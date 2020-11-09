Fastly's Share Price Implosion - A Significant Opportunity
Fastly shares after peaking in mid-October are down by 42%.
The shares declined based on a quarterly miss in terms of revenue and earnings and a guide-down for the current quarter.
Most of the miss was a function of issues with the company's largest customer TikTok that had nothing to do with Fastly's technology or capabilities.
The company also reported that a small cohort of users had delayed switching their traffic to the Fastly CDN-but most of the impact of that delay has now been made up.
While these headlines brought the shares down, the company actually had a record bookings quarter and a strong quarter as well for new customer acquisition.
The Fastly express-some fits, starts and accomplishments.
Many