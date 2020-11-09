Investment Thesis

We believe that Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) is in the midst of a dislocation in valuation relative to market pricing and peers, but lack of visibility offsets the case for immediate entry.

SNN has had a slower recovery this year relative to competitors, although we believe that their elective procedures and wound care segments are suffering from a deferral, rather than a complete severance. We foresee all of SNN's key markets recovering out of the pandemic, however, lack of guidance from management and poor visibility on full recovery makes the case for immediate entry less compelling. The company has further upside potential through the balance sheet, where acquisitions and capital allocation may can drive top-line growth, if put to use effectively. Again, lack of visibility on this point also, makes the investment case less enthralling.

The company remains at the whim of the pandemic and its effect on elective procedures, and recovery in all segments faces headwinds from progress in reducing total COVID-19 cases in the short-term. This adds to our thesis that the path to recovery remains uncertain. Without the visibility on segment recovery, slowed performance and organic growth this year, we sit neutral on the stock at this point. Offsetting these points is the current valuation, which makes the stock more attractive on current trading. Thus, analysis remains focused on the outlook for Q4, where significant uncertainty remains, as mentioned.

Shares have given away -23% YTD, and the full recovery from the selloff in March has yet to be achieved. Shares have held the line, however we need further evidence of the path to recovery, alongside better than expected organic growth, plus effective use of the balance sheet to drive prices back to pre-pandemic highs. We advocate investors to consider the points raised in this report, alongside the risks pertaining to the company, to guide in their own investment reasoning.

Performance

Underlying growth for Q3 was -4%, totaling $1.2 billion, which was down on previous periods. This fits in line with consensus, but is well below our +2% forecast earlier in the year, and cadence throughout the quarters has obviously slowed YTD. We had modeled a better than expected recovery from the pandemic, where elective surgery utilization would make a large rebound. However, this has not happened. We see evidence of this in the sports medicine and hip segments, which were under-performers in our view, at -4.5% and -2.8% global growth, respectively. This fits the pandemic narrative, where sport and elective arthrology procedures were put on a standstill.

Further evidence of the above was seen in advanced wound care, that has not recovered well, unlike peer entities that have seen double-digit growth in this segment YTD. SNN also has different geographical exposures relative to peers, which may have caused greater impact from the pandemic, where major wound treatments were completely deferred in some regions. For example, emerging markets declined by -14.5% and other established markets by -6%. Management have provided little color on the outlook for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, due to lack of certainty in global markets, namely APAC and emerging markets. Management have hinted at -10% 2020E growth, with a range of -6.5% to -14%. We believe this will be coupled with a flat Q4, where the company may see very low single-digit growth on the top, from a remarkable recovery in the upside scenario.

Margins have faced significant pressures this year on the back of the pandemic, where organic growth has slumped, as shown above. Operating margins have also taken a hit, whereby cash from operations has suffered significantly this year. Therefore, the biggest catalyst to margin recovery is from operating leverage coming out of the pandemic. We believe that effective use of the balance sheet via either unloading assets, restructuring agreements or acquisition activity will also alleviate margin pressure coming out of 2020. On this, however, management are very keen to highlight headwinds coming out of Q3. Marginal headwinds from forex transactions are seen to have a ~50bp effect from downward pressure on USD to EUR rates, and acquisition dilution is also tipped to slice ~100bp+ off the top in 2021. With little color provided for the remainder of the year, or the 2021 outlook, speculation remains from investors on the full effects from these headwinds.

In late September, SNN acquired Integra LifeScience's (IART) extremity orthopedics business in a $240 million cash deal. This segment of IART included lower extremities, shoulders and other upper limb procedures. IART sales in this segment were around $90 million in 2019, but IART's growth in these segments has been murky over the recent periods, especially in the lower limb and extremities segment. The move has helped SNN to diversify into extremities, however, all analysis confers that the acquisition will not be a meaningful growth driver in the near term. Although, this does align with our thesis that SNN must use the balance sheet and acquisition power to increase operating leverage, and drive underlying growth in all segments. To illustrate, this latest move has the potential to add value to SNN's trauma and wound care segment, which has seen difficulty this year.

We are more bearish versus consensus on top-line growth over the coming years, namely on the back of poor visibility and guidance from management, alongside uncertainty with geographical exposure for SNN, from the pandemic. We see top-line growth at a CAGR of 6.46% from our 2020-2024 estimates, with pressure coming off margins from the pandemic breakthrough. We see large EBITDA growth of CAGR 15.76% via operating leverage in a rebound in elective procedures as the pandemic settles, alongside marginal earnings growth for shareholders over this same period. Further, we see FCF growth of with margin expansion at a CAGR of 13.2%, in line with underlying growth of operations and reduction in operational spend. Significant acquisition activity would alter our assumptions, and we would gladly welcome further guidance from management to guide input to this modelling. However, without this visibility, we can only go on the current evidence, and the assumptions on current operations.

