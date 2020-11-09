SandRidge (SD) recently announced great Q3 2020 results. It swung to nearly no net debt, its EBITDA almost doubled quarter over quarter to $15.4 million, and it reiterated guidance. While it did have to take another commodity price related write-down, its results were stellar in consideration of its $75 million market cap - approximately 1x EBITDA, particularly with nearly zero net debt.

I recently shared my investment thesis on SandRidge, arguing it offered compelling value and natural gas price torque. I also shared a white paper on the supply and demand situation for the "mid-con" natural gas and NGL market, highlighting the improved local pricing situation for the majority of SandRidge's production.

It is worth revisiting SandRidge's relative valuation and performance to provide context of just how good its results are, even excluding the benefit of improving mid-con natural gas and NGL pricing. Here is SandRidge's performance vs. the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), two commonly used energy producer ETFs:

Data by YCharts

In a terrible time period for oil and gas related equities, SandRidge has managed to underperform the industry indexes by quite a bit. This is despite Icahn having intervened to prevent "ludicrous" deal making and making multiple board and management replacements.

Sometimes underperformance over time can lead to an opportunity, as a stock falls off of "radar screens" of potential investors. This seems to be the case with SandRidge, as with nearly no net debt and just over 1x market cap to EBITDA, it may be the cheapest oil and gas stock on the market. For context, here is a chart of historical EV/EBITDA multiples of oil and gas stocks in the US and Canada since 2015, ranging from just below 4x at the lowest points to 12x+ at the highs. SandRidge's below 1x is beyond an aberration, and seems unsustainable:

Source: Bloomberg, TD Securities

One thing missing is leadership. What does SandRidge do having cleaned up its balance sheet and cut costs to the point where it is generating substantial free cash flow? On the recent conference call, management mentioned buying producing assets at low prices and potentially returning capital to shareholders in a low cost manner, implying share buybacks rather than dividends. Seeing this implemented along with a full scale plan would likely help. As would controls in place to avoid the massive underperformance and giant losses presided over by the current board under prior management. At 1x EBITDA and great traction by the new team, the market may be overly discounting this history.

