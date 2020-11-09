This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The Fastly express-some fits, starts and accomplishments.

Many years ago in this country, name trains were called Limited’s. Limited because they made limited stops. The most famous was called the 20th Century Limited which featured in a famous movie called North by Northwest. I actually boarded the train once in my life for a trip from Chicago to New York. It was terribly exciting for a young kid. In those years, if my dim recollection serves, the train took something like 16:30 minutes to make the trip. One went to the LaSalle St. Station in Chicago and boarded the train at 4:30PM and enjoyed cocktails, dinner and an after-dinner night club, went to sleep in a little room, woke, showered, had breakfast and arrived in Grand Central around 10AM. It was a civilized, although expensive way to travel, based on my hazy recollection. Of course no cocktails for me-back then age limits for alcohol consumption were enforced much more than is currently the case-I was 13 at the time and the night-club part wasn’t happening for me either-very strict parents.

Why do I drag a hazy recollection of a train trip made more than 60 years ago into an article about Fastly. Basically, because it illustrates the point that even the fastest train, or software company, or in this case a content delivery network makes stops-sometimes planned, often as part of an unpleasant surprise. Fastly has had a stumble-at least in terms of its share price. I think the share price stumble is an opportunity for investors and one that I will be taking advantage of. The stumble was, for the most part, an issue of customer concentration rather than some operational deficiency. The stumble says nothing about overall demand for content delivery over an edge network. And it really says nothing about Fastly’s competitive position. In fact, last quarter the company achieved an acceleration in its acquisition of new customers and recorded its highest booking metric for the year.

Many investors/commentators tend to focus on the impacts that high-visibility customers can have for companies with some measure of customer concentration. One prior example of note was Twilio (TWLO) At one time, Uber (UBER) was a major Twilio user. In fact, at the time I think it is fair to say that the relationship between Twilio and Uber was considered to be a major factor in Twilio’s valuation. Twilio did not choose to price its connectivity API to take account of the magnitude of the Uber opportunity, and Uber took its connectivity software to an in-house solution. In the wake of the announcement Twilio shares imploded; they actually fell by well more than half at that time and afforded investors a great opportunity.

I am not going to suggest that Fastly has that kind of opportunity. In this case, some might argue that Fastly shares got ahead of themselves-at least I had thought so. But the fact is, when I look at a broad range of metrics such as retention, overall usage and customer bookings, I find a very healthy company in a space that is going to grow at elevated rates for the foreseeable future. The fact is that edge computing hasn’t paused in its growth trajectory simply because it provides end-users like us, with a better digital experience. Edge is a better performing architecture for many things that developers want to do in order to enhance end-user experience and to minimize performance bottlenecks.

I am not going to spend a lengthy discussion on trying to prove the point-the kind of users that Fastly has acquired, other than TikTok, such as Shopify (SHOP) can make the point far better than I could with real life examples of why they have chosen the Fastly network. The e-commerce vendor shown in the link is indeed Shopify: Edge Compute use cases. Here is a link to some other references: FeaturedCustomers. The point here is that none of this has changed because TikTok has been essentially prevented from using the Fastly platform, or because there was a timing issue of less magnitude on the part of some other users. Overall, whatever growth rate Fastly was thought to have before its pre-release and then its earning presentation-it still does. I am using a projected 3 year growth rate of 38%-same as I was using before, and I am projecting 12 month forward revenues of about $375 million. That brings the EV/S level down to 22X-about average for the company’s growth cohort, although certainly with some upside potential beyond a conservative growth forecast based on a couple of tailwinds I will highlight later in this article.

I suppose that as is this is written over the days both preceding and following the election, I need to say something about that contest, despite my reluctance to drag that subject into this article. The fact is that the so-far inconclusive election is going to drive more traffic over the web as people look up results. As I will point out in the article, Fastly’s guidance is probably below historical patterns for a Q4, and certainly it does not reflect web traffic that has resulted from election uncertainty and the traffic that creates as end-users go to new sites to look up results and other election related news. I don’t really want to go further-but it might be though that if Biden wins, there is a chance that the imbroglio surrounding TikTok might be resolved. If it is, than Fastly’s revenue outlook would be substantially improved. I will leave it at that, not really knowing the election outlook or the potential for a TikTok settlement.

