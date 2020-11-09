Rebalancing My Portfolio Based On Personal Needs And Market Trends

As I wrote this article, it appears our nation has elected a new president. In anticipation of the ultimate results of this election, in recent weeks I have analyzed my investment portfolio. Based on this review, I have opened one new position, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) and allocated more funds to one of my long-term holdings, Dodge & Cox Income Fund (DODIX). With this article, I will outline my rationale for these two decisions.

My readers should understand that my portfolio is based on the fact I am a retired individual seeking stability and income from my holdings. For young investors starting out in their quest to build a retirement fund, allocating a small portion of their funds into a few speculative stocks is permissible. I currently have 75% of my assets in income-producing positions. The other 25% is invested in two non-dividend-paying biotechs Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Idorsia Ltd. (OTCPK:IDRSF) However, always be aware and understand, eventually you should discover that historical investing in stable corporations with growing revenues, profits and generous dividends will provide you a nice retirement account for those golden years. Plus, you might be able to have more nights of blissful sleep. Sleep that you will need when you are my age!

Rationale for Allocating More Funds for DODIX

Bond funds are for those that are seeking liquidity, stability, and income - without a constant roller-coaster ride fraught with sleepless nights. For many years, I have owned single bonds, but I found that looking for that one perfect bond holding took a lot of time and due diligence. It is my opinion, for the small-time investor seeking a bond position, you would be better served with a balanced position and managed by experts in the bond market.

Dodge & Cox Funds has been in existence for about 90 years, with the firm being created in 1930, at the height of the Great Depression. Today, in just the DODIX portfolio, they hold $66 billion in assets under management – AUM. During the last 10 years, this fund has generated a 4.16% annual return for their investors. I'm adding to my position simply because as I grow older, I anticipate that my need for emergency cash will grow. Having the stability of a bond fund, the current 4.00%+ annual return will generate cash and reduce having to sell a position when the market is undergoing a correction.

STRATEGY The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other debt securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in (1) investment-grade debt securities and (2) cash equivalents. "Investment grade" means (i) securities rated Baa3 or higher by Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's"), or BBB or higher by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings ("S&P") or Fitch Ratings ("Fitch"), or equivalently rated by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO"), or, (ii) if unrated, deemed to be of similar quality by Dodge & Cox. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of non-U.S. issuers, including emerging market issuers. Debt securities in which the Fund invests include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or government-sponsored entities ("GSEs"), mortgage- and asset backed securities, corporate and municipal bonds, and may include other fixed and floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities rated below investment grade, commonly referred to as high-yield or "junk" bonds; provided no more than 5% of the Fund's total assets may be invested in securities rated below B3 or B- by Moody's, S&P, or Fitch. The Fund may also invest in interest rate derivatives, such as U.S. Treasury futures contracts and swap agreements for a variety of purposes, including, but not limited to, managing the Fund's duration or adjusting the Fund's exposure to debt securities with different maturities.

Bonds by Type:

Corporate – 43.58%

Securitized – 40.14%

Government – 10.80%

Cash - 2.99%

Municipal – 2.49%

Top 10 Holdings: Federal National Mortgage Association 3.81% US Treasury Notes - 0.12% 3.12% US Treasury Notes - 0.38% 1.89% Imperial Brands Finance Plc - 4.25% 0.93% Wells Fargo & Company - 5.01% 0.89% Charter Communications Operating LLC 0.88% US Treasury Notes - 0.25% 0.73% CPN-Citigroup Capital X111 Floating Rate 0.67% JPMorgan Chase - 4.49% 0.65% Total: 13.57% # Holdings: 1,165 As of 10-31-20

Sourced from Dodge & Cox Website

With Joe Biden scheduled to assume the presidency in January 2021, one of his major campaign platform issues was the promise to raise taxes on those making more than $400,000.00 in taxable income. For those individuals in this category, they will be seeking investments that will be generating tax-free income. A bond fund portfolio, especially one with tax-free distributions will be a prime venue for these high-income investors. With the likes of Dodge & Cox’s expertise and historical annual returns, bond funds should be a prime candidate by offering this benefit and stability to the overall bond market

Rationale for Opening a Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Background Information:

The American Society of Civil Engineers – ASCE - issues a report every four years where they outline the status of our nation’s infrastructure. The latest report was issued in 2017, so the next report is expected in 2021.

