It's coming toward the end of the year, election uncertainty has faded, and stocks are again trading at all-time highs. Investors have seemingly shrugged off the cautious attitude that dominated September and October, and are pouring capital again into growth stocks.

While maintaining exposure to tech stocks is a vital strategy amid an extended pandemic, be careful not to buy into momentum stocks that have notched an overripe valuation. Bill.com (BILL) is one such name. Nearly one year after its IPO last December at just $22 per share, Bill.com's ascent has been meteoric - though I'm unsure that the company's fundamentals since then have justified the gains.

Bill.com just reported its fiscal Q1 results, and for the second quarter in a row, Bill.com saw decelerating revenue growth and its shares took an ~8% hit.

Data by YCharts

Bill.com is a prime example of the type of stock that did tremendously well in 2020: fast-growing, asset light technology businesses whose rich trading valuations seemed to feed, rather than hinder, its rally. The same strategy is highly unlikely to work on 2021.

On the fundamental front, while it's true that Bill.com still maintains broad growth, there's really not much that distinguishes this company or justifies its valuation. On top of slowing growth, the company's gross margins seem to have peaked, its profitability gains are limited, and the company remains in cash-burn mode. The company's accounts receivable and accounts payable software solutions are also up against a host of competition, including against major names like Intuit's Quickbooks. Plus: the fact that Bill.com caters heavily to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) means that Bill.com may have to deal with more exaggerated churn than in the past, especially if the pandemic drags on.

On valuation: there's not much room to argue that Bill.com has substantial upside left on the table. At current share prices near $102, Bill.com has an $8.19 billion market cap. After netting off the $700.3 million of cash and $2.3 million of debt on Bill.com's latest balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $7.49 billion. Though Bill.com has not guided to full-year results citing uncertainty from the pandemic, Wall Street is expecting $186.6 million of revenue in the current fiscal 2021 (representing a further slowdown of growth to 19% y/y for the full year). This puts Bill.com's valuation at a stark 40.1x EV/FY21 revenue - which wouldn't be off-base to describe as a bubble-like valuation.

The bottom line here: Bill.com is about ~15% off recent highs, but don't rush in to buy this stock: the dip is a reflection of stagnating fundamentals, and given the existing bloated valuation, I think the correction has far further to go.

Q1 download

Let's now dig into Bill.com's fiscal first quarter results in greater detail, which is the fiscal quarter ending in September. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Bill.com Q1 results Source: Bill.com Q1 earnings release

Bill.com's revenue grew 31% y/y to $46.2 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $41.7 million (+18% y/y) but losing three points against the company's' Q4 growth rate of 34% y/y - which, in turn, decelerated sharply from 46% y/y growth in Q3.

Bill.com's revenue has two components two it. The primary revenue-generating arm is the subscription platform, which charges businesses a monthly seat-based charge like most other SaaS companies, as well as a small fee for processing ACH transactions and facilitating credit card transactions. This piece of the business grew at 53% y/y, shedding one point of growth versus Q4.

The smaller piece of Bill.com's revenue, meanwhile, is made on float - interest that the company generates from customer funds it holds. Due to downward pressure on interest rates, Bill.com's interest income saw a marked deterioration from last year.

While Bill.com still expresses confidence in a strong demand environment, CFO John Rettig noted that new customer acquisition has slowed down from the earlier phases of the pandemic, which saw a large uptick in new signups. Per his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We continue to experience broad based demand across all our channels. So overall net new customers were down from Q4 when we had a spike at the beginning of the work from home phase of the pandemic."

Later on in the Q&A portion of the call, in response to an analyst question on the current demand landscape, CEO Rene Lacerte admitted the fact that "top of the funnel" demand has grown softer, meaning that Bill.com's pipeline growth of potential customers has decelerated from pandemic levels, when many businesses raced to modernize their digital payments capabilities.

Another black mark for the company: pro forma gross margins pulled back by 20bps to 77.0%, down from 77.2% in the year-ago quarter. The slight reduction in margins is less concerning than the fact that Bill.com's unit economics might be peaking out despite its small scale. Looking ahead, Bill.com notes that it expects pro forma gross margins in the 75-77%, implying a further weakening of its gross margin profile driven not only by the interest rate reductions, but also by "infrastructure investments we are making to support our financial institution partners," per CFO Rettig.

Bill.com's cash burn also remains fairly heavy, though certainly the company's $700 million-plus of balance sheet cash means the company doesn't have to worry about liquidity anytime soon. Still - it's worth pointing out that Bill.com's free cash flow losses nearly doubled to -$8.6 million in the quarter:

Figure 2. Bill.com FCF trends Source: Bill.com Q1 earnings release

Key takeaways

I find no reason why a company that is seeing decelerating growth, confessing to near-term demand uncertainty, and is still burning a decent amount of cash should be trading at >40x this year's revenue. If a market correction happens soon, it'll be these high-flyers that will get hit first. Steer clear here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.