This is a company that is built for developers-indeed its founder and Executive Chairman, Artur Bergman is a developer and returned from a role of CEO of Fastly to Chief Architect because that is his passion and his domain expertise. The company’s latest solution offering, Compute@Edge should further enhance Fastly’s lead in terms of technology that developers use to create applications that use the Fastly network and has been spearheaded by Mr. Bergman.

While it is unfortunate that the company has lost what had been as much as a 12% customer to the vagaries of geopolitical posturing and negotiating, the long term future of this company is not dependent on the volume of traffic that TikTok sends across its network. The company enjoyed a growth spike during the worst of the pandemic with revenue growth of 62% in Q2. TikTok apparently was billed about $9 million by Fastly in Q2. Just how much they were billed in Q3 hasn’t been specifically released although the assumption is that $3.5 million of billings was lost in the quarter because of the TikTok situation. Fastly has a variety of contractual alternatives that are based on some charge for its software/network access and some charge for usage. A user like TikTok probably has paid mainly based on usage.

Because we do not know precisely how much TikTok traffic left the network last quarter, analyzing Q3 results is not nearly as straightforward as would otherwise be the case. Fastly revenues declined by about $4 million sequentially to $71 million and it reported a non-GAAP loss of about $4 million. Previously, the company had forecast that it would achieve revenues of about $75 million for the quarter and that it would break-even on a non-GAAP basis.

Just how much of the sequential revenue decline related to TikTok’s decision to remove traffic from the network is really not knowable without specific company commentary that was not provided. Management, however, did indicate that backing into a number as some analysts have done, would provide a reasonable estimate for revenue comparisons excluding Removing what I believe to be the lost TikTok revenue from both Q3/2019 and Q3/2020, yields revenue growth of just a bit greater than 50%. While this is less than the 62% the company reported in Q2, it is considerably faster than the growth the company was reporting in 2019. The results in Q2 in terms of growth were obviously an outlier that was substantially influenced by the migration of lots of content moving to a a network, rather than being created at in-person events. It would seem that much of the traffic, other than TikTok, that moved to the Fastly network during the course of the pandemic has remained.

Initially, the company provided revenue guidance for Q4 of $80-$84 million. This guidance removed most expectations for TikTok traffic and it also showed conservatism regarding the usage forecast for a few customers who had delayed their traffic movement to the Fastly network. Thus at the midpoint, this forecast showed growth of $11 million, with $8 million of that coming from revenue the company would recognize from its recent acquisition of Signal Sciences. The $8 million of revenue was basically the balance of deferred revenue that Signal had planned to recognize. Purchase accounting typically writes off any deferred revenue; the revised shareholder letter containing guidance did not provide any change in terms of a forecast but simply observed that deferred revenue balances to be recognized could be reduced.

Overall, adjusting for the $8 million, and adjusting for another $4 million reduction of TikTok traffic, and some timing issues regarding major new customers in Asia, the company, as I calculate its guidance is expecting a 10% bump in sequential revenues, partially a function of seasonality and partially a function of the acquisition of new large customers in Q3 and on into Q4. This would be quite conservative; last year the company saw an 18% sequential increase in Q4 revenues and Q4 this year, which will include traffic relating to a hotly fought election as well as continued issues with lockdowns and the proliferation of virtual events. I think that Fastly will probably see some kind of similar sequential quarter revenue growth adjusted for specific factors such as TikTok’s traffic removal.

I initially recommended Fastly shares in the wake of their IPO back in June of 2019. It might be well to reflect that Fastly was initially a broken IPO in the wake of a prominent hedge fund, Abdiel Capital, taking a sizeable position, which initially drove valuations to what were then unsustainable levels. After the valuation imploded, the shares remained constrained until investors perceived that one of the artifacts of the pandemic would be and was a significant ramp in the usage of content delivery networks of which Fastly is perhaps the leading 2nd generation exemplar. The shares eventually spiked sharply in late summer based both on some strong earnings releases with growth surpassing 60% in terms of revenue, as well as some specific news disclosures. One of the spikes that was of note was the share price reaction to the results of Shopify (SHOP). Shopify is a long-time Fastly customer and works closely with the company to develop additional network capabilities.

