I'm holding onto my 0.3% position and expect rewards in the future, but the investment seen from a comparative basis was nonetheless a bad one at its time. Learn from it.

I wouldn't consider MDP to be a "BUY" compared to most other companies available at better safeties, but Meredith offers undeniable upside both in terms of capital appreciation and dividends.

The company from some perspectives looks to be in a very bad spot, but things aren't as bad as they look.

Meredith has cratered terribly as a result of the combination of the Time M&A with the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting drop in advertising revenues.

It's been some time, almost a year, since I wrote on Meredith (NYSE:MDP). Amusingly enough, while writing this article, the company reported its results, and far from just climbing slightly as I expected, we saw a small share price reversion of 23% in a single day as it handily beat estimates.

My investment in Meredith came at a time when COVID-19 wasn't really at the same scale it was today, and it was extremely hard to envision that the world would close down to the scale and extent we're seeing today. It was an investment, which, at the time of doing it, made sense as a riskier proposition with a high risk-reward/ratio, but nonetheless in a company with fundamental qualities and protection.

While time has proven some of this thesis to be incorrect, I argue that some of these qualities are still very much in play.

It's time to look at the 1Q21 results to see what we can expect from the company, and if those of us who invested prior to COVID-19 would do better simply cutting our losses and leaving the investment behind.

How has the company been doing?

In my article, which was bullish, I made a case for why MDP could have handled its Time M&A with enough time during a normal market and advertising cycle. Barring COVID-19, it also seems exceedingly likely that this advertising cycle is something that would have happened, and therefore MDP wouldn't have been where it now is. But that is of course not how things turned out.

Instead, results cratered, company equity has been destroyed, the debt ratio is through the roof, the dividend is paused, and MDP's only saving grace is the reach and quality of its legacy brands as well as what it can do with what it bought for the money - Time.

(Source: Meredith Conference Presentation March 2020)

The few advantages Meredith has on its side is the quality and revenues it can squeeze from its assets. There is also the simple fact that even under today's dynamics, Meredith's magazines and products still reach 95% of American female readership - over 120M readers.

(Source: Meredith Conference Presentation March 2020)

These advantages are touted by MDP bulls and for a good reason. It's one of the few things the company currently has on its side, with goodwill impairments, advertising headwinds and poor results essentially blowing holes in what was once a respectable balance sheet. If Meredith didn't have this sort of fundamental advantage, the company would be a hard "Sell".

(Image Source)

The Time acquisition will likely become a bit of a study in how to not allocate capital, even if a part of this can actually be relegated to timing and COVID-19. In a more normal market cycle, many would have argued that the Time M&A gave the company the scale it needed to effectively compete in the digital world, even if management may have been exceeding its reach a bit in this. The considerations behind the investment were of course solid - a larger reader base would have generated significantly higher advertising revenues, and that too going into an election year. A non-COVID-19-impaired MDP with a working Time M&A would have likely been able to pay down not-insignificant amounts of its debt. I didn't start to become bullish on MDP until it'd actually worked out some of the kinks with this asset, and things in terms of integrating Time into MDP operations are now done.

The current largest problem for MDP, and which I believe has compressed the company's valuation, is the debt it currently holds. As of 1Q21, this debt comes to, long term, around $2.9-3B. For a company which earns an annual TTM EBITDA of around $540M, this means a net debt to EBITDA of around 6.1X based on the current net debt of $3359.4M, which is extremely elevated for a company like this.

The debt is really the main thing we need to keep in mind as we move forward into the quarterly.

The results

On a quarterly basis, Meredith's results were excellent.

The company achieved record-level digital advertising revenues, with quarterly earnings from continuing operations more than tripling on a YoY basis.

Revenue was down 4% YoY due to COVID-19, but these drops were actually offset quite a bit by digital advertising and political revenues.

Operational cash flow and FCF were $79 and $70M respectively, with an adj. EBITDA growth of 17%, again due to advertising and political revenue growth.

