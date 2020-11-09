Medtronic is a leader in the med-tech space with over 70 years of expertise in pushing the healthcare sector forward.

Medtronic (MDT) is a business that I've owned since 2012 and that I have no complaints about the returns the business has generated for me with a 14.7% IRR since my first investment. Unfortunately, I only added in size a few weeks after my initial purchase and have stayed away since then to the detriment of my portfolio returns.

One of my goals for 2020 was to focus on building up my positions rather than increasing the number of positions and I would have been much better served doing that in prior years. The likely reason that I neglected to further add to my Medtronic position is the pervasive anchoring bias that my lizard brain has to fight.

The health care sector is very attractive to me due to the fact that every one on the planet is a willing customer. Couple that with the aging population, especially in the developed economies, along with the increase in spending associated with living longer as well as the rising global population and there's a lot of tailwinds at play for the sector in general.

Dividend History

The investment strategy that I gravitated towards most when I first began investing was dividend growth investing. In adopting that strategy, I want to focus the majority of my investment capital into businesses that have a history of paying and growing their dividend payouts over time.

Image by author; data source Medtronic Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Medtronic is a Dividend Champion with 43 consecutive years of dividend growth. That means every year dating back to 1978, Medtronic has been there raising their payout to shareholders throughout all sorts of political and economic cycles.

Beginning in 1993, Medtronic's year over year dividend growth has ranged from 7.5% to 37.9% with an average of 16.5% and a median of 14.6%.

Over that time there's been 23 rolling 5-year periods and Medtronic's annualized dividend growth has ranged from 8.3% to 25.4% with an average of 16.2% and a median of 16.4%.

There's also been 18 rolling 10-year periods over that time during which Medtronic's annualized dividend growth has ranged from 10.1% to 21.4% with an average of 15.8% and a median of 15.6%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates since 1993 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend* 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 1993 $0.039 1994 $0.047 20.88% 1995 $0.058 23.88% 1996 $0.080 37.87% 27.33% 1997 $0.103 28.09% 29.81% 1998 $0.120 16.96% 27.35% 25.33% 1999 $0.145 20.83% 21.87% 25.33% 2000 $0.180 24.14% 20.61% 25.38% 2001 $0.215 19.44% 21.46% 21.83% 2002 $0.240 11.63% 18.29% 18.53% 2003 $0.270 12.50% 14.47% 17.61% 21.41% 2004 $0.313 15.78% 13.29% 16.61% 20.89% 2005 $0.360 15.23% 14.49% 14.88% 20.02% 2006 $0.413 14.55% 15.18% 13.92% 17.81% 2007 $0.470 13.91% 14.56% 14.39% 16.44% 2008 $0.625 32.98% 20.17% 18.28% 17.94% 2009 $0.785 25.60% 23.91% 20.22% 18.40% 2010 $0.860 9.55% 22.31% 19.01% 16.93% 2011 $0.935 8.72% 14.37% 17.78% 15.83% 2012 $1.005 7.49% 8.58% 16.42% 15.40% 2013 $1.080 7.46% 7.89% 11.56% 14.87% 2014 $1.170 8.33% 7.76% 8.31% 14.11% 2015 $1.370 17.09% 10.88% 9.76% 14.29% 2016 $1.570 14.60% 13.28% 10.92% 14.30% 2017 $1.780 13.38% 15.01% 12.11% 14.24% 2018 $1.920 7.87% 11.91% 12.20% 11.88% 2019 $2.080 8.33% 9.83% 12.20% 10.23% 2020 $2.240 7.69% 7.96% 10.33% 10.05%

Table and calculations by author; data source Medtronic Investor Relations

*Annual dividends based on calendar year payments

As a dividend growth investor, the ability for the business to continue growing that dividend is of primary importance. Of course, the future growth that the business is able to generate plays a big role in that; however, the payout ratio, proportion of earnings or free cash flow, that the entity pays out is just as crucial. All else being equal, I'd prefer a lower payout ratio rather than a higher one for a given business since that would mean there's a bigger margin of safety in the dividend for whenever the business inevitably hits a rough patch.

Image by author; data source Medtronic SEC filings

Medtronic's payout ratio has been on the rise over the last decade and has been quite erratic since the Covidien acquisition in 2016. The 10-year average payout ratio based on earnings is 49.5% with the 5-year average at 63.7% with the free cash flow payout ratios at 39.2% and 51.3%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

When adopting a dividend growth strategy, the quality of the business is crucial to delivering adequate returns over time. To get a gauge on the quality of a potential investment, I examine a variety of metrics that can help me get a glimpse at the strength of the business.