In mid-October, however, a series of events has brought it valuations back down to earth. The company has been a content delivery supplier to TikTok for some time. In Q2, TikTok represented 12% of Fastly’s revenues. TikTok, for reasons having nothing to do with business considerations or network performance, has withdrawn its traffic from Fastly’s network. Fastly will now have to replace TikTok traffic as part of optimizing the load on its network.

In addition, a few other large users sent less traffic to the Fastly network than the company had forecast. Much of this was apparently of the Covid-19 pandemic and its influence on certain specific users. Much of this has since be resolved; a smaller amount of traffic from some Asian customers has not yet returned to normal levels. Needless to say, the announcement of these developments, particularly for a stock that was up 6X since earlier in 2020, was received with some level of consternation by some holders/traders. The question to be addressed is: Should it have been. As of the close on Friday, October 30th, the shares have lost 50% of their value since the peak which took place on October 13th. While they have bounced some this week, along with many other tech shares, the share price decline through November 5th is still 42%.

Still, it is worth noting that Fastly shares, even after their sharp pullback are 3X higher than they were at the start of this year. Just for the record, I exited the last component of my Fastly position at the end of July. I got nowhere close to the high, obviously, but it was a nice ride, and the question is should I get back on the train and are the seats on sales at attractive valuations. I believe that they are and intend to add the name to my portfolio, during the coming week.

Digging a little deeper-What is happening at Fastly and what does it mean?

Fastly preannounced some of its financial results on October 14, 2020. It formally announced its quarterly financial results two weeks later and subsequently issued a potential warning that its guidance, which included $8 million of revenues from the acquisition of Signal Sciences, might be affected by purchase accounting.

At this point, the consensus revenue forecast for Fastly, is in line with the company guidance at $84 million and then shows a revenue growth estimate of 32% for 2021. I am inclined to think that these forecasts are overly modest and are likely to be exceeded-perhaps substantially. Despite the problems with TikTok and a few other specific customers, last quarter the company achieved a DBE ratio of 147%. This is an illustration of strong demand for edge computing on the part of major users. The company’s Net Retention Rate (NRR) which is calculated somewhat differently than the DBE ratio, rose noticeably last quarter to 141% from 137% in the prior quarter. In addition, the company’s new booking metric reached its highest point of the year.

The company acquired about 100 new customers in total this past quarter, one of the strongest performances since Fastly became public. The company had significant success with some retailers desperately moving to a digital format in order to remain relevant. The company offers a feature called Image Optimization which can be a major differentiator in terms of improving the digital experience for end users. (it is a way of speeding up performance significantly-see this link for examples- 10 Must Know Image Optimization Tips, ). Image Optimization is offered by other vendor besides Fastly, but not as part of a developer toolkit. Other strong verticals include media-obviously, the media conglomerates need to distribute their content digitally and continue to gravitate toward Fastly due to performance and security reasons. The pandemic, as has been noted many times, has had a strong impact on FinTech and EdTech and this has benefitted Fastly and is likely to continue to do so.

The company acquired 11 net new enterprise users last quarter, also a strong result, and one that should help it exceed the revenue guidance it has offered for Q4. Overall, the CEO suggested that bookings were stronger in the quarter than might be implied by that level due to impacts on some customers of pandemic related business hurdles. Sequentially, and despite the issues of TikTok, the company saw average customer spend rise by almost 6% sequentially-a very healthy number that I think portends strong growth in coming quarters. I believe that Fastly continues to provide an attractive service at a reasonable price to its customers and it continues to win the market share battles in the CDN space as its customers, for the most part, send a rising percentage of traffic over the Fastly network.

As mentioned earlier, Fastly acquired Signal Sciences; the transaction, which was a significant purchase for a company of Fastly’s size, closed on October 1st. Without discussing Signal in detail, the company has a unique security architecture that can readily be incorporated into the Fastly offering, providing some significant cross sell and upsell opportunities. In addition, with Signal, Fastly will have a more complete CDN offering. Excluding Signal’s deferred revenue balance, current revenues for Signal are probably around $8 million/quarter and it is growing more rapidly than Fastly’s growth rates of 40%+. I believe the acquisition will provide a tailwind to Fastly’s reported revenue growth. While Signal on a stand-alone basis is not profitable, depending on the level of revenue synergies the company achieves, it will ultimately be an accretive transaction for Fastly.

