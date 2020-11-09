Given ongoing, massive cash burn, no visible path to sustained profitability and very poor management performance investors should continue to avoid the shares.

Note:

I have covered Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, emerging specialty renewable products developer Amyris reported Q3/2020 results, which once again missed analyst expectations on both the top- and bottom line. Gross margins disappointed and cash decreased by more than $60 million to just $38.3 million. Given the cash burn rate, the company urgently needs to raise additional funds to avoid running out of cash before year-end.

Source: Company's SEC Filings

Dilution continued unabatedly with share count increasing by almost 20% sequentially and more than 130% year over year.

Company turning to asset sales

Over the past couple of quarters, Amyris has largely relied on cash infusions by its largest shareholder and director John Doerr, but apparently, this source of funds has dried up as management is now turning to asset sales to raise additional capital as stated on the Q3 conference call:

We are currently in strategic discussions regarding four different components of our portfolio with three different parties to determine the best future fit of certain products and established value enhancing, long-term commercial and technology partnerships for new and attractive end markets.

During the question and answer session of the call, CEO John Melo outlined expectations for proceeds "somewhere north of $200 million" with one transaction likely to close during the current quarter and the remainder in Q1/2021.

Amit Dayal Just with respect to the fuller strategic transactions, John, are you looking to complete all of these by, say, the first quarter of 2021? John Melo We think there is a high probability, it could be that one of them, lingers beyond that, but right now, I would say we're on track for at least one before the end of the year and then the rest in the first quarter. Amit Dayal Understood. And then the $200 million, you expect to sort of generate from these efforts, could you give us a sense of where we could be with our balance sheet and other initiatives in terms of applying these proceeds going into next year? John Melo So starting with the fourth quarter, our expectation is that having with this first transaction done, will obviously turn us profitable and give us a good cash position to end the year. And then with the transactions in the first quarter, we would expect to pay down most of our debt and be able to fully fund the Company to profitability and likely in light of the way the portfolio gets simplified with these deals, I'd expect us to be very close to net income positive, if not net income positive in 2021.

In my opinion, there's basically no way for Amyris to pay down "most" of its debt AND "fully fund the company to profitability" even if management will indeed succeed to raise $200+ million from short-term asset sales, given debt of approximately $175 million at quarter-end and expectations for ongoing cash burn.

Amyris actually needs to get some sort of deal done to avoid running out of funds and to at least come close to current Q4 sales expectations of $72 million. Keep in mind that, until last week, the two-analyst consensus stood at $85 million, and management on the call actually pointed to this number as "low end" for Q4 even without a material strategic transaction:

Amit Dayal (...) With respect to the fourth quarter 2020 outlook, consensus is calling for around $85 million in revenues, is that kind of where you think the quarter might end up? John Melo We think the $85 million without a significant strategic transaction is where we'll end up. And then with one of the bigger transactions, not the biggest, one of the bigger transactions will be well over that $85 million. That's kind of the range. We have -- I would call that low end and I'd call some upside based on one of these transactions we're dealing with being on the bigger side of the range that we're expecting.

Management continues to over-promise

Quite frankly, I don't see a way for the company to come even close to the recently reduced $72 million consensus estimate without a major asset sale as growth in the company's key renewable product segment is not sufficient to achieve a more than 100% sequential revenue increase.

As Amyris does not intend to monetize its consumer brands at this point, it's difficult to envision proceeds "north of $200 million" for the sale of some not-yet commercially-developed molecules and parts of the ingredients business as outlined by management on the call.

At least, in my opinion, there's basically no way for the company to achieve $85+ million in revenues this quarter or raise $200+ million in the near term by selling some new molecules and parts of the ingredients business not to speak of paying off most of the company's debt and fund the company all the way through profitability.

Bottom line

Amyris continues to underperform expectations. Over the past three years, the company has burned almost $500 million in cash with no visible path to sustained profitability or at least positive cash flow yet. While potential one-time gains from asset sales could result in temporarily improved quarterly results, the core customer product business won't generate profits anytime soon.

In addition, CEO John Melo is a particularly bad case of over-promise and under-deliver as the company continues to miss out on key projections.

At least, in my opinion, there's no way for Amyris to achieve $85+ million in Q4 revenues as stated by Melo on the conference call or realize $200+ million in near-term sales proceeds for some new molecules and parts of the ingredients business.

With the company again with its back against the wall, there's no reason for prospective buyers to submit overly aggressive bids.

At this point, my advice would be to sell the company piecemeal and return whatever might be left after debt repayment to shareholders. Should the Biossance consumer business indeed fetch anything close to the $600 million valuation stated by management on the call, the ultimate payout could exceed the current share price significantly.

Unfortunately, I don't expect this to happen and Amyris to continue burning material amounts of cash for the foreseeable future financed either by more dilution or additional asset sales or a combination of both.

Given the issues discussed above, investors should continue to avoid the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.