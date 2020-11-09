With earnings out of the way, shareholders of Alibaba would now focus their attention on the sales data from Singles' Day as the remaining share price catalyst. Initial numbers are looking good.

Nonetheless, the earnings surprise percentage was among the highest historically. Ex-Core Commerce segments are achieving the scale effect or the operating efficiency.

The big elephant in the room last week was the suspension of the Initial Public Offering [IPO] of Ant Group, the fintech unit of Alibaba Group (BABA). I will get to that. There's also the Q2 FY2021 results of Alibaba to discuss. Nevertheless, please allow me to review the week first as there were significant developments as well.

To begin Monday, Chinese equity markets had the positive Purchasing Managers' Index [PMI] data to thank for. Over the weekend, the manufacturing PMI released by the local statistics body led the series of good news with a 51.4 reading, slipping slightly from 51.5 the previous month but surpassing the consensus of 51.3. Readings over 50 represent growth while those under 50 indicate contraction.

October's reading marked the eighth consecutive expansion since March, signifying strong positive momentum among the companies surveyed. Another indicator, albeit lagging, reaffirms the recovery in China. The profitability for the major industrial companies in China jumped by 10.1 percent year-on-year to reach 646.43 billion yuan (about $96.5 billion) in September. Since the disastrous plunge of a negative 38.4 percent in the first two months of 2020, the total profit growth rate has shrunk to just a negative 2.4 percent in the first nine months.

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, would be pleased that his call for higher domestic consumption to support the economy is working. The non-manufacturing PMI, which surveys businesses in the services and construction sectors, jumped to 56.2 in October from the previous month's 55.9. This is the highest reading for 2020 and is also a beat on the consensus forecast for 56.0.

The latest privately compiled Caixin/IHS Markit (INFO) Manufacturing PMI surveying a larger share of small-and-medium-sized firms was even more bullish. The October reading of 53.6 was higher than the previous month's 53.0 and surpassed the 53.0 forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The latest reading marked the strongest improvement in business conditions since January 2011. While China may be on the right track, the rest of the world may still face an uncertain outlook.

"As the economic indicators for consumption, investment and industrial output for September were generally better than expected, it is highly likely that the economic recovery will continue for the next several months. But there are still many uncertainties outside of China, so policymakers need to be cautious about normalizing post-coronavirus monetary and fiscal policies." - Dr. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group

Fortunately, the private tracker for business activities across China's service sector concurred with the official survey. The headline seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index rose to 56.8 in October, a sharp jump from 54.8 in September. Apart from the recent peak in June, the latest reading is at the highest level since April 2012.

For readers skeptical of numbers coming out of China, you might be glad that the Wall Street Journal published an article on Friday titled "U.S. Firms Get Another Boost From China". In it, there were several companies mentioned (e.g. Cummins (CMI), GM, and Ford)) with regional breakdowns showing strong China-derived revenues that you can explore deeper.

Looking sectorally, investors were excited about the announcement on Monday by the State Council that the sales of electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen-powered vehicles in China is projected to rise to 20 percent of overall new car sales by 2025 from just 5 percent presently. Even more bullish is a blueprint released by the Society of Automotive Engineers of China (SAE-China) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that hybrids and NEVs – electric, plug-in hybrid, or fuel cell-powered – will each account for around half of the total new sales by 2035.

Despite hefty piles of funds locked up in the application for Ant's IPO, investors seemed to have plenty of ammunition left to bet on the bright EV outlook in China. NIO (NIO), which first earned a listing ahead of its Chinese peers and is backed by Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) with a 16.3 percent direct stake, jumped 36.1 percent last week. It was, however, outdone by XPeng (XPEV) which soared 79.6 percent. Alibaba has a 14 percent ownership in the latter.

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), which Warren Buffett famously invested several years ago under Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), and Li Auto (LI), which has food delivery and lifestyle services platform operator Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:OTCPK:MPNGY)(MEIT) as its second-largest shareholder, saw a milder increase of 25.4 percent and 31.2 percent respectively. The duo, however, has superior gains compared to industry global leader, Tesla (TSLA), which climbed a mere 10.8 percent.

Even conventional ICE vehicle maker, Geely Automobile Holdings (OTCPK:GELYF)(OTCPK:GELYY), which has a relatively smallish EV setup, was played up by market players, gaining 30.9 percent. That put its U.S. peers, Ford Motor (F) and General Motors (GM), to shame with their 0.8 percent and 8.5 percent increases respectively.

