I model a market scenario through 2030 that hypothesizes even if practical quantum computing is realized, it may not necessarily translate into substantial cash flows for IBM investors.

Roadmap To A Quantum Future

If any particular company should lead and ultimately benefit from the realization of a viable quantum computer, it is arguably IBM (IBM). The company’s research group has supported theoretical and practical investigation into quantum computing for decades.

Recently, IBM’s Quantum division published a new roadmap detailing their planned system developments through 2023 and beyond.

Figure 1: IBM Quantum Computing Technology Roadmap

Source: IBM

While the roadmap implies exciting possibilities, it also implies great uncertainty, somewhat conspicuously, through the absence of timeframe-related detail scaling from a 1,000 physical qubit quantum computer to a 1,000,000+ physical qubit quantum computer. With the latter, but not necessarily the former, likely representative of a quantum computer capable of useful computation, IBM’s roadmap unintentionally (or perhaps intentionally) highlights the current state of quantum computing technology:

No quantum computer, capable of performing useful computations beyond the reach of classical computers, exists today (as far as is publicly known) and there is no timeframe (as far as is publicly known) as to when such a computer will be developed, or if one will ever be developed.

Accordingly, any effort to gauge the potential of IBM’s Quantum division – from an investor’s point-of-view – may strike as pointless. I noted in my first article about the division a couple years ago that “...investors...may be rewarded with a substantial new revenue stream, albeit one whose magnitude cannot be reliably forecast at this time.” I think that statement still remains more or less true today – particularly the “reliably” part. However, some might argue, there are enough “hints” to suggest practical quantum computers could be achievable. This helps to explain the availability of quantum computing market forecasts, despite the immature state of the technology; and one that could still be considered more “hype” than reality – at least in certain contexts.

Figure 2: Gartner Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence 2019 (with Quantum Computing Highlighted in Yellow)

Source: Gartner

In this follow-up article on IBM, I take a stab at building a cash flow forecast for the quantum computing business through 2030 using (as you have likely surmised) a host of assumptions, all of which could be wrong. However, I think the conclusion that I derive from the model holds merit:

Cash flows derived from quantum computing revenues are likely to remain relatively low until the end of the decade, even in the case of more bullish market forecasts.

If you are long IBM as I am, you would be forgiven if you stop reading now as I (at least) cannot offer the quantum computing business as the solution to IBM’s declining revenues and lackluster share performance. However, if you are in IBM for the long haul – the “really” long haul – then I think the remainder of the article could still hold value for you as the reader

A Quick Word On Qubits

I want to briefly explain why I italicized “physical” in the preceding section.

Qubits serve as the basic unit of information within quantum computers and are somewhat analogous to bits used by conventional computers (i.e. the one you are reading this article on). Qubits, however, have an “ability” that classical bits do not: they can exist in a superposition of states. Drawing further on the analogy to classical bits, it is almost as if a qubit can be in a state of 0 and 1 at the same time, whereas a conventional bit can only be 0 or can only be 1. However, I should point out, perhaps with some degree of emphasis, that most scientists take issue with the prior explanation of the principle of superposition because it is not technically correct; although it is perhaps useful when discussing quantum computing at a high-level. It is more precise to say that prior to measurement, a qubit may be in a superposition of states whereby it has certain probabilities of collapsing to a state of 0 or to a state of 1 after being measured.

If the concepts of qubits and superposition seem foreign, it is of no consequence for this report. Suffice it to say that the strange properties of quantum mechanics underlie the potential of quantum computing – and superposition provides the mechanism by which quantum computers may be able to tackle problems beyond the reach of today’s conventional computers. But, the physical implementation of qubits is a tricky thing. In fact, maintaining qubits in superposition is particularly tricky as qubits are extremely sensitive to environmental influences that introduce errors into the system of computation. One approach to compensate for the challenges implementing qubits is to construct a single logical qubit from several physical qubits and to exploit error-correction and fault-tolerance schemes. This is the reason I highlighted the word “physical” in the preceding section. A quantum computer with 100 physical qubits would not necessarily have 100 qubits available for computation; but perhaps some fraction of that total amount. Accordingly, the “power” of a quantum computer is (in part) a function of its logical qubits.

