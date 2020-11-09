Baudax Bio, Inc.'s (BXRX) CEO Gerri Henwood On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Claudia Styslinger

[00:00:29] Good morning and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Botox bias, third quarter Twenty twenty financial results. This is Claudia Stifling and I am joined today by Jerry Henwood, president and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lake, Chief Financial Officer, and John Carlo, Chief Commercial Officer. On today's call, Gerry will provide some introductory remarks and corporate updates. John will discuss the progress made on the commercial launch of an gesso. And we'll discuss the financial highlights following today's prepared remarks from Gerry, John and Ryan. We will open the call for your questions. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release detailing our financial results for the third quarter twenty twenty the press release, along with a slide presentation that we will reference for. Today's call is available on the events page of the News Investors section of our Web site at Biotics Viacom. Before we begin our formal comments, I'll remind you that various remarks we make today constitute forward looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of nineteen ninety five, including statements related to our financial outlook. These forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and forecasts and can be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, could estimate, expect, intend, may plan projekt predict will. In other words, a similar meaning. The following are some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed and or underlying our forward looking statements. The ongoing economic and social consequences of the covid-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the commercial launch of and gesso or disruption in supply chain.

[00:02:16] Our ability to maintain regulatory approval for INJ. So our ability to successfully commercialize. And just so the acceptance of ingest. So by the medical community, including physicians, patients, health care providers and hospital formularies, our ability and that of our third party manufacturers to successfully scale up our commercial manufacturing process. Franchesco, our ability to produce commercial supply quantities and quality sufficient to satisfy market demand, FRANCHESCO and our ability to raise future financing for continued product development and a gesso commercialization. This list of important factors is not all inclusive. Any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties. These risks are described in the risk factors and the management's discussion and analysis section of biotics. BIO's annual report on Form Tenke for the fiscal year ended December thirty one twenty nineteen and any quarterly reports on Form Tinku which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on that website. Any information we provide on this conference call is provided only as of the day of this call, November nine. Twenty twenty. And we undertake no obligation to update any forward looking statements we may make on this call on account of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, any unaudited or pro forma financial information that we may provide is preliminary and does not purport to project financial positions or operating results of the company's actual results may differ materially. I would now like to turn the call over to Gerri Henwood. Gerri.

Gerri Henwood

[00:03:57] Thank you, Claudia, and good morning, everyone. We hope those joining us today are keeping safe and healthy as we all continue to navigate through the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. I'm happy to report this morning that in Jasso continues to deliver on the profile that we have had for it. The vast majority of those who use the product have described that they believe the product is meeting or exceeding their expectations and that many of them have had positive feedback from patients who received the product to that extent as well. We are making progress in spite of the pace that is impacted by covid-19. It has disrupted formulary meetings and has impacted elective surgery rates. That's all over the media. I'm not telling you anything new. John will go through a little bit more of the specifics of those impacts. But where we are able to get on formulary and get into the electronic records for post up care, we see good progress. And all of that has prompted us to move to an even more focused and sustainable footprint around accounts where we have received early traction, where we can begin to see an opportunity or deepening of usage. We believe this success that we've seen is a good base on which to model forward progress as we try to navigate the pandemic in a sustainable way.

[00:05:35] We're going to also continue to pursue BD opportunities. There are still a few opportunities to out license. And just so and some of our further pipeline products, there is interest. We continue to work forward with those and try to bring some of those to a conclusion in the next six months or so, if we can do so on reasonable terms. In addition, there are a few in licensing opportunities that could add to what we have in the bag, absorb some additional costs. Those are not in hand, but those are potential projects that we could do and that we are actively pursuing as well. We are also working to manage the balance sheet and expenses in this period, and that's why we've taken the steps that are announced in our release this morning about reducing the force and focusing where we are reducing the whole of the company by about 40 persons. So with that as an intro, I'm going to pass the baton to John to talk about commercial launch highlights.