The company had around $201 worth of cash/equivalents as of Sept 30th 2020, an increase of nearly $80M sequentially, and $350M on an undrawn revolver, bringing its total cash access to around $550M - about 18% of its current LT debt.

Because of COVID-19, what was previously a bad M&A where the company had time to adjust and bring things into order, it has turned into a trial by fire for Meredith, where the company must improve, and must do so now to avoid fundamental threats to its existence. Even if it succeeds, it's no guarantee that such difficulties won't arise.

The company is busily launching and adapting new initiatives and old ones as quickly as possible. It's launched the data studio, which uses company data to improve business strategies. It has new video/audio strategies, including podcasts and videos, which already grew 9% YoY. It recorded a 16% YoY increase on sessions for the National Media Group sites, including Allrecipes.com and PEOPLE.com.

Things were strong in brand licensing and e-commerce - couponing and affiliate commerce results were substantial and drove 21% year-over-year increase in licensing. The company also launched its PEOPLE television show, which, thanks to its very wide network of broadcast markets, is one of the larger shows for 2020 and a possibility for monetizing here.

It doesn't take long to decipher that as of 1Q21, Meredith is off to a very strong start to fiscal '21. EBITDA growth and advertising growth are excellent, and FCF came in at record levels despite COVID-19. The company's cash position allows it to meaningfully, to some extent, address its debt.

Furthermore, the company considers visibility increased for a reversion in digital advertising and advertising overall, even if sub-segments like travel, automotive, and entertainment remain compressed. However, the gradual reopening has driven advertising in pharma, beauty, home, and retail up again. In fact, print advertising is also recovering and is in line with expectations, and the granular trends in prints for subscription selling and direct mail campaigns are exceeding the company's overall expectations.

I would have been extremely worried if COVID-19 and the current year had not increased traffic to the company's digital assets, but this is exactly what it recorded. Meredith continues to own very strong digital brands, and both traffic and advertising were up substantially compared to last year.

The company expects the COVID-19-specific impact to be around $20M-$25M during the first quarter, meaning non-impaired results would have been higher by around this amount. The core issue for the company remains its debt load. Over 6.1X net debt/EBITDA with a target of around 2X means that the company has work of herculean proportions to do. The company's credit rating doesn't exactly allow it access to the cheapest debt available either. Its "B" credit from S&P indicates a probability of bankruptcy of 36.8%, which is certainly something to keep in mind going forward.

So even with things as good as this quarter, which has certainly given the stock some traction and tailwinds at current valuation, substantial amounts of worry and risks remain. The Meredith case is made on the basis of the company's fundamental strengths, which include a significant number of what are essentially duopoly markets in television...

(Source: Meredith Conference Presentation March 2020)

...it's tradition of strong operational growth in cash flow...

(Source: Meredith Conference Presentation March 2020)

...and its other fundamental advantages in an increasingly digitalized world.

So again - results. In terms of both expectations and year-over-year comparisons, Meredith showed that it's still very much in the game and can deliver impressive results and growth. These trends are things that I expected over time from Meredith. The company needs to outperform not only in this quarter, but also in the coming quarters. Meredith expects further improved results in 2Q21 and forward, and it has certainly made some headway with regards to its goals in 2020.

The National Media Group is delivering strong results and consistent growth, digital advertising is up, print is far from "dead", and continues to deliver double-digit growth, and the company's Local Media Group is delivering what are firm, record results. Additionally, Meredith has completed all non-core asset sales and can focus on harnessing and capitalizing on its current asset that it intends to own.

Now is the time for Meredith to show what it means to make of all of these assets. The next few years will be crucial.

Debt

As I said, debt is the main issue here. If the company had gone into COVID-19 with most of this M&A-related debt paid off, it would now be enjoying similar positions to Omnicom (NYSE:OMC). While pressured, the company is in no real danger. There are both negatives and positives to Meredith's debt-related situation.

(Source: Unsplash)

First of all, Meredith has no upcoming maturities for another 2-3 years. That debt coming due in 2023 is the revolver - currently undrawn. The company's secured notes and term loans don't come due until 2025-2026, meaning 5-6 years. This gives the company ample time to start shoring things up, generate cash, and plan how to tackle these mountainous amounts of incurred debt.