To rub salt to General Motors' wounds, Chinese social media were wild with the fact that NIO has surpassed the 112-year-old American carmaker in terms of market valuation. This was made more remarkable considering that the former was barely worth single-digit billion dollars before June this year.

Besides the relevance of a prospering EV market on their internet giant shareholders, the vibrancy is indicative of the investors' confidence in consumer spending. Furthermore, a booming EV production in China would support various parts suppliers and create multiplier effects on the economy. In turn, our plethora of listed internet companies would see the benefits in their revenue streams.

In the past week, the representative ETFs of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) rallied in line with their U.S. counterparts (QQQ)(DIA)(SPY). This is despite the political gridlock and the cliffhanging nature of the U.S. elections.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), did well relative to the broader Chinese ETFs and even their U.S. counterparts, closing up 8.2 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players Pinduoduo (PDD), JD.com (JD), Bilibili (BILI), and Vipshop (VIPS) clocked hefty gains.

Their shares rose 6.0 percent to as much as 27.3 percent. The upcoming Singles' Day shopping extravaganza which has already seen some pre-sales could be the driver for the large gains. The various e-commerce plays continue to impress shareholders with their respective strategies to differentiate themselves from the crowd. Really, I mean it. When you read about live-streaming as the new form of online shopping, well, there are dozens of platforms fighting for consumers' wallets.

A host appearing in front of dozens of phones so that she could reach millions of users across multiple live-streaming platforms simultaneously.

Source: Douyin (user JUSTCC20200908)

Ironically, Alibaba, the creator of the biggest online shopping event in China, saw its share price in the red in a bullish week, losing 1.6 percent. As readers should know by now, the eleventh-hour suspension of Ant Group's IPO shocked market players, resulting in a knee-jerk reaction to Alibaba's share price.

I penned what I gathered and my initial thoughts on the debacle in "The Ant Got Crushed, Buying Opportunity For Alibaba". Since then, those who kept faith with Alibaba has been rewarded as the stock rebounded. Rumors proliferated in the absence of clarity.

However, China's top banking regulator has surfaced (contents in Chinese) to squash certain rumors, such as new regulations would prevent banks and other financial institutions to work with Ant Group to issue joint loans. This is a good reminder for investors not to be trigger happy in selling. Chinese authorities are not the reckless institutions as charged by critics. Short-sellers could have taken the opportunity to spread fear and misinformation to profit from their trades.

Jack Ma's Oopsie moment?

Source: YouTube (screengrab of the speech (in Chinese))

Another drag on Alibaba could be due to shareholders' disappointment with its Q2 FY2021 results announced on Thursday. While Tencent was touted by several readers to be a beneficiary of Alibaba's woes, its share price gained only 4.5 percent.

It can be argued, though, that Tencent is such a high-cap juggernaut that the stock simply can't fly in a jiffy like its smaller peers. However, for those with a longer investing timeframe of say, over a year, I detailed my justifications for its stock to triple by 2022.

Shareholders of Tencent need not revel in schadenfreude. The gaming and social media titan had several buoyant developments going for it. Its mobile game "Honor of Kings" (王者荣耀) has broken user records with over 100 million daily active users, seemingly unperturbed by more stringent Chinese gaming rules. The title also garnered other accolades along the way.

The success of the game has not gone unnoticed by major global brands. Burberry (OTCPK:BBRYF)(OTCPK:BURBY), a British luxury fashion house, announced a partnership with Tencent Games to create interactive content for "Honour of Kings" in China. Josie Zhang, President of Burberry in China at Burberry, explained why the luxury brand headed this way:

"Online games are a platform on which we can tell brand stories in ways that we know really resonate with our customers in China. Introducing elements of Burberry’s house codes into one of Tencent Games' environments allows customers to engage with the brand in more novel and freeform ways. Just like Burberry’s founder, we want to empower our community to explore their surroundings, whether it is online or offline."

Source: Burberry

Another wind in Tencent's sails was the rumored potential listing of Kuaishou, a short-video sharing app backed by Tencent. ByteDance's (BDNCE) Douyin (TikTok's Chinese equivalent) ousted Kuaishou as the category leader in terms of daily active users even though the latter is four years older. Nonetheless, Kuaishou still possesses 302 million average daily active users in the first six months of this year, just around nine percent short of the entire U.S. population.

