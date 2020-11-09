Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY), an operator of recreational vehicle "RV" and motorhome dealerships, has had a record year amid surprisingly strong demand during the pandemic. Lockdown measures, along with continued social distancing guidelines, have driven a renaissance for the industry with consumers seeking outdoor entertainment options. Indeed, the stock has surged over 300% in 2020 with momentum in sales and earnings. The company expects to add new dealerships over the next year set to drive growth and a higher earnings potential. We are bullish on shares which appear attractively priced relative to the RV industry as the company benefits from solid fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook.

LAZY Q3 Earnings Recap

Lazydays reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on November 4th with GAAP EPS of $0.55, which reverse a loss of $0.41 in Q3 2019. Total revenue of $216 million climbed 36% y/y, while revenues from the core new and pre-owned vehicle sales were even stronger, up 40% y/y to $195 million. Overall, this was a blowout quarter financially, considering the top-line momentum.

The company reported an adjusted gross margin of 22.2% compared to 19.9% in the period last year, which was explained by strong pricing trends. Limited stock-based compensation this quarter and a decline in SG&A as a percentage of revenue to 13.3% from 16.1% in Q3 2019 drove a surge in operating income to $17.5 million. The company generated $19 million in EBITDA in the last quarter.

In terms of operating metrics, the company solid 2,595 RV units, up 731 compared to Q3 2019. From this group, 1,645 were new, while 950 were pre-owned models. The average selling price of new vehicles was $76,900, up 11% y/y. Management commented during the conference call on the strong environment that has continued into Q4:

We have and continue to experience very strong demand for RVs. We believe this strong demand is primarily related to the lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic and the limited options people have to enjoy vacation and leisure activities that allow for social distancing. In addition, inventory continues to be tight. Tight inventory likely causes us to miss some sales, but has a very positive impact on our margins. Demand continued to be strong, and inventory continued to be limited in October.

Lazydays ended the quarter with $81.7 million in cash against $81.6 million in total long-term debt and financing liabilities. By this measure, the company has no net debt, highlighting the strength of its balance sheet and liquidity position.

Management Guidance and Consensus Outlook

While the company does not offer specific earnings guidance, it's expected the recent momentum continues through 2021. Looking ahead, the company is pursuing an investment plan to either acquire or build up to 8 new dealerships per year, which represents a significant expansion compared to the 9 locations it currently operates. From the conference call:

We are in the process of adding new dealer integration resources so we can add up to 8 acquired or greenfield dealerships per year. Historically, we have had capacity to add 4 dealerships per year. We believe we will increase our capacity to add 8 stores per year by Q1 2021. In 2021, we expect to generate substantial growth from our 4 new stores located in Phoenix, Arizona; Elkhart, Indiana; Chicagoland; and Nashville, Tennessee. The growth from these 4 stores will be in addition to planned growth from existing stores. Moreover, we are currently evaluating numerous acquisition opportunities and new greenfield dealership sites around the country and expect to add many more new stores in 2021 and 2022.

Given the relatively small size of the company with a market cap of $150 million, LAZY currently only has one published consensus estimate for full-year 2020 revenue and EPS. The current forecast is for LAZY to reach $795 million in revenue, which, if confirmed, would represent a 23.2% y/y increase. The EPS estimate of $2.07 is a reversal compared to a loss of $0.53 in 2019. With data through the first nine months of the year, we believe these estimates are well within reach and likely have upside, in our opinion.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Taking a deep dive into Lazydays, our takeaway is that this is a solid company with a very effective business model and credible management team. We are bullish and see upside in the stock with the expansion plan as a catalyst through 2021.

While it's unclear the size of each new dealership or what impact each location will contribute to sales, we believe the company can grow annual revenues in the double digits for the next couple of years. Lazydays can capture market share while benefiting from scale with its existing corporate infrastructure.

We highlight that, among companies within the "RV industry", Lazydays trading at a P/E ratio of 16.4x is at a discount compared to a peer group that we include Winnebago Industries (WGO) at 28.1x, LCI Industries Inc. (NYSE:LCII) at 22.1x, Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) at 22.1x, and Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) at 18.2x. Similarly, LAZY at a price to sales ratio of 0.2x is also well below the average for the group.

To be clear, while these companies each have different business models, what they share in common is that they are all benefiting from the same wave of RV demand and sales environment. Winnebago and Thor, for example, are RV and motorhome manufacturers supplying some of the vehicles sold at Lazydays dealerships. LCI Industries is a component manufacturer which supplies parts for RV manufacturers, including Winnebago and Thor. Similarly, Patrick Industries is also a supplier of parts for RV manufacturing, highlighting the closely interconnected relationships of the industry.

What we like about LAZY is that the dealership model offers growth opportunities beyond demand trends by consumers by expanding its network into different markets to drive growth. Indeed, the strategy the company is pursuing can represent a runway for earnings if the costs can be controlled. Long-term growth becomes a function of both organic trends in the market along with the boost from new locations. LAZY is well-positioned to exceed industry trends with growing sales in both new and user RVs.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we rate the share of LAZY as a buy viewing the stock as fundamentally undervalued. Our price target for the year ahead at $20.00 per share implies 27% upside from the current level and an approximate 10x multiple on the current 2020 consensus EPS which likely has upside. We believe that the recent string of positive financial results will help to improve investor awareness of the company supporting positive sentiment going forward.

Risks here beyond a significant deterioration to the macro outlook include the possibility that Lazydays presents softer sales data in the upcoming quarters. While we expect the strong growth in the RV market to continue representing a structural change to how consumers are purchasing these vehicles, weaker earnings going forward could force a revision to the long-term outlook and begin to pressure the stock. Monitoring points through next year include updates on new dealerships, while we'll be watching the gross margin and average selling price as a key indicator of the financial momentum.

