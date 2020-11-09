In this economic environment characterized by high a uncertainty level, downside risks to dividends have been limited by investing in companies offering sustainable distributions.

The ETF has underperformed when comparing the Total Return metric with a peer, but iShares' methodology in terms of dividend yield growth is superior.

First, when looking for a dividend ETF, it is important to look for sector diversification as part of the holdings.

We are living through an unprecedented period in the stock market, not knowing how this coronavirus situation will impact the economy with uncertainty persisting despite some euphoria after the elections results being announced.

The Fed’s stimulus package and actions have already had a positive impact on the stock market and, most probably, saved the economy from slipping into depression. Had it not been for the reassuring presence of Jerome Powell at the helm of the Fed, things would have been different.

Unless you are growth-focused or an individual stock picker, chances are that you are more of a passive investor looking to stick with some well-managed dividend ETF offering diversification across many sectors.

Such an opportunity is offered by the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Sector diversification

First and foremost, before even talking about the dividend aspect, an ETF is a diversification tool which makes possible investment in a wide range of sectors of the economy. For DVY, the most important ones are finance and utilities.

In this case, the ETF has 25 holdings in financials, a sector which, in contrast to the last recession in 2008, is currently trusted by the public. Also, the Fed actions in March and April have managed to subdue liquidity issues. With Chairman Powell firmly in control for at least one more year, it is unlikely that the liquidity injection process launched to stabilize potential tumultuous economic periods as a result of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will end anytime soon.

Figure 1: DVY by sector

As for utilities, with the exception of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) which cut payments by 33%, most stocks deliver a 3.5% to 4.0% dividend yield that is secure. In this case, the S&P Utilities Sector index is up by 43% from the March sell-off. This is higher than the S&P Financials Sector Index by 2%.

With the Central Bank continuing its “highly accommodating” policy concerning inflation, it is not difficult to understand the reason for which higher-yielding asset classes have propped up this year.

For this purpose, DVY includes 25 utilities stocks as per the ETF’s prospectus.

On the geographical front, DVY offers exposure to the US high-dividend space, an important factor to consider when considering the sudden action by the Chinese financial authorities as to a recent high-profile IPO involving one of China’s richest individuals.

Also, American companies are adepts of the free market economy unlike some of their European counterparts where the state is present in the shareholding structure and has pressured corporate boards to cut dividends because of the coronavirus. Hence, U.S. firms have only resorted to dividend cuts in an attempt not to deteriorate financials.

Still, amid economic uncertainties associated with COVID-19, cutting or reduction of distributions remains a real risk.

Risk limitation and competition

Here, some investors will remember that, when Altria (NYSE:MO), DVY's largest holding released third quarter results for this year, they announced another impairment related to JUUL. This destroyed billions of dollars of shareholder value, but it has not endangered the dividends.

However, this may not be the case for some of the energy stocks.

In this case, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has seen net debt increasing by $3.1 billion to $60 billion in Q3-2020. One of the causes for this increase was paying out dividends with double-digit yields. Thus, there is a risk going forward that the dividends may be reduced.

However, with only 1.53% of exposure to Exxon, the effects of a potential dividend cut on the ETF as a whole will be more subdued. Moreover, compared to the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY), DVY has no oil stock as part of its top ten holdings. Also, the ETF has capped each holding in the 1.7% to 2.3% range thereby limiting exposure to assets where the underlying fund invests.

Figure 2: Comparing the holdings of DVY and SDY.

Now, the fund managers of dividend ETFs follow different strategies. Some include high dividend companies as part of holdings, while others opt for companies providing lower distributions but more sustainable over time.

In the case of DVY, the strategy seems to be mixed as in addition to holding companies offering generous distributions, the underlying fund is also composed of companies that pay steady and rising dividends. For this purpose, the fund managers use a methodology incorporating a sustainability screen using criteria such as five-year dividend growth, payout ratio, and payment history.

Two stocks which have relatively lower payout ratios are Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) with a dividend payout ratio of 41% and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) with 51%.

The ETF also allows REITs but applies stringent rules before doing so.

Now, there have been some talks associating the performance of dividend ETFs with its share price growth, but it is important to make sure that there is a dividend increase in the first place. Hence, I evaluate the rate of dividend yield growth for DVY by using the comparison method.

Dividend yield performance

For this purpose, I choose SPDR’s SDY, which I used earlier on for sector comparison as this ETF is often compared with DVY due to many of their holdings being similar.

First, SDY's total returns, which include the dividends in case these are re-invested, have outperformed VDY by 14% in a three-year period. On the other hand, its dividend growth as evidenced by dividend yield percentage change has underperformed DVY by 18%.

This means that the iShares’ dividend strategy has delivered attractive results by being able to complement holdings using stocks exhibiting high dividend yields with those offering increasing dividend growths with time.

This ability to offer higher dividends over time means that the methodology using a five-year dividend growth criterion is working better than its peer (SPDR) and justifies that higher Expense Ratio of 0.39% compared to SDY’s 0.35%.

Figure 3: Comparing total return and dividend yield change for DVY and SDY respectively over a 3-year period.

Now, coming to systemic risk, the Beta metric measures how much a stock is expected to move upwards or downwards on a daily basis in relation to its index. In this case, with a beta of 0.88, SDY has lesser volatility compared to DVY's value of 0.91.

One of the reasons for this lower volatility is that, in addition to the nature of the stocks it holds, SDY has more assets or a higher value for the "Asset Under Management ("AUM")" by $2.5 billion.

Still, in terms of number of shares traded, it is DVY which trades higher on an average daily volume basis by more than 100,000. This means that the iShares ETF is more popular, and it's no wonder that it has nearly 100K followers on Seeking Alpha compared to only 16K for SDY.

Figure 4: Comparing key metrics.

Valuations and key takeaways

DVY tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (a dividend-weighted index of companies) through a selection of about 100 stocks based on dividend yield from the broader market.

Moreover, according to iShares’ investor guide, “Dividend-paying stocks have tended to weather down equity markets better than non-payers”. The issuer further states that the ability to consistently pay dividends suggests that a company is mature and has cash flow and cash on hand.

Now, except for a few, corporate boards tend to set dividends at levels that can be maintained, and we have seen this being practiced a number of times going through the crisis as some companies mostly operating in the oil and real estate industries reduced dividends in order to maintain healthy balance sheets thereby ensuring financial sustainability.

For investors, in their 50s or older looking for long-term investment, looking for regular quarterly payments in order to weather the uncertain economic outlook in a low interest rate environment, DVY at a lower P/E of 10.97 is a better option. In this case, current volatility should constitute an opportunity to buy.

Considering a 17-year period, DVY has achieved a dividend yield of 4.14%, more than one percentage point higher than SDY’s 2.92% despite being incepted only two years earlier.

Finally, there should be no expectations for the iShares ETF to outperform peers due to the very nature of its market exposure, but on the other hand, the ingredients for dividend yields to grow are there. One of these ingredients is exposure to the U.S. high-dividend space skewing toward firms paying consistent dividends.

