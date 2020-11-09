Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - November 8, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

A rare mention (again) for Cincinnati Bell this week. The stock reversed last week's negative return to become the second best performer in the Index. By the close on Friday the stock had finished higher by $0.13, at $15.18, a rise of 0.87% against an offer of $15.50 from MIP. This leaves the simple spread at 2.11%.

During the week the company announced Q3 results stating EPS missing by $0.11, but beating on revenue. In addition, also contained with this 8-K filing with the SEC the company noted with regards to the MIP acquisition,

The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021. It is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Data by YCharts

This potentially lengthy expected closing date timeline and the possibility of drawn out regulatory clearances means this deal is no longer as attractive as it once was. It is unlikely there will be a higher offer as the bids for this firm have already been raised significantly since the firm was first put "in-play". In light of this, we are not in any rush to open a position here in our discretionary account although we may do so on weakness should the opportunity present itself.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market delivered the ideal response last week following the prior period experience of suffering the worst week since the Covid decline in March of this year. Traders speculated on the possibility of a split in power between the Presidency and the Senate. A situation, which in theory should stifle and significant change to the existing business environment in terms of tax or environmental legislation whilst simultaneous increasing the possibility of receiving an attractive stimulus package. In the meantime jobs growth continues although the recent rises in positive Covid tests may yet have taken their toll on the wider economy. The broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at the end of the week was higher by 7.18%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) continued its upward run being propelled forward primarily by stocks involved in stock swap deals. For this particular product, the acquirer stock has not been hedged in the traditional precise manner. This enables the to ETF to perform well as the target stocks move forward in line with the broader market and not suffer from the decline potential decline that would have arisen from a short position in the acquirer stock (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). This positive performance was largely due to the rise in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), Grubhub (GRUB) and Netent (NET-B.ST). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain 0.58%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.15% SPY 7.18% Index Dispersion 0.57% VIX (34.61)% Winners 13 MNA 0.58% Losers 2 ARB.TO 0.04% Week Ending Friday, November 6, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads posted only a minor increase during the week despite to outsized positive performance of the broader market. Two deals from the index closed during the week, Bitauto Holdings (BITA) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP), providing continued reassurance that acquisitions are in fact able to close on the legally binding terms on which they were agreed. We caution traders however on the movement of the index this week in comparison to that of the broader market. Usually in this scenario, cash spreads would have moved noticeably higher. However, with spreads as tight as they are this is not possible. As we have witnessed (and successfully cautioned) before, it is scenarios such as this that we see the risk/reward ratio moving out of our favor. We are not suggesting avoiding the strategy, but traders should be wary of chasing slim returns simply as a means of employing capital.

The T20 winners maintained the upper hand and outpaced the losers by 13 to 2 with 2 non-movers. There were 17 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The index of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved again by 0.15% whilst the dispersion of returns was 0.57%. This figure is significantly below both the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period.

The T20 index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 5.08%, which is below above last week's figure of 4.80%. This gentle reduction was referred to above as cash merger arbitrage spreads move forward potential returns are becoming increasingly tight. Even with the additional of new deals to the index the expected return fails to widen. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 18 deal constituents.