The discussion here helps put IBM’s roadmap in Figure 1 in better context. While the company’s planned 1,000+ qubit machine in 2023 will certainly reflect a huge leap from its largest 65-qubit system today, the utility of such a platform is not entirely clear as its computational power may still lie below the “line of practicality”. Such is the true nature of quantum computing today: the road ahead is not easy to see.

Quantum Hints

While the future of quantum computing remains hazy, there is still room for optimism.

Investment in quantum computing is increasing for a reason. The quantum computing space is becoming increasingly crowded with an ever-growing set of start-ups seeking to carve out a niche alongside larger players, like IBM, Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), Honeywell (HON), Intel (INTC), Lockheed-Martin (LMT) and Canada’s D-Wave. The start-up “boom” is unsurprising given the investment flowing into quantum computing, such as $1B in new quantum computing research-related funding announced by the Trump Administration in August. China has been investing billions of dollars to fund their own quantum computing pursuits; and it is fairly well-known at this point that western powers, in large part led by the United States, are locked in something of a quantum computing arms race with China. Certainly, large investments do not guarantee an outcome. However, investors could make a reasonable – if risky – inference that the research talent throughout the world, inclusive of those in the organizations mentioned above, are pushing the technology forward, not merely because they are flush with money, but because they can see and feel a steady march toward the goal. Researchers could be close to a demonstration of quantum supremacy. Quantum supremacy refers to the point of technological advancement where a quantum computer can perform a computational task that no classical computer can perform in a reasonable amount of time, regardless of the usefulness of the task. It will represent an important step forward in quantum computing and certainly many of the primary quantum computing players are eager to be first to achieve this milestone. In fact, in late 2019, Google announced they had achieved quantum supremacy after running a bit of an unnatural calculation on a 53-qubit quantum computing system in 200 seconds, and estimated the same algorithm would take 10,000 years to complete on several thousand classical computers. The claim was quickly challenged by IBM who argued that the same task could, in fact, be performed classically in a mere 2.5 days. Google’s calculation “merely” generated a random string of 53 bits, but did so in such a way that conventional computers would need to perform ~9 quadrillion steps – representative of the 253 possible states of 53 entangled qubits – to replicate the result. While a clear consensus on Google’s experiment is lacking, Scott Aaronson – one of the leading minds in quantum computing – noted in a New York Times opinion piece that “...Google’s demonstration is a crucial proof of concept...To all appearances, a 53-qubit device really was able to harness 9 quadrillion amplitudes for computation, surpassing (albeit for a special, useless task) all the supercomputers on earth. Quantum mechanics worked: an outcome that’s at once expected and mind-boggling, conservative and radical.” In other words, the optimist may view Google’s work as a worthwhile step in the right direction, even if they did not achieve quantum supremacy. It would not be surprising if a more convincing experiment demonstrating quantum supremacy is in the near future. The discovery of quantum computing algorithms before the first quantum computers were even built may hint that practical quantum computing is possible. As noted in the excellent textbook “Quantum Computing for Computer Scientists”: “Algorithms are often developed long before the machines they are supposed to run on. Classical algorithms predate classical computers by millennia, and similarly, there exist several quantum algorithms before any large-scale quantum computers [saw] the light of day. These algorithms manipulate qubits to solve problems and, in general, they solve these tasks more efficiently than classical computers.” Humanity is afforded no guarantee that the discovery of quantum computing algorithms, such as (Peter) Shor’s Algorithm for integer factorization in 1994, will eventually lead to practical quantum computing systems. However, perhaps these (algorithmic) inventions offer clues in regard to what is to come, even if the ultimate prize can’t be seen quite yet.

Against the arguments above, let us examine – from a financial perspective – how IBM’s quantum computing business could unfold.

Modeling A Market That May Never Truly Exist

Forecasting a market opportunity for a technology that may never exist (in a practical sense) seems a fools-errand. But, forecasts nonetheless are available, albeit often times with wildly differing estimates between analysts as shown below.

