Investment Thesis

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) recently reported its Q3'20 earnings on 27th October and outperformed all analysts' expectations. Cummins managed to restructure its business in the midst of the pandemic to generate strong operating cash flows. While the company recovered from the impact of COVID-19 strongly in China, the business is still lagging in North America.

Cummins is a cyclical business that is expected to show strong recovery in 2021 creating a potential buying opportunity at today's prices.

About

Cummins is a US-based manufacturing company that focuses on the design, manufacturing and distribution of a wide range of power solutions. The products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrain components.

The company was founded in 1919 and has long-standing relationships with manufacturers, distributors and customers worldwide. The company services its customers directly and indirectly through a network of more than 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and about 6500 dealer locations in 190 countries and territories.

Segment Performance

Cummins is organized into the following distinct and complementary business segments:

Engine Segment

The engine segment designs and manufactures both diesel and natural gas-powered engines. The business also encompasses services such as new parts and remanufactures parts and engines. The business metrics are segregated as shown below:

Source: Cummins Q3 Report

In Q3'20, the on-highway revenue decreased by ~13% y/y driven by the decrease in demand in the North American Truck and Bus Markets. The Off-highway segment decreased 9% y/y driven by lower demand in construction.

In general, the impact of COVID-19 on the North American business has caused decline in demand for its engine products.

Distribution Segment

The Distribution segment consists of Cummins' global supply chain ranging from dealer distribution to channel management. The business unit provides sales, service and aftersales support to customers around the world. Cummins is responsible for planned maintenance, high quality repairs and upgrading engine solutions for their clients.

While overall sales for Q3'20 was down by 14% y/y, this was primarily driven by North American sales which were down ~18% y/y.

Source: Cummins Q3 Report

Components Segment

The Components Segment consists of five businesses with key technologies for delivering integrated solutions: Cummins Filtration, Cummins Turbo Technologies, Cummins Emission Solutions, Cummins Electronics and Fuel Systems and Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies.

Sales for Q3'20 were lower by 7% y/y but had a mixed impact from geographies. Sales in North America were down 24% y/y while sales in international markets increased by 26% y/y driven by higher truck demand in China.

Source: Cummins Q3 Report

Power Systems Segment

This segment consists of high horsepower engines and power generation equipment such as generators and alternative-fuel electrical generators. These are used for both residential and commercial applications. The commercial applications include oil & gas rigs, mining, factories etc.

Q3'20 Revenue dropped 13% y/y primarily driven by weakness in the oil & gas market.

Source: Cummins Q3 Report

New Power Segment

This is a new and nascent segment focusing on new and emerging alternative power technologies. It is further subdivided into two segments a) Electrified Power and b) Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies.

Source: Cummins Q3 Report

Financials, Earnings and Forecasts

Source: Cummins Q3'20 SEC Filings

Tying it altogether, Cummins has generated ~14bn USD in Net Sales in the first 3 quarters of 2020 (Compared to ~18bn in 2019). COVID-19 has severely impacted the business in both North America and China.

However, in Q3'20 Cummins generated ~5.1bn USD in Net Sales (compared to ~5.8bn in 2019) as the business recovered in China towards the end of Q3'20. Cummins was also able to make structural changes to its fixed OPEX base to reduce the impact on Operating Income.

Operating Income was down to 670mn USD in Q3'20 (vs. 699mn USD in Q3'19)

Moving on the next few years, Cummins is expected to grow quite aggressively as it recovers from the cyclical slowdown created by COVID-19. Projections are as follows:

Source: Created by Author

Valuation

Based on the projections shown above and comparable mid-cycle forward P/E ratio of ~20x, Cummins should be valued at ~20* (FY21 Earnings) = 20*13.3 = ~266 USD

Key Risks

Uncertainty in manufacturing environment due to COVID-19: There is the fear of a second wave of COVID-19 lockdowns that may impair Cummins' ability to manufacture products. Besides this, it may also negatively impact demand from end-consumers.

Possible backward integration by Vehicle companies: Typically, the truck market in North America has relied on Cummins to provide engines for their vehicles. This has created some brand loyalty and sustained demand for Cummins' products. There is a rare possibility that certain vehicle companies may look to manufacture engines themselves. This could fundamentally impact Cummins' engine business segment.

Takeaway

Post reporting the strong Q3'20 earnings on 27th October, Cummins' stock has done extraordinarily well to reach an all-time high of ~229 dollars. This implies that the stock still has about ~18% upside left in it based on the future earnings growth.

While the risk/reward ratio may not warrant a buy at current prices, it does present an opportunity to buy on dips.