Image by author; data source Medtronic SEC filings

Medtronic has managed 82% total growth in revenues over the last decade which comes to ~6.8% annualized. Much of that growth was due to the Covidien acquisition in FY 2016. Gross profits have lagged revenue growth increasing 65% in total or ~5.7% annualized.

Operating income has only increased 16% over the last decade which is just 1.6% annualized. Meanwhile, cash flow from operations increased 93% over the last 10 years or 7.6% annualized with free cash flow rising 89% in total or 7.3% annualized.

Image by author; data source Medtronic SEC filings

As expected based on the growth number above, Medtronic's margins have been getting squeezed over the last decade. Medtronic's average gross margin over the last 10 years is 71.6% with the 5-year average at 68.8%. Similarly, free cash flow margins have averaged 20.5% for the last 10 years and just 17.1% for the most recent 5 years. While free cash flow margins haven't shown improvement over the last decade, they are still strongly in the upper teens to low twenties.

Image by author; data source Medtronic SEC filings

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital. The FCF ROIC represents the theoretical return of cash that the business is generating based on the capital currently invested in the business. Over the last decade, Medtronic has averaged a 9.3% FCF ROIC with just a 6.5% average for the most recent 5-year period.

Medtronic's FCF ROIC took a big hit due to the Covidien acquisition although the trend is in the right direction as management works through the deleveraging process.

When investing my savings into a business, I try to view it as if I was the business owner. That means I want to see capital allocation decisions from management that make sense to me. First and foremost, I want to see cash flow reinvested in the business via capital expenditures to defend and expand the core business. Sustainable cash flow above those needs should then be returned to shareholders via a growing dividend payment. Excess cash flow above that should then go towards share repurchases, debt reduction, strategic acquisitions or building up a cash buffer.

To understand how Medtronic has used its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

I examine things this way because it lets me see how management is using the cash flow generated through the business's operations. Ideally, the business would show a positive FCFaDB more often than not as that would signify that there's plenty of cash flow generated by the business to support capital expenditures, dividend payments and share buybacks while still leaving some for additional uses. I'm not concerned with a negative FCFaDB in any given year since opportunities can be short-lived; rather it's the trend over time that I focus on.

Image by author; data source Medtronic SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Medtronic has been FCF positive every year over the last decade generating a total of $45.79 B. That's allowed management to both pay and grow their dividend payment each year paying out a total of $18.09 B to owners which puts the cumulative FCFaD at $27.70 B. Medtronic has also been FCFaD positive each year over the last decade.

Management has returned an additional $21.05 B to shareholders via share buybacks. That puts the 10-year FCFaDB at a very healthy $6.65 B.

At the end of FY 2011, Medtronic's diluted weighted shares outstanding stood at 1,082 M and by the end of FY 2020, the share count was up to 1,351 M. That's an increase of 24.9% or ~2.5% per year over the last decade.

Image by author; data source Medtronic SEC filings

The increase in share count was due to the previously mentioned Covidien acquisition. Excluding FY 2015 and FY 2016 when the share count increase occurred, the average year over year change is a ~1.7% reduction.

As an investor in the equity of a business, the balance sheet is high on the list of things to keep an eye on since debt is higher up the capital structure. If debt levels are too high and not supported by the cash flows generated by the business, then equity investors could be at risk.

Image by author; data source Medtronic SEC filings

Medtronic's debt-to-capitalization ratio has been very steady across the last decade. The 10-year average ratio is 37% with FY 2020's level ending at 33%. In terms of the capital structure, there's no immediate red flags at this time.

Image by author; data source Medtronic SEC filings

Another critical thing to analyze with respect to the balance sheet is how much debt there is in relation to various "income" metrics. Essentially, what I want to find out is how quickly the debt load could be reduced should the cost of debt materially increase. The 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, net debt-to-FCF and net debt-to-FCFaD ratios are 1.3x, 1.8x, 2.3x and 4.6x, respectively.

Valuation

For valuing potential investments, I like to use multiple methods to come up with a general idea for the fair value. The approaches that I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return (MARR) analysis, dividend yield theory and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis as a reality check.

A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will generate, apply a reasonable multiple on the future earnings and then determine if the expected return surpasses your threshold for investment.