Key Financials & Forecasts (Annual), Base Case:

Data Source: SNN SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Data Source: SNN SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

We do believe that SNN's valuation has become dislocated from current trading, and has diverged away from the peer group. Deep dive into this yields little return on information, however, colleagues have likened the cause to be from ongoing bullish coverage on key competitors. As shares haven't made a full recovery, yet, SNN currently trades at a discount to peers, in our view. On a multiples front, we've seen evidence of this as key multiples have come down over recent periods. The company is currently trading at 3.4x top-line sales and 3x book value, well below the peer group, but still creating value for shareholders. Although, shares trade at a premium a 45x FCF, on a 2.2% FCF yield, on the lower side. This comes with -$0.13 in free cash per share, and only $0.30 in EBITDA a share. Therefore, whilst trading at a discount, the question of value for this discount still remains at large.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

We believe the valuation is less compelling factoring in the reasoning behind the potential discount to peers. Firstly, SNN hasn't generated sufficient ROIC over the WACC (5.85% vs 10.2%, respectively), which confirms our thesis that the company must use the balance sheet effectively to drive greater return over capital allocation. We are of the firm belief that companies with low ROIC and return on capital in general are ubiquitous with valuation stagnation. Furthermore, with lackluster sales and a slower recovery to peers, we feel this adds to the disconnect. Investors may be valuing peers higher, as they see greater return in these areas. We tend to postulate and agree with that sentiment. Also, the murkiness in guidance coming into Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 adds further weight to the disconnect. Therefore, whilst trading at a discount, the reasoning behind this makes the case for immediate entry less compelling.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal; Author's Calculations

Applying a 2x premium to our 2021 P/E estimates relative to the 2021 EPS estimates, we arrive at a 2021 price target of $40.4, around 11% upside on today's trading. The 2x premium reflects the weighted average of SNN P/E scores over the last 5 years, blended with the projected growth of the medical device industry over the coming 5 years. Investors can view the potential price outcomes should shares continue along their current trajectory, on the chart below. We believe this is critical information for longer-term investors, particularly in light of the recent disconnect in valuation for SNN. Therefore, long-term investors should consider the valuation and potential price outcomes on the chart below, in their own investment reasoning.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have held the line this year following the selloff. We can see SNN's shares progression in the plateau channel on the chart below, where they have neither broken away from resistance or breached longer-term support YTD. There has been low volatility, alongside low momentum and total volumes on trading over this period. Should management fail to provide further guidance for the upcoming periods, alongside worse than expected results in key markets, then shares will likely continue within the channel on the chart show below. As mentioned, the company faces headwinds from the pandemic, alongside geographical risks that are creating uncertainty in other established markets. This includes markets with high sporting populations and an ageing population and high life expectancy, like Australia and Japan. Therefore, we must see high top-line growth in sports medicine, the arthrology segment, the recently acquired extremities segments and trauma from Q4, to drive prices back to pre-pandemic highs. Investors can view this pricing activity YTD, on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Shares have held the line of support since the selloff in March, however, have recently breached the shorter-term support level. Recently, they were tested again at around October, however have bounced away since. The upper resistance line has been gradually descending, forming a narrowing wedge between the lower support and upper resistance levels. Should this trend continue, with the flat lower trend line, then we believe that there is a chance the shares may pull back again, below the current level of support. We can see evidence of this gradual downward pressure on shares YTD on the chart below, especially from around May. Therefore, we firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is neutral, in line with our own thesis. There is too much risk involved with the lack of visibility, which is creating a lack of overall pricing direction, hence why shares continue to trade sideways.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal.

Therefore, Q4 results remain at the forefront for upcoming catalysts for SNN, especially for longer-term investors, who will need to have some scope of the upside coming into 2021. However, as has been mentioned several times now, there is a significant level of uncertainty here, notwithstanding the fact SNN currently pays a $0.288 dividend on a ~2% yield, which we are not confident the company can continue to afford paying at the current cadence. We need more evidence of the growth potential in top-line sales and free cash, to provide the most accurate fair value analysis, and understand where the sensitivity lies within the entire model.

Credit Summary And Conclusion

SNN does have strength on the balance sheet and left the quarter with $347 million in cash, and we feel they are well capitalized from this. The runaway on this should last over 2 years, and the Altman Z-score of 6.43 evidences this also. The company has increased its debt load this year by ~25%, in response to the pandemic and to maintain adequate liquidity preservation over the coming periods. Furthermore, the debt ratio is ~28%, whilst interest is covered over 11x from EBITDA level earnings. On a short-term solvency basis, the company only has just over 2x coverage on short-term obligations from liquid assets, and without the inventory holding, has only 0.23x. Thus, if the company is unable to liquidate its inventory quickly, then may face a large liquidity problem, should unforeseen costs arise. Further evidence of this is seen as the company turns over inventory only 0.83x and has a holding period of inventory of ~441 days. These figures need improving to change the narrative for SNN, especially to build on potential operating leverage coming out of the pandemic. The asset base covers total liabilities by 2.08x, therefore the company can certainly benefit from using the balance sheet to its advantage. Asset growth has been slow over the last 3 years at ~10%, therefore we feel it is time to put the balance sheet to work, and drive top-line revenues by generating long-tailed asset returns, through appropriate allocation of capital, or divestiture.

Data Source: SNN SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

SNN certainly trades at a discount to peers at this point in time. However, the reasoning behind this is clear - ROIC below the cost of capital, slow organic growth YTD, lack of guidance and cadence between the quarters, and significant lack of vision for profitability over the coming periods. Therefore, on this lack of fundamental momentum, shares have remained stagnant and held the line this year. We've seen underwhelming performance in key segments such as sports medicine, arhtrology and trauma, and recent acquisition activity has not changed the fundamental picture, or added any significant top-line earning potential. Shares have failed to make a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels, unlike many within the peer group who have seen unfathomed growth on the back of the greater market rally. As we view the lack of visibility as a large risk to potential outcomes, we are neutral on the company, until greater evidence of recovery is available. Further, whilst not mentioned here, the dividend does not seem in good health, and does not provide overwhelming attractiveness for investment anyway. Thus, we can only go on the evidence provided, alongside the comparison to peer entities who have made this recovery to date, with a clearly defined road ahead. We look forward to providing additional coverage in time to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.