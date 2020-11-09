Miller Value Partners Deep Value Strategies Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

Miller Value Partners is a value investor. It values businesses, and not just stocks, and invests in them for the long term.

During the third quarter, the Deep Value Strategy led the overall marketplace and S&P 1500 Value index, generating returns in excess of 25%.

While cyclicals have been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 led recession, themarket seems to be forgetting that cyclicals should also be some of the biggestbeneciaries from the ongoing economic recovery.

The Deep Value Strategy today has a normalized earnings yield greater than 25% and greater than 40% normalized free cash flow yield which are multiples of the overall market today.