The stock is presently valued at a slight discount with decent upside in the event the market recognizes full growth and profitability potential as software becomes increasingly more meaningful.

Zebra is the industry leader in RFID and barcode scanning & tracking solutions, with over 40% market share in handheld devices and over 50% share in Android inventory management devices.

Thesis

Zebra’s (ZBRA) tools help its customers extract and analyze information from their physical assets and translate it into digital data for making better decisions. It is the largest supplier of barcode scanners and printers globally with the greatest scale and broadest set of capabilities versus peers, affording it multiple competitive advantages including scale advantages, customer relationships, product stickiness and demand aggregation.

The business has multiple growth drivers in RFID and barcode scanners and printers, all complemented by software which we see becoming an increasingly important component of the business. We believe Zebra is in a prime position to help physical retailers transition towards omni-channel and frictionless-checkout in addition to benefiting from warehouse automation, ecommerce and logistics market growth.

The Pandemic has accelerated trends favouring automation, efficiency and ecommerce, all playing into Zebra's strengths. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the warehouse and storage sector in September 2020 totalled a record 1.25 million workers. Multiple key industry players including DHL, XPO Logistics (XPO), FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS) and Amazon (AMZN), have significantly increased staffing ahead of the end of year selling season. Walmart (WMT) is adding over 20,000 seasonal associates in ecommerce locations and Sam's Club intends to introduce from-store shipping for online orders across at least 25% of its stores over the next 2 months.

Overview

Zebra Technologies was founded in 1969 as Data Specialties by Ed Kaplan and Gary Cless. In 1986, the company introduced the first thermal printer for on-demand barcode labeling, and became known as Zebra Technologies, and subsequently listed in 1991.

Zebra designs and manufactures enterprise mobile computers, advanced data capture devices, such as laser, 2D and RFID scanners and readers, and specialty printers for barcode labeling and identification. Zebra provides Enterprise Asset Intelligence solutions in the Automation Identification and Data Capture industry. Their solutions bring that information together for analysis to help customers better deploy their assets. The company also makes and sells devices that print and read barcodes, ATM cards, drivers' licenses, labels, tickets, and receipts. Zebra's customers are in the retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality industries.

Zebra’s Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment accounts for almost two-thirds of the company's revenue, it makes mobile computing data capture and radio frequency identification devices (RFID) and provides services for installing and using those products. Common applications include asset identification and tracking and workflow management.

The Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment is about a third of revenue and offers barcode and card printers, location-based products and services, supplies, and services. Customers employ the products to locate, track, manage, and improve utilization of assets, equipment, and people.

Source: Company Website

Products are assembled by third-parties, including electronics manufacturing services companies and joint design manufacturers, primarily in China, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides products and services in approximately 180 countries, with about 125 facilities worldwide.

Strategy and Competitive Strengths

Zebra is focused on combining mobility, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and smart devices as an information generation-and-collection engine. Its products give customers a unified digital view of their companies, which Zebra has termed Enterprise Asset Intelligence or EAI. Zebra’s EAI vision is for every asset and worker to be connected, visible, and optimally utilized. They believe that secular technology trends, particularly in IoT, cloud computing, intelligent automation, and mobility, advanced their vision and are transforming their customers' businesses.

Zebra is working to drive growth through organic and inorganic expansion, focusing on segments where their products and solutions, workflow expertise, customer and industry relationships enable them to provide significant value to end-users. Zebra’s revenue accelerated in 2015 through its acquisition of Motorola Solutions' enterprise business, which added about $2 billion in sales. Zebra ramped up its acquisitions in 2019. It acquired Cortexica Vision Systems, a developer of B2B computer vision-based AI tools brings computer vision-based sensing to its customers operating in automated, data-powered environments. Zebra also acquired Profitect, a provider of analytics for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries, which adds to Zebra's Intelligent Edge Solutions and its EAI offerings. Its acquisition of Temptime Corp. moved Zebra further into healthcare and broadened its capabilities.

Source: 2019 Investor Presentation: Baird Investment Conference

Zebra is the industry leader in RFID and barcode scanning and tracking solutions, with over 40% market share in barcode printing and over 30% market share in data capture and scanning. It has over 50% market share in Android, and its share in mobile computing is growing and accelerating. It also provides related software, services, and accessories which make its solutions very sticky – once a customer signs with Zebra, it is operationally difficult and costly to switch a provider. A significant portion of Zebra’s products are deployed with specialized product performance and software application requirements resulting in high switching costs.

Zebra's leadership position and product strength is further validated by IDC recognizing Zebra as the leader in their 2020 MarketScape report - Zebra is the largest player with the strongest capabilities and strategies:

Source: IDC 2020 MarketScape Android Rugged Devices Report

The company has long-standing relationships with end-users and an extensive network of channel partners which are difficult for a new entrant to replicate. This distribution scale acts as a barrier to entry and is complemented by Zebra’s scale and breadth product offering – it is in an advantageous position to provide wide-ranging, holistic solutions to customers vs. specialized, niche providers, which affords it the advantage of being a demand aggregator. Zebra’s scale and global presence gives it the capability to supply customers with products, solutions, and services globally, which smaller challengers are unable to do. Zebra has largest installed base of products vs competitors, enabling it to compete successfully, achieve economies of scale, and maintain their product lead.

The company has approximately 2,200 trademark registrations and applications, and holds over 4,900 patents and patent applications, worldwide.

Valuation

We ran a 2-stage DCF, assuming 8% p.a. topline CAGR over the next 10 years, in-line with management’s base case – noting that they believe they can achieve greater growth, and a terminal 20% Operating Margin, reflecting the company’s leadership position and 600bps above current levels. Our valuation indicates the stock is ~17% undervalued.

Source: Author’s Calculations

We provide sensitivity scenarios, adjusting our Revenue growth and Operating Margin assumptions below. The green scenario (Bull Case) highlights a scenario where the market believes topline growth can reach 10% p.a. with Operating Margin of 22% - we believe this is reasonably possible as the business mix begins to favour software solutions which are inherently high margin. The red scenario (Bear Case) represents a deceleration in expectations towards 6% Revenue growth and 16% Operating Margins, which we believe is unlikely given Zebra’s leadership position and favourable competitive advantages.

Source: Author’s calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.