To put it simply, if the business continues growing, and things don't take a dangerous turn for the worse for the next few years, I have few doubts that Meredith will be able to handle these upcoming maturities and lower the debt. When cash flow and FCF increase, of course the debt ratios improve, such as net debt/EBITDA. There are two ways to improve a company's visible indebtedness - either pay it down or increase earnings. Meredith is certainly capable, under positive circumstances, to do either of these things.

Furthermore, if Meredith continues to nurture and improve on its current assets and brands, it's another possible scenario that it may divest a core asset during the next 3-5 years to essentially "solve" some of the debt-related uncertainty. What this would be, I'm not sure about, but it's certainly a possibility.

The Dividend

As of the latest results, Meredith generated EBITDA adjusted for special items of $143M. On an annualized basis, this comes to around $572M, which is also fairly in line with previous years or averages of the previous three years. The problem is that given the company's massive amounts of debt, the interest alone for this debt is around ~$150M per year - as much as a quarter worth of EBITDA to simply service interest.

Even with Meredith buying back preferred shares and doing what it can to improve this, current earnings possibilities for the company and therefore the ability to pay a dividend that is in any way comparable to pre-COVID-19 are extremely doubtful. The dividend of 2019 was $2.24/share. While a non-impaired and well-working Meredith has the ability to generate upwards of $3-$4 in annual EPS, proven historically, that's not where we currently are - and the payout ratios of the previous two annuals have become what we could expect if the company tries to do this.

The fact is even discussing the company's dividend at this point is premature. While the company did actually generate positive EPS for the quarter - GAAP EPS of $0.88 - even if it managed to annualize this, it has more important things to do with earnings such as these than to reinstate a $2+/share dividend, or any dividend. The cash flows from National Media and other segments should, simply put, be used to pay down the company's debt. The reason I say National Media is that Local Media alone is capable of covering the company's interest costs but little more than this.

I'm not saying a reinstated high dividend is impossible, but to make an investment into Meredith based on any sort of expectation of a dividend isn't only exuberant, but it's also something I would consider as foolish simply based on the many, many better alternatives out there.

Let's look at what the market wants us to pay for this.

What is the valuation?

The market is valuing the largest women's publishing company in the US as though it were garbage.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

At a 4.63X average weighted P/E ratio, the market is barely giving the company any value for its brands and assets, or perhaps saying that the risks are simply too large at an 87% LT Debt/Cap ratio. There is certainly something to be said for this.

As I see it, however, the market is seeing the company too much in its current 2020/2021 state and not where it's going to be. According to S&P credit ratings, a B credit rating indicates roughly a 35% bankruptcy risk. Given the company's maturities, I think we can mostly agree that it isn't going bankrupt for the next few years. That means it has time to recover some momentum and improve on things.

FactSet analysts foresee an EPS recovery in fiscal 2022, up towards $3.5+, and foresee that fiscal '21 will come in at around $2.24. Based on the guidance we currently have after 1Q21, I view this as being too negative. Even if we consider that the next three quarters will drop 10% in EPS each successively (to around GAAP EPS $0.79, $0.71, and $0.64 respectively), the FY21 EPS would still come in at around $3.02 GAAP for the year, and the company would have to encounter substantial difficulties for that.

S&P analyst targets for Meredith are essentially twice what the company traded at a few days ago, coming in at a range of $13-$40/share, with a mean of $21.63 (Source: S&P Global). That doesn't mean that the Street is recommending "BUY" here, as only one out of five analysts trends that way, with the others going "HOLD", viewing that the company still has much to prove.

Looking at company forecasts, it's clear that from a valuation and fundamental perspective, it is materially undervalued to its peers.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The argument or forecast is even that MDP will reinstitute the full dividend in 2022. I view this as very unlikely given the company's debt load and the target leverage of 2X compared to current leverage of over 6X in terms of net debt/EBITDA. Even without the dividend, however, the mean reversion potential at any point for this company is enough to reward shareholders with high double digits of capital appreciation. If the company were to revert to a 7.5X P/E multiple, well below historical means, in 2022, the rewards would be around 110%. It doesn't take long to see that the potential upside here may give some investors pause and give some appeal.