John Harlow

[00:06:41] Thank you and good morning, everyone. While reported third quarter sales were modest, we're encouraged by several other metrics that we're seeing associated with an gesso launch, which I will highlight in a moment, and just what became available through wholesalers in June of this year and in just over five months on the market and just has been utilized across a wide variety of surgical procedures. During the third quarter, we secured two major group purchasing agreements with VISIÓN and Premier, and collectively, these agreements significantly expand the commercial reach of gesso. In July, CMS granted transitional pass through status Francesa, which facilitates separate reimbursement across the outpatient settings of care. And in August, CMS established a unique code which took effect on October 1st and simplified billing Franchesco across settings of care. Now, turning to slide seven of our earnings presentation, it's encouraging for us then in who appears to be satisfying customer needs. The vast majority of customers using and gesso state that the product is performing very well across many different surgical procedures. And equally important in gesso is now beginning to be incorporated into surgical protocols and electronic health record orders. Sex Byul sold to end users, meaning hospitals and mandatory surgical centers, is growing monthly, and over 50 institutions have added it to their formulary, with the number of upcoming reviews increasing. Despite these positive signs, covid continues to impact our rate of uptake. As Gerry highlighted, many hospitals and assizes have limited access for non patients, including our sales professionals. So building champion support is taking more time than anticipated.

[00:08:30] Unfortunately, we anticipate further restrictions through at least the first half of twenty twenty one as spikes of covid-19 cases are occurring around the country. Therefore, we are restructuring our sales team to maintain necessary critical mass in key areas and strategic accounts. Slide eight highlights the growth of Viall sold and customers in Q2 to Q3 and October Byul sold in. Almost three fold in Q3 from Q2, and we've seen a significant step up in October from Q3. Additionally, the average monthly units per account is up approximately one hundred and twenty five percent since launch. And this is an indication that our repeat customers and our newer accounts are starting to make larger monthly purchases. Lastly, our hospital sales are growing, while ACS remain an important strategic entry point in the hospitals. It's an encouraging sign that our percent of usage from hospitals, both inpatient and outpatient, is increasing. The total number of hospitals ordering has tripled and the number of orders from hospitals have quadrupled since launch. Slide nine is a reminder of the typical formulary process for acute care product launches and the impact that covid it had on each step of the process. We are seeing physician usage increase once in gesso is placed on formulary and the product is implemented into protocols and order sets. But the ongoing pandemic has further dampened the naturally slow adoption curve seen historically with most hospital product launches, despite there being a backlog of agents scheduled to be reviewed. We are seeing the number of accounts at each step of this process increase.

[00:10:16] We believe we will make steady progress getting in gesso added to further hospital formularies in the months and quarters ahead. Moving to Slide 10 as our earnings release highlighted, we are restructuring the organization to be more focused and sustainable during the ongoing pandemic. We will focus on strategic accounts with early formulary wins, pull through opportunities and where physician champions are preparing for upcoming P.A. reviews. With this strategy, we should demonstrate deepening usage once and gesso as implemented on formulary and then can gradually add back territories as product usage expand and covid cases received. Our customer facing team, who is even more critical now, will be supported by a telo virtual sales team and other tactics to increase awareness and drive formulary reviews. This allows us to flex in areas where covid related customer access is more restrictive and adapt to any future covid-19 cercas. I'd like to convey my gratitude to every board exile employee, especially those who will be leaving today and who have contributed to the accomplishments of the company to date. It's because of the collective efforts of the team, including those departing, and Engeström has made progress with the organizations, formularies and health care providers. The vast majority of users report a high level of satisfaction within Jessell, and all these factors give us reasons to believe that the product can continue to deepen usage, grow and ultimately fulfill its promise as a product. With that, I'll turn the call over to Ryan.

Ryan Lake

[00:11:54] Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. Since we filed our TENGKU earlier this morning, I'll cover the third quarter highlights for the quarter. Net product revenue for the three months ended September 30th, Twenty twenty was zero point one million and the year to date period is zero point four million related to sales of ingestible in the U.S.. This primarily represents and what we recognize at the time of shipment into the wholesale chain versus what sold through the channel to the end user. As John described earlier, our cash and cash equivalents at the end of September were twenty four point six million as of September 30th. And during the quarter you'll recall that that includes approximately just under three million dollar payment to Alkermes for a milestone payment that was under an amended milestone agreement. As John also highly highlighted, as of today, November 9th, we're reducing our workforce and this is expected to result in annualized savings of just under 11 million in personnel and other related costs. And there are also significant cost reductions being made for Twenty twenty one, both in manufacturing and other launch related activities.

