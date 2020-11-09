Urban Edge (UE), at first glance, seems uninvestable. With properties located around New York, you’d think that its properties would be struggling mightily in light of the pandemic. Reality trumps fear. Besides the fact that its properties are actually located in the suburbs of New York, UE also benefits from the fact that it is comparatively less exposed to sectors most affected by the pandemic. Rent collection has improved steadily and may continue to improve in the coming quarters. With shares still trading at half of what it did prior to the pandemic, I rate shares a buy with over 50% upside.

Who Said New York Was Dead?

COVID-19 has accelerated the belief that people will migrate from urban areas. It’s possible that such a theory has kept the stock of UE from recovering alongside improving fundamentals. That would be puzzling, though, as 80% of UE’s properties are actually located in the suburbs in the New York Metropolitan area, meaning that they would be beneficiaries of any such migration:

(Investor Presentation)

This distinction may form an attractive long term thesis for UE. For now, the fundamentals continue to improve. UE collected 83% of third-quarter rent (86% for October), up from 77% in the second quarter. 97% of the portfolio was open (based on annualized base rent).

Same property net operating income declined by 19.8%, as UE wrote off $11.9 million of rent in the third quarter. Due to operating leverage, adjusted funds from operations declined 34% to $0.19 per share. I note that uncollectible rent accounted for nearly 16% of total revenues in the quarter. Considering that rent collection is improving, investors can expect overall cash flows to improve as well.

Leasing activity was surprisingly strong, as UE achieved 43% spread on new leases and 8% spread on renewal leases. Further, occupancy rates surprisingly improved as well to 93.0%, up 40 basis points over the prior quarter and 30 basis points year over year.

While UE’s rent collection metrics do not necessarily rank among the highest among peers, the company notes that it has among the least exposure to COVID-sensitive tenants:

(Investor Presentation)

In a perfect world, UE would be collecting 100% of rent, but the low valuation in its stock price means that the current and improving profile is more than good enough.

Balance Sheet Analysis

As a smaller shopping center REIT, UE primarily relies on secured mortgage debt. Unsecured debt made up only 14% of the total debt. That may decrease UE’s financial flexibility as it puts it at the mercy of the mortgage refinancing market, but I am not so concerned because of UE’s conservative leverage profile. Debt to EBITDA stands at an acceptable 7.3 times, and UE has minimal debt maturities until 2022:

UE maintains a strong liquidity position of nearly $1 billion. Given the low-interest-rate environment, I do not foresee any issues for UE to refinance upcoming debt.

Valuation and Price Target

UE has temporarily suspended its common dividend, so investors would be buying on the basis of capital appreciation and the prospect for dividend payments down the road. Annualizing this past quarter’s FFO, UE trades at only 11.8 times FFO. Recurring capital expenditures made up about 17.5% of FFO, so UE trades at 14 times free cash flow. I note that both FFO and free cash flow should improve dramatically in the next few quarters due to improving rent collection. My 12-month fair value estimate is $15, representing only 13 times 2019 FFO. Shares have over 50% total return upside to that target.

Risks

There may be more bankruptcies on the horizon. While rent collection and operational levels have improved dramatically, there is no guarantee that there aren’t more bankruptcies to come. While UE’s balance sheet is well-positioned to weather any storms, the stock price is unlikely to experience multiple expansion until results stabilize.

There is no guarantee that UE can collect deferred rent. Investors should not consider deferred rent as paid until the cash is in the bank. At the same time, UE has been more conservative than peers by recognizing a higher level of uncollectible rent. With rent collection improving to nearly 86% in the latest quarter, this problem may become less of an issue, but UE may need to report further write-offs in future quarters if past deferred rent proves uncollectible.

It is unclear if the country is close to a stable recovery from the pandemic. If the localities in which UE operates decide that further lockdowns are needed, then UE may once again experience difficulties collecting rent, reversing the progress made over the past several months. UE should be considered an investment hinging on recovery from the pandemic.

Conclusion

If you wanted an investment idea hinging on the migration to New York Metropolitan suburbs, then UE might be a stock worthy of putting on your radar. Rent collection is improving and the company maintains a reasonable balance sheet. Shares still trade very cheaply even based on current numbers, which means that the stock may benefit from both cash flow growth and multiple expansion. I rate shares a buy with over 50% upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.