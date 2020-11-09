At the same time, however, Appian is expecting deceleration ahead, and its valuation already prices in strength.

The company also saw growth from federal-sector deals, which has been a lucrative customer pipeline for many software companies.

Not only did Appian blast past Wall Street's expectations, but the company managed to reduce its contribution from professional services and boost company gross margins.

Appian (APPN), a software company that focuses on automating business processes through "low-code" platforms, has skyrocketed to near all-time highs after reporting stellar Q3 results. In a quarter that has largely penalized most technology stocks, Appian has stood out from the pack by not only blasting through Wall Street's growth expectations, but also improving its underlying revenue mix that tilts the company closer to profitability.

When comparing how Appian is doing now versus how it was several quarters ago, it's clear to see the strengths the company is exhibiting: strong cloud revenue growth, emboldened margins, and a path to profitability, at least on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

But looking on the whole, we have to ask ourselves if this company has any upside left. For starters, Appian stands in a very crowded field of BPM (business process management vendors) that each offer their own spin of automation. In this field of names, I'd say Appian's is among the less prominent: the company's' software competes with the likes of Salesforce.com (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW), and Pegasystems (PEGA). Each of these companies have deeper pockets, and particularly in the case of Salesforce and ServiceNow, a broad portfolio of products that give rise to cross-sell opportunities that Appian does not enjoy.

I continue to view Appian's valuation as the stock's greatest weakness. At current share prices near $90, Appian has a market cap of $6.33 billion, and after netting off the $256.1 million of cash on Appian's balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $6.07 billion. Versus Wall Street's expectations of $326.5 million in revenue for FY21 (+13% y/y), Appian trades at a heady 18.6x EV/FY21 revenue. We note as well that - though Appian has made progress toward this point - the company's low-70s pro forma gross margins stands below most of their software peers. To me, this signals that much of Appian's upside for next year has already been priced in.

The bottom line here: Appian remains an expensive stock with improving, but still modest prospects in a crowded space for workflow automation platforms dominated by bigger brands. I'd prefer to invest elsewhere.

Q3 download: earnings topper marked by subscription mix shift and margin gains

Let's now review Appian's third-quarter results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Appian Q3 results Source: Appian Q3 earnings release

Appian's total revenue grew 17% y/y to $77.3 million, smashing Wall Street's expectations of $70.9 million (+7% y/y) by a huge ten-point margin. For a tech company, that type of growth rate sounds rather poor, but it's the underlying revenue mix in which Appian was able to impact a dramatically positive change.

For the first couple of years post-IPO, one of the biggest criticisms of Appian was that it functioned less like a one-size-fits-all software company than a bespoke consultant. At one point, revenue from professional services - or the fees that Appian charges its customers for implementation - almost equaled its subscription revenue. Yet Appian was often performing these services at or below cost, so investors worried that Appian would have trouble scaling.

Fast forward to 2020, and while Appian's professional services organization has remained fairly constant, its subscription revenue base is much larger. Cloud subscription revenue this quarter grew 34% y/y to $50.8 million this quarter, while professional services showed a minor -6% y/y decline. Still, subscriptions now make up a far more favorable 66% of overall revenue - up from 57% in Q3 of last year. The chart below shows how Appian's subscription revenue mix - at one point about 50% of the business - has scaled upward over time since the IPO:

Figure 2. Appian subscription revenue mix trends

Source: Appian Q3 earnings deck

The key impact of this revenue shift is on gross margins. Though progressional services have seen a marked improvement in pro forma gross margins over time, the ~90% margins on subscription revenue still dwarf it: so the more favorable revenue mix tilting toward subscriptions have helped Appian notch all-time high gross margins of 73%, up nine points from the year-ago Q3.

Figure 3. Appian margin trends

Source: Appian Q3 earnings deck

Some other highlights in the quarter: Appian has also made great strides in landing federal government contracts. Its platform tools are already being used by counterterrorism and law enforcement units to manage the investigation process. In addition, the company released a new solution in Q3 specifically designed to help government agencies with the procurement process.

CEO Matt Calkins made some useful remarks on the Q&A portion of the Q3 earnings call around competition as well:

We do see some ServiceNow, some Salesforce. You're right. And then, of course, there's going to be some automation firms, and there's some specific low-code pure plays that we'll see sometimes as well. Our difference is a few-fold here. We have work flow, and many of the firms I mentioned do not. Many approaches to low-code are simply a toolbox for developers, and we're a draw-your-application environment. So that's going to give us one difference. Another is that we've been in this space a long time, longer than any of them, any of the vendors I just mentioned anyway. And so, we've thought about workflow to process and low-code for longer."

Right now, Appian is not mentioning competition as a significant headwind for its growth trajectory. Its fourth quarter guidance implies cloud subscriptions continuing to grow at the same ~35% y/y pace, while overall revenue growth in the single digits implies that the professional services org will continue to shrink as a percentage of overall revenue.

Figure 4. Appian guidance Source: Appian Q3 earnings deck

Cash flow, however, still does remain a black mark for Appian. Year to date, its operating cash burn has tallied to -$13.5 million, versus a loss of just -$2.9 million in the first nine months of 2019. Appian noted that a lot of its operating margin efficiencies so far in FY20, which helped bring adjusted EBITDA margins to -5.9% YTD versus -11.0% in the year-ago period, were driven by pandemic-related savings on employee travel and shuttered facilities. Looking ahead to next year, however, Appian does plan to ramp up its hiring of both engineers and sales reps, and describes its attitude for FY21 as being in "investment mode."

Key takeways

There's no doubt that it's encouraging to see Appian's large improvements in margins, driven by strong cloud subscription growth that is taking increasing precedence over Appian's professional services. With shares trading at just under 20x forward revenues, however, I'd caution against investing in a stock that still appears priced for perfection, despite a challenging macro and competitive landscape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.