With the unabated hostility towards U.S.-listed Chinese stocks coupled with the healthy enthusiasm towards tech companies in China, Kuaishou is reportedly seeking to go public in Hong Kong instead of the U.S., joining several of its Chinese peers including the ill-fated Ant Group. Last week, it filed for a Hong Kong IPO to be led by Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America Securities (BAC), and China Renaissance (OTCPK:CSCHF).

Lest we forget, Tencent is also participating in China's largest annual shopping extravaganza. Ahead of the mass sales festival also known as Double 11 on November 11, the internet titan unleashed a media blitz for the "Mini shop" feature it launched in July. The shopping tool, named WeStore, is a mini-program within its ubiquitous WeChat messaging app. WeStore offers essential e-commerce features including marketing, logistics, customer service, and after-sales support.

It was comforting to know that Trip.com (TCOM) was also a big gainer, rising 11.8 percent. In my previous article, I highlighted a video interview (in Chinese) of James Liang, the co-founder and chairman of Trip.com, conducted in June by SINA Corporation (SINA) and explained why it reinforced my confidence in the recovery of the online travel agency.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I will update on the Q2 FY2021 results of Alibaba Group.

Promising earnings, depending on where you look (and your bias)

I mentioned in prior articles that Alibaba had three major catalysts:

the upcoming IPO of Ant Group which is slated to be the world's largest-ever and with its valuation revised upwards heftily in the prelude to the price-fixing, the potential earnings beat for its second-quarter fiscal year 2021, aided by the strong Chinese currency, and the largest annual shopping extravaganza with the climax on November 11.

The first one has imploded as dramatically as it entered the scene. For an IPO laden with superlatives, its suspension naturally came with its own record - never has such a mega-IPO been pulled off less than two days away. Then again, with the big hoo-ha from the episode, the rapid stock comeback appeared to be nothing less than spectacular.

Data by YCharts

This could leave skeptics dumbfounded. With much ink spilled on the topic last week by news outlets and analysts alike, many warning of the substantial valuation cut to be suffered by Ant Group no thanks to the tightened regulatory environment, the stock of its parent company was down only around 1.5 percent for the week. I could imagine hearing screams of "What?!" reverberating around my ears.

We should not forget that Alibaba also disappointed some shareholders with its "in-line" revenue for Q2 FY2021. It's hard to please the market without a significant beat these days, with the multiplies in the tech sector at high levels. Amazon (AMZN) has a price-to-earnings [PE] ratio of 96 times on a forward basis, 282 times for Shopify (SHOP), 922 times for MercadoLibre (MELI), often dubbed the Alibaba of Latin America. Don't get me started on those that aren't even profitable and consequently, don't even have a P/E ratio to speak of.

Furthermore, the 0.8 percent revenue beat, while paltry, was better than three other quarters out of the last ten quarters.

It's even better looking at the earnings surprise. The quarter ending September 2020 delivered a surprise of 31.7 percent, amongst the highest beat in the past 12 quarters.

Looking at the revenue breakdown, it's important to note that only Core Commerce missed, coming in at RMB130.92 billion versus consensus at RMB132.21 billion. The closely watched Cloud Computing division registered a beat, coming in at RMB14.90 billion versus consensus at RMB14.43B. Digital Media and Entertainment as well as Innovation Initiatives and Others, the remaining two business segments, also delivered beats.

On EBITA, it's comforting to see the losses from Cloud Computing, as well as Digital Media and Entertainment, narrowing substantially. Consequently, the combined losses from ex-Core Commerce segments amounted to RMB4,742 million in Q2 FY2021, down from RMB6,483 million a year ago. This improvement was attributed to the businesses "either getting the scale effect or the operating efficiency."

Maggie Wu, Alibaba's CFO, reiterated the company's expectation for AliCloud to "turn profitable in the second half of this fiscal year," during the prepared section of the earnings conference call on Thursday. However, she was evasive when asked about "the longer-term margin level." She guided instead that Alibaba would "continue to focus on expanding our cloud computing market leadership and also grow our profit," before the division reach "the margin level that we see in other peer companies."

With earnings out of the way, shareholders of Alibaba would now focus their attention on the sales data from Singles' Day as the remaining share price catalyst. Initial numbers are looking good. Stay tuned!

