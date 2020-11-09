The revenue per share on annual basis has increased by 13.11% since December 2010 and basic EPS by 37.28% over the same 10-year period. Net income has decreased by 3.55%.

The decision to reduce MCD's stake in the Japanese holdings by 14% may be ill-advised. The company's profit margin in Japan since 2015 has increased by more than 3,300%.

Closure of McDonald's restaurants in Q1 2020 led to a decrease in sales by 19% before it improved in Q2 2020 to close at -2.3%.

Thesis

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is investing in a growth strategy that is expected to steer the company through the rough times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a revenue decrease of 30% Y/Y, the management hopes to increase the average check and the guest count so as to propel comparable sales post-pandemic. Apart from the US, Japan, the UK and France may turn out to be significant players in the company's turnaround story as far as implementation of the growth strategy is concerned. However, the economic shocks facing the company mean that a neutral position at the moment will suffice.

Growth Accelerators

After converting 2,000 US restaurants in 2019 to "Experience of the Future" (EOTF) outlets, McDonald's gained 5.7% in comparable sales. Closure of these restaurants in Q1 2020 led to a decrease in sales by 19% before it improved in Q2 2020 to -2.3%. Latest Q2 results indicate that McDonald's hit +4% gains in US comparable sales. However, the critical test will be in introducing EOTF in the international market.

McDonald's has increased the average check, which has, in turn, led to more drive-through in its restaurants after the acquisition of the logic technology company, Dynamic Yield. Back in 2019, the company underscored the fact that it will be introducing more personalized digital inventions. On 27th October 2020, Dynamic Yield announced a partnership with e-spirit (creator of the digital experience platform - DXP). This partnership would allow users of Dynamic Yield to access scaled, personalized digital experiences. McDonald's e-commerce platform will increase the generation of rapid ROI and improve content through the deployment of hybrid headless CMS technology

In terms of delivery, only 13,695 system-wide restaurants remain without offering the same with most customers opting to eat at home. However, the limited menu and working hours may mean the company will not focus on increasing restaurant acquisition for the next two years.

Since 2005, the quick-service restaurant has increased its chain by up to 26% without showing signs of slowing down. With up to 24% in system-wide sales and a decrease in consolidated revenue by 30% getting into Q3 2020, the priority will shift from increased acquisition to the average check and delivery.

Japanese Impact

October alone has seen McDonald's Japan increase its delivery units by more than 100 branches in up to 44 outlets. Japan has at least 3,000 MCD locations. McDonald's is aspiring to expand the delivery units to 320 in another 120 outlets by the end of the year. The growth rate here is more than 150%.

Reports are rife that the collaboration between Pokémon Go and McDonald's Japan is headed to an abrupt stop. With the latter acting as PokeStops and Pokemon Gym mobile reality outlets, it means a lot of players will not be visiting the restaurants.

While it may seem the in-game features have become less desirable with the closure of the stores, the overall strategy is set to allow McDonald's to reduce its stake in Japan. According to media reports, the company was planning to cut its share from 49% to 35% and increase capital expenditures into 2021. However, we wait to see if this decision is sound since the company's profit margin in Japan since 2015 has increased by more than 3,300% to stand at $514 million as at Q4 2019.

McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan)'s gross profit margin had increased by more than 130% in the five-year period up to Q2 2020. The decrease in MCD's share in the Japanese unit by 14% may work against the company, seeing as the profit margins have soared.

The revenue per share on an annual basis has increased by 13.11% since December 2010. Basic EPS rose by 37.28% over the same 10-year period. Net income has decreased by 3.55%.

Low Cash Flow

The downturn has been forced by McDonald's low net change in cash. In a quarterly assessment since Q4 2017, net change in cash decreased from -$207.4 million to a record -$2.124 billion in Q2 2020. That's a decrease of more than 1,100%. Between Q1 and Q2 2020, the company was able to decrease total liabilities by a paltry 0.77% while its total debt since Q4 2017 has increased by 75.75%. In the same 4-year period, quarterly revenues have decreased by 31.06% same as gross profit by 35.27%.

It will take a while before investors take a breather as far as the financial fundamentals are concerned. However, we can still be hopeful that the company will replicate its cost-cutting measures, significantly so since the international open markets have decreased their comparable sales by more than 40% getting into Q3 2020.

A 5-year analysis of the stock shows that the share price has gained by more than 90%. It is currently on a record high at $217.02. The company has recovered from the COVID-19 scare with the share price rising by more 15% in 6 months. These are essential fundamentals that underscore the fact that the fast-food restaurant is working on an efficient growth strategy that is customer-centered.

Frozen Specials and the UK Beat

McDonald's UK has opted to sell frozen foods, some weeks after the "best before date", according to reports. With up to 3.8 million daily customers in the UK, the company has sold thousands of burgers and chicken selects, thereby reducing a large stock quantity during the lockdown. While this revelation may appear alarming, McDonald's supply team indicated that the "required use-by date" set "were much shorter" than the "internal best-before time-frames."

In a bid to end child poverty in the UK, McDonald's partnered with Football Star Marcus Rashford to give away free food. The company intends to feed more than a million families in the UK. Charity organization Fareshare will also be funded by McDonald's to ensure transport and logistics are catered for. While this initiative may sound political, it’s a strategic move since companies like Burger King and KFC are yet to join the movement. Further, feeding a million families is a commendable project which translates to decreased cost in marketing.

Half-year results showed that MCD had set aside more than $200 million for incremental franchise marketing support. This fund was set aside to accelerate recovery. It was also meant to drive growth across the US and International Operated Markets. Countries like the UK and France were heavily impacted by the temporary closure of restaurants and an imposed lockdown that limited the operating hours.

The two countries, UK and France, are essential in McDonald's business portfolio in the international operating segment. Comparable sales in Q4 2019 had grown by 6.1% in this category with comparable guest count increasing at 3.5%. Getting into 2021, McDonald's will struggle to uplift its global business with sales in the sector falling to almost 24% in the latest filing. Investors should take advantage of the increase in the cash dividend (quarterly) by 3% to $1.29 per share. The dividend yield may not drop significantly post-COVID.

Bottom Line

MCD's potential to gain in the coming months will be curtailed due to the persistent limitation of operations by local franchisees. The global food-service retailer has a strong growth strategy with the expansion of EOTF outlets, digital and delivery networks. However, it is limited on cash, and with weak financials, it will take time before deploying strong growth measures. The decrease in MCD's share in McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) by 14% may also be ill-advised since the company has made more than 130% in quarterly analysis of the gross profit since 2015. While revenue per share on annual basis has increased by 13.11% since December 2010 and basic EPS by 37.28%, net income has decreased by 3.55%. Focus on the UK market is a major move by MCD and we expect the charity initiative to pay well in the long run. At the moment, a neutral position will suffice as we wait and see how the company executes the turnaround strategy.