[00:13:14] As of October 19th, we did restructure our cap structure with the Warren Exchange. As of November 5th, there was twenty six point two million shares outstanding and there's one point nine million warrants remaining outstanding that have not been exercised from the transaction. Turning now to slide 13 as it relates to the selling and general administrative expenses. For the three months ended September 30th, they were thirteen point eight million compared to four and a half million for the same prior year period. The increase in nine point three million was primarily due to the increased sales and marketing expenses in connection with. A commercial launch of an jasso, another couple of items to highlight here are the non-cash charges included within the third quarter of 11 million or eleven point two million and seventeen point four million. Those non-cash charges relate to Mark-To-Market expenses on warrants and the change in the net present value of the risk adjusted discounted cash flows for contingent consideration, reflecting current estimates as of September 30th. With that, I'll turn the call back to Gerry.

Gerri Henwood

[00:14:30] Thank you, Ryan. So just to summarize what we said, we think that in spite of covid slowing of certain steps of the process, that we are making progress with it, that the progress is accelerating, even if not in a perfect way. We are accelerating and showing progress and deepening usage and customer satisfaction with the product is high. All those very important. And we think to our ability to ultimately see the goals that we have for this product, we have reduced our expense rate as of today and we think that's going to help us to be more sustainable in our efforts to live through the pandemic and get this further acceleration of growth that we need to have with this product, continuing to pursue some licensing opportunities as a possible way to generate some cash coming into the company, as well as looking at select modest in licensing opportunities for same point of sale where they may be available and obviously managing the balance sheet and expenses through this process. So in closing, I would like to say that we remain committed to the physicians and institutions and patients that receive our product, as well as to our business partners, our employees, both those going forward with us and those who have helped us to get to the point that we're at today and committed to delivering on the upside for our shareholders here at Forex fire. In the meantime, we'd like to turn it over to the operator for any questions that may be pending.

Jason Butler

[00:16:31] Hi, thanks for taking the questions and appreciate all of the the clarity on the launch this morning. Thanks for the latest on the Brett utilization. Can you just give us a sense of what proportion of the 50 or so accounts where you have formulary approval that are using the product regularly and I guess for the growth in October? Is that reflective of a concentration of accounts or is it more broad? And then just can you give us a ballpark of how many more formulary decisions that you think could happen by the end of the year? Thanks.

Gerri Henwood

[00:17:09] So before John jumps in to answer those questions, I'll just attack your last question first and say if you could give me a little more clarity on what Kovács going to do in the fourth quarter, it would be easier for us to forecast formulary decisions because we have seen some formulary sliding a little bit to the right because of covid outbreaks in their institutions. But I'll let John circle back and give a little more quantitative response.

John Harlow

[00:17:38] So, Jason, thanks for the questions for the first two questions. What we're seeing is about a seventy five percent reorder rate right now from hospitals and Batory surgical centers to all accounts. That is that is bearing varying based on when they come on board. The other thing that we are seeing is, you know, it is taking about two to three months from the implementation process, from once we secure a formulary, when so things are moving in in the right direction track to get to get into the electronic records and the order sets and protocols and what have you. So things are moving in the right direction from the early October signs. We are seeing probably the majority of those, a handful of those, I should say, are coming from repayed accounts. And then we've had some large purchases in the month of October that were formulary wins that happened, you know, two to three months ago. So now they are online and starting to place, you know, their initial orders. And we hope and anticipate that those orders will increase as the product gets pulled through the institution. So hopefully that that gives some color commentary around number one and number two. And as Gerry said on formularies, we are anticipating an uptick in the number of reviews that we believe are pending in the months of November and December. But as Jeffrey alluded to, we are seeing meetings get shuffled and moved as it relates to, you know, covid impact in local geographies.

Jason Butler

[00:19:23] Ok, all right. That's really helpful. Taking the questions.

Gerri Henwood

[00:19:27] Thanks, Jason.