However, as mentioned previously, there is a substantial amount of risk involved in any sort of Meredith bullish position and investment here. There are those of us who invested either previously to COVID-19 or both previously and during the pandemic. I initiated a small position in late 2019 and extended it before things got "bad" to where I'm now down around 43% including FX.

While I don't fear that this money is lost, because I view the risk of actual bankruptcy as very small, I do view the investment returns in any scenario from here on out, as sub-par - even in the case of a full mean reversion and reinstated dividend within the next three years.

It goes to show that what's at the core of things is what you pay for a company. We can see Meredith as undervalued - current earnings multiples and Street targets would certainly view it so. If the company continues performing well, there is certainly the potential for continuing positive results. But the risks involved here should give most investors pause.

Nonetheless, given its assets and non-impaired earnings potential, I view Meredith, given its credit risk, to be worth around a 5X non-impaired average earnings multiple, which at an average of ~$3.5/share comes to around $17.5/share. Please observe that in this target, I've gone ahead and excluded the $7.24 non-recurring EPS of 2020. This target doesn't indicate what a fully-working Meredith would be worth with everything solved - it includes the risk from the current debt position, and the time involved to perhaps recover things. Even then, this company needs to be marked as "speculative" and is not an investment I would consider for anyone looking for conservative returns.

Bulls & Bears

(Source: Unsplash)

To say that Meredith somehow is doomed would of course be going much too far. So when bears call Meredith a bankruptcy case and urge investors to sell, my stance is comparatively bullish.

Meredith has, in fact, many avenues to handle its debt problem. One avenue is to pay down debt in steps with the slowly-growing revenues and earnings from its now-consolidated assets, including the Time assets. This will take time, but with its current maturities, isn't exactly rocket science - merely an exercise in patience and hoping for the market and dynamics to stay somewhat stable.

Another option, as we mentioned, is to sell assets.

Both Local and National Media as segments generate adjusted EBITDA of around $60-100 quarterly or around $200M-$400M/annually.

The obvious asset sale is the Local Media segment - as keeping National Media would allow Meredith to focus on its core business and digital assets, which would likely be preferable. Adding D/A and changes in NWC back to EBIT, we come to an unlevered free cash flow of between $170M and $280M per year for this part of the business based on 2019-2020 numbers. There's a great degree of variance here due to the volatility in earnings - 1Q21 alone saw a nearly 100% year-over-year increase in segment EBIT, but a midpoint of around ~$220M seems sensible, with perhaps an 8-12X FCF sales multiple for the business - though again, highly speculative. This could bring in $1.76-$2.6B, which could potentially reduce the debt load to a manageable 2.5-3.3X net debt/adj. EBITDA, based on a National Media segment that continues to perform as-is or above.

2.5-3X net debt/Adj. EBITDA isn't something out of the ordinary for any company and would allow Meredith both breathing room and slow expansion for its credit rating and interest cost. It would, theoretically, be a well-working company again.

This shouldn't be taken as anything that may or should happen; it's just a quick exercise in what the company could do should it choose to. Meredith has plenty of extremely appealing assets that other companies could complement their respective operations. If the debt becomes unmanageable for Meredith, this is an avenue it could go down.

The bullish stance for Meredith is simply based on management and company performance on a historical basis. The company has proven it can operate profitably in difficult segments and environments and is likely to continue to do so. Adding to this is that Meredith is a company that's far from at the end of its ropes. It has plenty of assets to capitalize on - either through liquidation and sale or through working and using generated cash to start chopping away at the mountain of debt. I also want to add that there hasn't been any sort of indication that Meredith is considering an asset sale. The picture out of Des Moines is that the company intends to capitalize and work with its assets.

This, combined with the bottom-feeding valuation for the company, forms a potential bullish thesis.

