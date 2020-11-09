Weyco is positioned to have a blowout 4th quarter as the BOGS brand shines and sufficient supply keeps sales strong.

Weyco is ahead of the curve as plans to focus on casual footwear were underway before the pandemic hit.

If you were paying attention, you may have noticed Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) had another negative quarter and shareholders seem to be headed for the doors. I mean who would want to invest in a shoe company that predominantly sells office shoes?

Well, I'm here to tell you that selling this company during the 4th quarter would be a mistake.

Thesis: Weyco Group is undervalued on a book value basis and has a fortress balance sheet. It's balance sheet shields it while it transitions its business model to internet sales and casual footwear.

There are a number of trends that are culminating in a favorable quarter for Weyco Group. Below I'm going to discuss the ones that I believe to be the most important. I'll start with the exciting stuff, and then run some numbers.

Industry Trends Beat Balance Sheet Analysis

A lot of people say the market is forward-looking, although lately I have not been observing that so much. It's been sort of irrational, but then it always is at the bottoms of the markets that I focus on. I'm talking about small-cap investing.

Weyco Group has dropped below book value because of a rough two quarters, but an analysis of the trends in the industry don't seem to add up to what the stock price is doing.

Let's take a look at the 5-year trend analysis of Weyco's flagship brand Florsheim.

The brand got absolutely destroyed as the coronavirus broke out earlier in the year. However, it looks like the brand is on an uptick. It's true that it usually has an upward swing in the fourth quarter, but this quarter is looking to be explosive.

My reasoning behind this is with so many out of work and needing to interview for new jobs, this brand will be big for the holidays and a breakout when the coronavirus is contained and people begin work interviews.

BOGS Casual Wear Boots

Now, I know what you might be thinking, with a pandemic behind us we will see less demand for fancy work shoes because we have all gotten used to working at home. Well, dear investor, Weyco has you covered.

You see, Weyco has been investing in casual wear for a few years now. On the most recent earnings call, the CEO explains:

We have increasingly focused on pivoting toward more casual product for several years now, as it was clear before the pandemic that lifestyles were becoming more casual. (Source)

This is good news since they will be able to shift with global trends and are prepared with enough merchandise for the pivot. Their BOGS brand looks to be a big driver in this trend as well as the CEO explains:

During the third quarter, our BOGS online business was up over a 100% in the U.S. and over 85% worldwide. This increase was driven in part by the outdoor footwear trend. (Source)

Investigation of this trend doesn't see anything too out of the ordinary, but with the CEO explaining sales are higher for BOGS already in the third quarter is good news.

The Google trend chart below shows how BOGS boots always outperforms in the 4th quarter and by a large margin.

Brand Sales by Percentage

In order to accurately make the call that Q4 will be a blowout quarter for Weyco, we need to see how big of a percentage BOGS is of total sales for the company.

Now, this data is a bit outdated as it is last year's data, and there have been a lot of changes. But we can get a rough understanding of the impact the BOGS division could have on the profits of Weyco.

In the picture above BOGS accounts for ~20% of the total North American wholesale number. This seems like a pretty impactful number and since we are moving into the quarter where BOGS will shine, it could potentially account for the majority of sales this year.

Since we have also seen trend interest in the Florsheim brand returning to previous levels, there is a high chance that Weyco will produce a profitable quarter in line with previous years, if not better.

The Fortress Balance Sheet and Generous Dividend

All of this trend analysis is interesting, but it really doesn't excite me like a good balance sheet does and Weyco's is as good as they come.

Weyco has no debt and a very high dividend at nearly 6% as of this writing. It can easily support this dividend until it returns to consistent profitability. This makes it the perfect sit and wait for better days stock.

It is also reducing its dividend debt burden by buying back shares. It has already bought 26,000 shares in October which is part of the 4th quarter and is not part of the recent earnings results. Buying shares at this discounted price is a smart move and will make the company more valuable long term as it pushes into the casual footwear niche.

Risks Investing in Weyco

Because of the move to casual footwear and less people going into offices, this could result in Weyco never returning to their previous levels of profitability. The high dividend may not be supported in the future if it cannot get to previous levels of profitability.

The good news is that Weyco has been closing stores and cutting costs in order to balance their reduction in sales, while investing in the future of casual shoes.

Weyco has closed 3 retail stores this year which may hurt brand awareness. Other brick and mortar stores that Weyco sells wholesale to are also having difficulties staying open. The high profile bankruptcy of J.C. Penny (OTCPK:JCPNQ) could lower the amount of sales that Weyco receives from foot traffic. Other department stores could also follow suit.

Conclusion and Action Plan

The pandemic has rocked this stock to the core and forced change. But its rock-solid balance sheet is keeping the ship afloat. Weyco is trading at depressed levels because of its last two quarters of losses.

Buying the stock sometime between now and March of next year at these depressed levels could yield significant returns. I see this stock moving past its book valuation number by next earnings and headed in an upward direction at least in the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.