John Harlow

[00:19:28] Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:19:34] Hi, this is Zach. Thank you for taking my question. Just a couple just a couple of me, I know a couple of different ways for our team, but we were just hoping to get a sense of the mix between Estes and Hospital so far and how you expect that mix to sort of evolve over time, looking longer term and then similar. Similar. We've been looking at the procedure. How do you see that mix between bone and soft tissue sticking out over time also? Thank you.

Gerri Henwood

[00:20:07] Sure. So, again, give us a little bit of an umbrella and then then John can go into the details. But in general, our strategy has been that Azeez are a point of entry for working with some of the surgeons who were a part of high volume practices and hospitals as a way to get trial usage, trial usage, often helping to convert physicians to the functional utility of the drug and its benefits, and the big prize being the hospitals and the Indians associated with the bigger hospitals. But, John, do you want to give an update on where we are with that?

John Harlow

[00:20:43] Yeah. So as you'll see on slide eight of our earnings release, so in October, about 60 percent of all of our units sales were to hospitals. So the other 40 were to ambulatory surgical centers. We are seeing, as launch progresses, more and more units going to hospitals than ACS. And again, that's when I say hospitals. I'm being inclusive of both inpatient and outpatient facilities. I think we would anticipate that that trend continues, as Jeffrey alluded to, as these are an important strategic entry point. But the size of a hospital relative to size of of ACS is is very significant in favor of the hospital. So, you know, getting on formularies and getting pulled through both the inpatient and the outpatient settings are extremely important to the to the future as it relates to surgical mix. The claims data is actually very old. So we don't have any insights yet to to point to specific data sets. But what we are hearing from customers and through our field team and medical team is that it's probably about a mix. We're getting a usage in hard tissue procedures and usage in soft tissue procedures. And and we'll continue to to look at that closely. But I think it speaks to the the broad utility that and gesso can provide in a number of different types of surgical procedures.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:22:26] Great. Thank you.

Trevor Allred

[00:22:37] Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I just want to know where your focus was on specific regions. Are you looking at places that are less affected by the coronavirus? And then also, could you elaborate a little bit on the indicators of adoption that you're looking at?

Gerri Henwood

[00:22:53] Sure. So let's talk about where we are visiting covid. It's a little bit like trying to play whack a mole, trying to predict where the next outbreak might be or whether an outbreak in an area may result quicker than others. So we are not trying to sort of second guess that what we have been looking at are opportunities where we have made progress, where we've had some traction. This is the center point and then areas of high potential. But you want to get a little more specific?

John Harlow

[00:23:28] Yeah, a little more specific. So we're trying to predict where covid is going in the future. Obviously is very, very difficult. As Jeffrey alluded to, what we saw and have seen is those states that were less restrictive in June, July and August, our team had greater access and there were they were able to build champion support and product on formulary. And therefore, you know, we prioritized those geographies. So it's more of a retrospective view of covid than a prospective view of covered. But the factors that we looked at as we restructured around the the country were things like being on formulary, number of champions, upcoming P.A. reviews. So that really drove the decision making process to make sure that we can continue to build momentum in those geographies deep in usage and then gradually expand if and when it makes sense to other parts of the country. And I think it's also important that we are looking at deploying our account directors and other types of tactics nationally where we can talk to IDRs and other large strategic accounts and work from the top down, as well as the bottom up. In terms of your last question, indicators of adoption, you know, obviously formularies are important. Getting in order sets is important. We look at the size of orders, repeat customers, the size of repeat orders, and we've looked at a number of KPIs that would be indicators of adoption. And what we're saying are positive signs month over month, albeit, as Jerry and I have alluded to, covid has had an impact and it has slowed the progress.

Trevor Allred

[00:25:27] Ok, thanks.

Gerri Henwood

[00:25:28] Thanks.

John Harlow

[00:25:30] Thank you.

Gerri Henwood

[00:25:38] Thank you very much, operator. Again, we remain committed to our stakeholders, as I described earlier, both those that are using the product, those receiving the product to our team, to our shareholders who have stuck with us. We appreciate that we're committed to being cost efficient, to being in a sustainable mode as we go through this. We still believe in the long term potential of this product, and we believe that we are seeing reasons to believe in progress and we will continue to prudently manage the business through this rapidly evolving economic situation. Thank you very much and have a great day.