(Source: Unsplash)

The bearish thesis is much easier. Meredith failed to properly prepare for a monumental downturn. Far from preparation, it failed with an M&A during one of the worst times to do so, and as a result of this, has had to cut the dividend, destroy its credit rating, and its credibility as a dividend stock and company. No conservative dividend investor should look more at such a company than as a cautionary tale of what can happen when you overreach.

Regardless, if Meredith returns to a semblance of normal valuation, it will be years before it is anything resembling any sort of "safe", and the new dividend tradition won't be established for a decade or two, at least. From a peer comparison, Meredith is a loser that shouldn't interest any sort of conservative investor - dividends or no - as the risk is simply too high, and any upside is either dependent on using massive amounts of earnings on interest and debt repayment or chopping up the company to sell off assets in order to make the debt manageable.

This very simple bearish stance makes Meredith a "NO".

Thesis

Meredith is, in terms of the total rate of return, the second-worst investment I've made in my time in the NA stock markets, Canada, and the USA. The first place on that list goes to Macerich (NYSE:MAC), but MAC's position is crumbs compared to Meredith, which is why this one is the largest loss I've ever had (unrealized) in this market, coming at around 44% and 0.3% of my portfolio. I wrote an article about bad investments, and Meredith was a prominent part of that one.

Any recovery, at the very most, will be a return to the status quo for me, and the original amount invested in Meredith will have generated worse returns than even a 0.65% savings account in Sweden.

By every measure, I normally use to quantify and qualify my investments, investing in Meredith, at the points I chose, has been a failure.

There are a few saving graces to this.

First off, mistakes like these, looking at my portfolio, are rare. Thanks to mistakes like Meredith, they are becoming even rarer, and have in fact not occurred since that particular investment.

Secondly, even at 0.3% of the total, it does not take me long, under current circumstances, to replace or make up for that capital. I consider the position "lost" or "underwater" for now.

Third, and this isn't really an excuse, but it's a partial explanation - few could have foreseen the COVID-19 impact. Without COVID-19, I'm convinced that MDP would be in a much different position at this point - as would hundreds of companies. But it's something to consider.

So why am I holding my Meredith shares?

A few reasons.

First, I see Meredith recovering. Slowly, but at current valuations, it's easy for me to say quite simply that "Meredith is worth more than this". The qualitative nature of its assets and the improvements to the company made over the past 1-2 years means, I believe, that the company is on track to begin trading closer to its historical multiples rather than the current ones. When this will happen is hard to say, but this is the core of those reasons. It's also the core of why I consider Meredith a "BUY" albeit a speculative one.

Second, I'm already deeply underwater with this investment. While it's theoretically possible for me to sell and reinvest, to make up for lost ground, I would have to have a safer investment that provides the opportunity to make 100% returns in around 2-3 years to compare with what I believe Meredith may be capable of. There aren't many companies out there that offer that.

There are a few schools of thought as to selling a losing position. There's the breakeven thinking, and there are stop-loss logics. While we as long-term conservative investors can't use short-term, stop-loss logic, like a 3% loss or so, even a 15% stop-loss logic has historically shown me that I would be selling positions before they started recovering, or that any position I sold with such logic would have recovered sooner or later. Therefore, I don't subscribe to the stop-loss logic at all. I also don't consider break-even to be a valid strategy for me.

I'm a value investor, a conservative one. My selling considerations are based upon the fairly simple logic of what has changed since I made the positive thesis. In Meredith's case, COVID-19 has happened and changed the company's outlook. But nothing has really changed regarding its assets or the fundamental appeal of those assets going forward. The company as a whole has a sub-par debt ratio and capital structure, to be certain. But its assets are still what they were prior to the crisis and are performing at record levels.

This, combined with my cost basis, means that I'm currently keeping my shares, even if I wouldn't invest more at this point based on peer-based or market-based comparative appeal of other investments.

When viewing Meredith by itself, however, and its valuation, I view the company as undervalued. If I did not, I would be selling here and realizing the loss. At current valuations and compared with what I would be willing to pay for the company's indebted cash flows, it is undervalued 23% to a $17.50 price target.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDP, MAC, OMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.