The 2017 report gave an overall grade of D+ for the respective entities that make up our infrastructure systems. The report also pointed out that by 2025, our nation would need to spend $4.59 trillion in order to remediate this growing crisis we face with basic structural needs for our economy to survive and grow to meet our needs.

President-elect Biden has made a commitment in his economic agenda to appropriate $2 trillion to address this crisis, with a plan to deploy these resources over his first term. For starters, as a nation, we can no longer ignore the deterioration in our roads and bridges. We can no longer ignore the Climate Change issue. Many of our fossil fuel producing companies have explicitly stated they are moving away from relying on fossil fuels. For decades Exxon (XOM) has held the title for the largest market cap in the energy segment of our economy. Today, NextEra Energy (NEE) holds that position with a market cap of $143.0 billion vs. Exxon’s now sitting at $138.6 Billion.

When the Industrial Revolution came to our shores from Europe, it settled in the New England states - simply because the energy source provided by their rapid flowing rivers powering their mills. In the early 1930s, the Tennessee Valley Authority was created and brought cheap electricity to the rural south. A cheap power source, when combined with a cheap labor supply, resulted in abandoned mills in the New England states. These mill sites have sat vacant for nearly 5 decades. Now, these textile mill jobs reside in the Middle East and South Asian countries where they will never return to the United States! As a nation we must prepare for this continuously evolving economic system.

And why is NextEra now the leading energy source in the United States - they are the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy.

$50-55 billion in planned investments in American infrastructure, 98% reduction in our dependency on foreign oil since 2001, 945% total shareholder return over the last 15 years.

The likes of NextEra are telling us the answer to our future energy is literally Bob Dylan telling us the answer is “blowing in the wind.”

The Cohen & Steers Fund is total return, with an emphasis on income through investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies. Infrastructure companies typically provide the physical framework that society requires to function on a daily basis and are defined as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports and telecommunications companies.l

UTF

Managed Assets

$3.0 Billion

(At 9/30/20)

Leverage Ratio

28.55%

Managed Assets Expense Ratio

1.73%

Common Assets Expense Ratio

2.44%

No. of holdings

314

NAV per share

$23.88

Distribution Rate

7.67%

SEC Yield

1.91%

Monthly Distribution Per Share

$0.155

Inception Date

3/30/04

Top 10 Holdings September 30, 2020

Name Sector % of Market Value NextEra Energy Inc. Electric 7.2 Crown Castle International Corp. Tower 4.4 Transurban Group Toll Roads 4.3 American Tower Corporation Tower 3.4 Norfolk Southern Corporation Freight Rails 3.3 Duke Energy Corporation Electric 2.5 Enbridge Inc. Midstream- C Corp 2.4 American Water Works Company Inc. Water 2.1 Canadian National Railway Freight Rails 2.0 National Grid PLC Electric 1.9

Sourced from Cohen & Steers Website

Conclusion

DODIX has generated a nice 4.16% annual return over the last 10 years. YTD the total revenue is running currently at 6.73%. I have this position for the stability of the assets valuation while generating a nice dividend that exceeds the rate of inflation. As I grow older, I project my unexpected expenses will grow where I might need access to capital. With the stability and annual growth that DODIX offers, I am simply increasing my reserve funds to anticipate the future need, while leaving my other holdings to generate capital gains and income.

UTF is my way for investing in what is the next transition in our economic system - updating our electrical grids, updating the source of our energy supply and water supply. Plus, electric vehicles will still need roads and bridges to get us to our destinations. But what speaks volumes to me is the fact that UTF's largest position resides in NextEra's stock.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

PS: At the time of this article being written, DODIX is trading @$14.80. The current price of UTF is $24.73. I opened my position in UTF on 10/12/20 at the price of $23.50.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.