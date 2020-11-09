Don't Expect The Rally To Continue This Week (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 11/2-11/6)

Last week's rally sent prices to key levels on the daily charts. But prices couldn't maintain momentum.

The weekly trends are still trending bearish as are market internals.

A central tenant to my analytical technique is that I look at the markets in multiple time frames. The smallest time frame I use is 1 day while the longest is 20+ years. This methodology constantly reminds me that trends take place within trends which take place within trends. For example, suppose the 1-month trend is down but the market rallied in the 1-day time frame. While the 1-day movement is positive, if prices couldn't get above a key level on the 30-day chart, the 1-day rally is suspect. I originally got this concept from the book Profits in the Stock Market by JW Gartley. Unfortunately, it's out of print, which is a shame because it's one of the best books on stock charts.

As I've written during the last month, the very long-term trend is still intact. This is probably due to the very odd nature of the latest recession, which, instead of being caused by an exogenous shock, was self-imposed, allowing governments to enact policies in near real-time to hopefully minimize the economic harm. It's likely that the NBER will formally date the latest recession as lasting less than a year, which, in economic time, is a blip.

However, the 3-year weekly charts are very extended. As I've also noted, the SPY and QQQ are very stretched while the IWM is still below recent highs. Let's quickly revisit those charts: SPY weekly

The SPY printed a double top during the summer and fall on declining momentum.

QQQ Weekly

The QQQ also printed a double top on declining momentum during the same time period.

IWM Weekly

The IWM is still in an uptrend but below recent highs.

However, last week, prices on all three charts printed a very strong bar which was accompanied by a solid volume reading. Those are both positive signs for the market.

But the market's internals don't support the rally continuing. Let's look at the two major index ETFs through the lens of the percentage of stocks above their respective 200 and 50-day EMAs:

QQQ with the number of NASDAQ stocks above 200 and 50-day EMAs

The middle panel shows the percentage of stocks above their respective 200-day EMAs. That level is currently 60%, which is where reversals have occurred in the last year. The bottom panel shows the percentage of stocks above their respective 50-day EMAs.

The SPY has a similar picture:

SPY with the percentage of stocks above the 200 and 50-day EMA

The percentage of stocks above their respective 200-day EMAs is nearing reversal levels. The percentage of stocks above their respective 50-day EMAs could go in either direction.

Finally, the advance/decline lines are soft: Nasdaq advance/decline ratio

The Nasdaq's advance/decline ratio has been trending sideways since the beginning of the summer.

NYSE advance/decline ratio

The NYSE advance/decline ratio is a bit better. It advanced a bit in July. But overall, the trend since the beginning of the summer is more sideways than rally.

Now let's add fundamental data to the analysis. Let's start by noting that earnings are weak:

For the 364 S&P 500 members that have reported Q3 results already, total earnings are down -7.8% from the same period last year on -2.6% lower revenues, with 86.3% beating EPS estimates and 77.7% beating revenue estimates.

Not only are earnings declining but the number of virus cases in the US is exploding (emphasis added).

The United States first reported a record of over 107,000 cases in a single day on Wednesday. On Thursday, it was over 121,000 new cases, another record, according to a New York Times database. The country recorded more than 1,220 deaths on Friday. It was the first time over 1,000 deaths had been recorded for four consecutive days since Aug. 25-28. At least 17 states reported single day records for new cases on Friday. And four states reported record deaths: Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Utah. In 27 states, there have been more cases announced in the past week than in any other seven-day stretch since the pandemic began. More than 54,800 people were hospitalized with the virus on Friday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Local authorities may no longer have a choice but to impose new movement restrictions to prevent local health systems from being overrun.

And while there's been a solid improvement in the labor market, it's still on shaky footing:

The charts show the labor force participation rate -- the percentage of people who either have a job or are looking for one. The left chart shows five years of data while the right shows decades. This data means that the percentage of people who are in the "labor force" is at its lowest level since the late 1970s. This data series has naturally been declining since the start of the 2000s due to the aging US population. But the lockdowns may have sent a large number of people out of the jobs market altogether. This has nothing but bad ramifications for growth going forward. It also means the current recovery is on very soft ground.

Let me wrap up this section since it's covered a lot of territory:

The longer-term charts are still over-extended.

This does not mean a sell-off is imminent. But it does mean the odds of it happening are higher. The percentage of stocks above their respective 200-day EMAs is at levels where recent reversals have occurred. The advance/decline ratios are soft

The fundamental data adds weight to this line of thinking. The increase in virus cases increases the likelihood of local lockdowns. The labor market has taken a tremendous hit and has a long way to go before it comes back.



With the above in mind, let's look at the 6-month charts:

SPY 6-month

The SPY is consolidating in a triangle pattern. Prices are right at the top. Despite the strength of last week's rally, prices couldn't break through.

QQQ 6-month

Although the QQQ broke through resistance, it couldn't follow through at the end of last week.

IJH 6-month

Mid-caps are right at resistance. IWM 6-month

Small-caps are still in their upward sloping channel, as are ... IWC micro-caps

... micro-caps.

Going into the week beginning November 9, the central question will be, "Can the markets follow-through on last week's rally?" The follow-up question will be, "Assuming they follow-through, will they be able to maintain that momentum, or will the over-extended weekly charts contain the advance?" That's where the weight of the fundamental data is decidedly bearish. The biggest problem is the number of virus cases, which are now at their highest levels of the pandemic. Corporate earnings are still declining and the labor market recovery is on soft footing.

Last week, my best guess is the markets rallied on news that a fiscal package was once again on the table. Assuming that to be the primary reason for the rally, I don't think it will be strong enough to keep feeding bullish sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.