Analysts expect Medtronic to have $4.01 in EPS for the current year, FY 2021, and $5.77 for FY 2022. Analysts also expect Medtronic to be able to generate 9.4% annual earnings per share growth over the next five years. I then assumed that Medtronic would be able to show 5.0% annual earnings per share growth for the following five years. Dividends are assumed to target a 40% payout ratio.

For the reasonable multiple on the future earnings I like to see how Medtronic has typically been valued by market participants in the past. As you can see in the following YChart, Medtronic has typically traded between approximately a 15x to 30x TTM P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Medtronic could produce provided the assumptions laid out above are reasonably close to how the future plays out. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price of $103.56, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2025, "5-Year," and calendar year 2030, "10-Year."

IRR P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 30 20.6% 13.7% 25 16.6% 11.8% 22.5 14.3% 10.8% 20 11.8% 9.6% 17.5 9.1% 8.3% 15 6.1% 6.9%

Alternatively, I also calculate the price that I could pay to purchase shares in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is a 10% IRR, and for Medtronic I'll also examine 9% and 8% hurdle rates.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 5-Year 10-Year 5-Year 10-Year 30 $165 $142 $172 $155 $180 $169 25 $139 $122 $146 $132 $152 $144 22.5 $127 $112 $132 $121 $138 $132 20 $114 $101 $119 $110 $124 $120 17.5 $101 $91 $105 $99 $110 $107 15 $88 $81 $88 $92 $96 $95

Dividend yield theory is another method of valuing an investment. It's best suited for large, stable businesses. Dividend yield theory is built on the idea that the wisdom of the crowd will typically assign a "normal" dividend yield to a dividend-paying enterprise and that the dividend yield will fluctuate around that yield level. The following graph has the historic forward dividend yield year and assumes the 5-year average dividend yield as a proxy for the fair value of Medtronic.

Image by author; data source Medtronic Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Shares of Medtronic currently offer a forward dividend yield of 2.24% compared to the 5-year average dividend yield of 2.14%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis is a way to decipher what the current share price implies about the future of the business and what kind of growth is necessary to justify the market price. I use a simplified DCF model built on revenue growth, a tax rate of 19%, the maximum of the 3-, 5- and 10-year average EBIT margin, and I vary the EBIT margin from flat to a 10% improvement over the forecast period.

For the 8% hurdle rate scenario with no EBIT margin improvement, Medtronic needs to show 4.7% annual revenue growth over the forecast period to justify the current market price. In the 8% hurdle rate scenario with EBIT margin improving to 26.5% during the forecast period revenue growth needs to be 4.4% to support the current market price. With the 10% hurdle rates the corresponding revenue growth rates are 7.6% and 7.1%, respectively.

Conclusion

The healthcare sector is an attractive industry to invest in primarily due to the demographic tailwinds spurring the sector along. It should come as no surprise that as we age, our bodies start to breakdown more and require more medical assistance and in turn that leads to higher spending on health care.

Image source

Couple that with the demographic tailwind of a rising and aging global population and the health care sector is quite attractive.

Image source

Medtronic has historically generated strong free cash flows with margins averaging 20% over the last decade. That high cash generation is what has allowed management to reward shareholders with rising dividend payments as well as re-cycle the cash into further R&D as well as bolt-on med-tech acquisitions. Over the last decade, Medtronic has invested 8% of sales back into R&D and 12% of gross profit.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range for Medtronic between $98 and $121 putting the current share price on the lower end of fair value. While the MARR analysis using an 8% hurdle rate suggests a fair value between $107 and $132, the 10% hurdle rate MARR analysis insinuates a fair value range of $91 to $112.

The reverse discounted cash flow analysis does seem to suggest that a 10% hurdle rate could be difficult without a significant increase in the growth of sales or in EBIT generation. Although the 8% hurdle rate does seem quite realistic given management projections and you could still back into roughly a 10% return on a per share basis when accounting for the likely share repurchases.

Medtronic is an excellent business in the healthcare/med-tech space and one that I fully intend to continue owning for the long term. If management can hit their projections of 5%+ organic revenue growth and 8%+ EPS growth then 10%+ returns are very achievable when including the dividend before accounting for valuation changes . At this time, Medtronic seems like a solid investment although obviously a sell-off would only enhance the return prospects. I would feel comfortable increasing my stake in Medtronic at current prices and will be doing so early in this coming week with hopes of adding more in the mid to low $90s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.