is at $15.11. Therefore, the annual amount to meet the minimum is $0.9066 - of which $0.15 will have been paid already. Of course, this is only a rough estimate. They can essentially make it, however, high they want it to be.

An additional note, they paid a quarterly $0.08 before trimming this to the quarterly $0.05 in 2003. While the $0.05 isn't the most generous payout, it has been rather consistent.

Holdings - Top Heavy With Tech, Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary

The two sectors that represent the largest allocation for ADX is exactly what has contributed to the fund's strength this year. The sector allocation is tech at 27.5%, this is followed by healthcare at 14.5% and then consumer discretionary at 11.2%.

Most investors are probably aware that tech is the best-performing sector. This is followed by consumer discretionary being the second-best performing sector YTD. Healthcare is even in the top half of the 11 broader S&P sectors in terms of performance.

(Source - Fund Website)

Though consumer discretionary returns have been impressive; it has one (or technically, two) specific caveat. It is that Amazon (AMZN) represents 22.89% of the sector - additionally, Home Depot Inc.'s (HD) allocation is 12.11%. Combining these two positions and this represents a weighty 35% of the assets. This is combined with the strength of these two companies alone this year, and it is no surprise where we have ended up.

For ADX, the fund does own AMZN as its third-largest position. HD also makes an appearance in their top listings. While the allocation could be concerning after such a large run, it doesn't seem like we are out of the woods yet in terms of relief from the pandemic. It appears that we could be set for COVID volatility now that the election is mostly cleared up. For this factor, we could see some strength continue in these names that have dominated the markets this year.

(Source - Fund Website)

That doesn't just go for AMZN, but the other large positions in ADX too. Companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) can continue to win as tech plays through volatility and the pandemic. Additionally, companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), and Facebook (FB) can also be less impacted by these events.

So, yes, these names aren't cheap. They are exactly what drove the market to reach new all-time highs too. That, and stimulus and the Fed coming to the rescue of the market certainly helped as well. With more stimulus expected 'eventually' and COVID-19 cases rising again, it stands to reason that these names can continue to do well.

Conclusion

ADX isn't necessarily the most exciting fund in the CEF space. Though it certainly has been able to hold its own in performance against the S&P 500 index. Additionally, it allows an investor a nice year-end 'bonus' depending on how strong the share price has been throughout the year. This is based on the month-end average of the share price; while being committed to a minimum of 6% annually.

In prior years, they had been able to make significantly large payments. As expected though, this year might be a bit slimmer if we take a page from their historical payments during years of market difficulty. Of course, market difficulties and various environments aren't new for ADX. After all, they have been around since 1929 as a CEF - even longer if we go back to their express company days, being founded in 1840!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX, HD, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally posted to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on October 19, 2020.