Figure 3: Quantum Computing Market Forecasts

Source: Prescient and Strategic Intelligence, Markets and Markets

It should be evident that the two previous forecasts produce two very different outcomes. If we assume that the Markets and Markets CAGR of 24.9% would hold through 2030, their modeling estimates a total market value of just over $1B at the end of the decade whereas the Prescient and Strategic Intelligence forecast generates a market value in excess of $64B by 2030.

It is difficult, if not impossible, to know which analyst model is more accurate. It is worth, noting, however that the two forecasts are not necessarily apples-to-apples in respect to their underlying assumptions.

The Markets and Markets estimate only provides a forecast period through 2024. I made an extrapolation above through 2030 so I could compare the two analyses through that end period.

When reading the synopsis of the Prescient and Strategic Intelligence analysis, I sense – but I am not certain – that the report may capture hybrid conventional-quantum computing use case revenues more so than the Markets and Markets forecast; whereas the latter may be more of a “pure” quantum computing use case analysis. That is to say, if a hypothetical $100M hybrid conventional-quantum computing use case (perhaps a machine learning use case) included $50M of traditional computing technologies, and $50M of quantum computing technologies, the Prescient and Strategic Intelligence forecast may include the entire $100M use case value, but the Markets and Markets forecast may include only the $50M quantum computing portion. To reiterate, I am not entirely sure about my reasoning on this point and I don’t have access to the data or assumptions underlying either report.

On the other hand, perhaps the two analysts simply have contrasting points-of-view on the size of the market today and its expected growth rate in the future. However, there is perhaps a theme implied by both analyses in regard to IBM, which I restate from the first section:

Cash flows derived from quantum computing revenues are likely to remain relatively low until the end of the decade, even in the case of more bullish market forecasts.

I built a model to help me quantify this point. To begin, I used a common segmentation that splits the quantum computing market into two broad segments of hardware and applications.

Figure 4: Quantum Computing Market Segments

Source: Yves Sukhu

The sub-segments of the applications category are not relevant to my analysis detailed below; but I included them in the graphic as they too are fairly common across analysts as sub-categorizations of the applications segment.

With this simple segmentation in mind, the first step in my modeling makes a forecast of the total quantum computing market from 2020 through 2030...with a twist. Essentially, I lean on the Prescient and Strategic Intelligence forecast to establish a present market size of ~$500M with an associated CAGR of ~55%. The twist is, I assume – and it is a YUUUGE assumption – that there will be a “transistor moment” in quantum computing in 2025, at which point the market CAGR will double. This “transistor moment” refers to an inflection point in the development of quantum computing whereby practical systems are suddenly realizable, much as modern conventional computers became realizable with the invention of the transistor. The reason I am using this approach is to accommodate the possibility of a large overall quantum computing market by the end of the decade, but to nonetheless illustrate that IBM cash flows attributable to such technologies may not be all that robust. Of course, I have no idea if and when key technologies affording practical quantum computing systems will be available and thus, again, I am making a very big guess. So, the assumptions used to model the total quantum computing market size are:

Quantum computing market size in 2020: $500M.

“Transistor moment” year: 2025.

Quantum computing market growth rate through 2025: 50%.

Quantum computing market growth rate after 2025: 100%.

I subsequently derived a set of cash flows in each period as follows:

IBM will capture (on average) 15% of total quantum computing market revenues. I felt this percentage was reasonable as it would be reflective of a leadership position, but not so large as to imply something of a monopoly. There is so much activity within quantum computing spread across so many vendors that I personally find it challenging to imagine a single player commanding more than ~20% of the total market. 30% of IBM quantum revenues will be hardware (systems). IBM is undoubtedly a leader in the design of quantum computing hardware. Readers may therefore question why I have allocated a seemingly small percentage of their quantum computing revenue to systems. As with everything else in this section, it is a guess that the money will be in applications over time, not hardware. To explain my position, consider that IBM notes “all the while, our hardware roadmap sits at the heart of a larger mission: to design a full-stack quantum computer deployed via the cloud that anyone around the world can program.” IBM has further articulated a vision whereby its software development environments, related to quantum computing, may execute within a cloud-based architecture against a variety of hardware systems that include both IBM and non-IBM hardware. An interpretation, therefore, could be that the company already envisions a scenario where hardware systems are less of a competitive differentiator as compared to software/applications technologies. 70% of IBM quantum revenues will be applications. By corollary of the reasoning above. Quantum computing hardware and application cash flows can be “guesstimated” using pretax margin data. I used FY ’19 pretax margin data from 3 IBM divisions as proxies to generate cash flow estimates for IBM’s quantum computing business. In regard to quantum computing hardware, I used the IBM Systems division FY ’19 pretax margin of ~8.5%. Of course, it is entirely possible that the novelty of quantum computing designs (will) demand margins substantially higher than this figure. However, perhaps the figure could be reasonable if, in fact, my supposition in the second point above holds: the money will be in applications. As quantum computing applications revenue is likely to be composed of some amount of “off-the-shelf” technology and consulting-related revenue, I utilized a blend of Cloud & Cognitive Software and Global Business Services pretax margins, which were 30.6% and 9.9% respectively in FY ’19. Specifically, I employed a 50-50 split to derive a margin of 20.3% to estimate quantum computing applications cash flows.

The completed model is as follows:

Figure 5: IBM Quantum Computing Forecast Model

Source: Yves Sukhu

As seen, under my given set of assumptions, cash flows from quantum computing do not exceed $1B per year until 2029. But, accounting for the time value of money and using a discount factor of 8%, cash flows from quantum computing would actually not exceed $1B per year until 2030, at which point my model forecasts what may be a rather bullish $120B+ market size.

To add additional context to the forecasted cash flows, I considered cash flow per share using a share count of 891 million shares, and then discounted each per share figure back to the present period, again using an 8% discount factor (not shown in Figure 5). The discounted cash flows through all periods total to ~$3.50, which is approximately 25% of IBM’s entire FY ’19 FCF/share of $13.31.

So, investors banking on quantum computing to drive substantial cash flows over the next ~10 years may find themselves a bit disappointed. Obviously, were I to use a more conservative starting market size estimate and CAGR, such as offered by the Markets and Markets analysis, the results would be even bleaker.

Of course, my various assumptions may prove to be way off. For example, if there is indeed a breakthrough moment in quantum computing sometime over the next few years, perhaps the market CAGR is going to go “through the roof” such that even a 100% CAGR is too low, thus offering IBM investors something more “meaty” to chew on. However, such thinking is wishful speculation obviously.

The End Of The Beginning, Or Beginning Of The End

Certainly, as I am long IBM, I would have much rather written an article suggesting the company’s quantum computing business is likely to turn into a cash machine in just a few years. But, alas, it seems unlikely.

Furthermore, as I have stated in so many words throughout this article, it is quite difficult to know where quantum computing “stands”. A breakthrough could be right around the corner; or, conversely, new science may emerge to support the pessimistic point-of-view. Indeed, there are a relatively small, but intellectually well-reasoned, number of scientists who believe that practical quantum computing is simply not possible, with mathematician Gil Kalai of Hebrew University of Jerusalem and physicist Mikhail Dyakonov of Université Montpellier serving as two such voices.

Science aside, it would seem a shame if all the research and resources (not only those of IBM) poured “into” quantum computing over the last several decades were for naught. Clearly though, we (long IBM investors) should hope the skeptics are wrong – even if I am right that there may be "nothing much to see” in terms of quantum computing division-related cash flow for quite some time.

Like many things, time will tell how this story plays out. As we wait, perhaps Scott Aaronson’s closing paragraph from his New York Times opinion piece mentioned earlier offers, simultaneously, a realistic and optimistic perspective:

“The computer revolution was enabled, in large part, by a single invention: the transistor. Before transistors, we were stuck with failure-prone vacuum tubes. Yet vacuum tubes kind of, sort of worked...enough to be useful. We don’t yet have the quantum computing version of the transistor — that would be quantum error correction. Getting there will surely require immense engineering, and probably further insights as well. In the meantime, though, the significance of Google’s quantum supremacy demonstration is this: after a quarter century of effort, we are now, finally, in the early vacuum tube era of quantum computing.”

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.