The company has announced that its Compute@Edge offering has moved from beta into limited availability. Customers are now running production traffic. The platform is in use by Vox Media, HashiCorp and loveholidays amongst others. Compute@Edge is basically an advanced serverless compute platform. Most of the logic is moved to the of the network, avoiding sending traffic to dozens of data centers. This is not an article about serverless computing and its technology. But for readers with some interest in how Compute@Edge works, here is link that may be of interest: Edge compute features. And here is a link to an overview of the technology: Edge compute features.

Serverless computing is said by many market researchers to be one of the strongest current trends in the infrastructure space. It offers developers substantial advantages in terms of reducing complexity, optimizing resources, improving application performance and enhancing security. While it would be nice if I could quantify the impact that Compute@Edge will have on Fastly’s growth, from the standpoint of competitive positioning, this service is almost certainly a game changer and will enhance the company’s competitive moat. Does it mean that Fastly can grow at 40% or 45% rather than 35%? Not having second sight, I really can’t answer that question. But I believe one of the principle reasons that an investment firm such as Abdiel has chosen to make such a concentrated bet in Fastly shares (it has a 10%+ position in the shares according to its latest report and that represents more than a 20% holding in its portfolio) is their analysis of the company’s technology. From all that I have read, I believe that Fastly has a lead in terms of technology in its space, and at the end of the day, that is why I am planning on reentering the name-and have done so for some of my investment advisory clients.

Competition

There are plenty of alternatives in the CDN space, but Fastly has significant differentiation. I mentioned earlier that Fastly offers a set of tools for developers. The tools that it offers allow developers to build applications that are designed to optimize edge computing. Part of what makes Fastly unique when compared to other CDN’s who offer edge capabilities are these tools. I am not going to try to detail feature/function differences between Fastly’s edge CDN and the edge CDN’s that are offered by competitors such as Limelight (LLNW) and Akamai (AKAM). The statistics suggest that Fastly is acquiring net new users at a faster cadence than its legacy competitors but edge computing/serverless computing space is growing rapidly and there will be multiple vendors for the foreseeable future. The issue with TikTok coupled with some timing issues for some Fastly clients is obscuring its growth rate and that won’t totally change in terms of optics for a few quarters, but, I believe, based on the numbers in the company’s latest earnings release, that it continues to grow at rates greater than the 34% CAGR which is said to be the growth of the edge computing space.

Very often investors compare Cloudflare (NET) and Fastly as competitors. While it is certainly true that they both have technologies to deal with similar problems, they are not often direct competitors. I have linked here to an analysis that compares the two companies: Fastly versus Cloudflare - CDN Planet. Cloudflare is used by many more smaller customers and its focus is on security, although it certainly does offer the advantage of edge computing performance. From the perspective of investing, the issue is one of valuation. Cloudflare currently has an EV/S of more than 35X (that will probably change a bit after the company releases earnings later today). I don’t see the growth rates of the two companies as all that different over the coming years. But Fastly shares are currently valued at about 22X forward revenues, or 1/3rd less than the EV/S of NET. For me, under the current set of circumstances, the choice is obvious, although it is certainly feasible to make an investment case for NET shares, particularly given its latest quarterly report.

Right now, NET shares are seen as more in-fashion and with fewer issuers than Fastly. Cloudflare more often competes in the SMB space and it leads with its security capabilities. Its technology is lots closer to that of Zscaler (ZS) but those companies rarely compete either as Cloudflare is most often used by SMB’s.

Valuation/Wrapping Up.

Fastly shares are reasonably although not cheaply valued at this point. The company has currently lost its business from its largest single customer, TikTok, because of geopolitical considerations. It is certainly possible that TikTok will return as a customer, in whole or part, particularly if there is a new administration. But it is prudent for investors to look at the company’s current base of revenues, and its Q4 guidance which exclude potential speculative volume from TikTok. In addition, the company has seen a few users postpone their adoption of the company’s CDN based on some issues relative to Covid-19 and their own particular business circumstances.

The company’s formal launch of Compute@Edge is going to provide Fastly with a further competitive differentiation in the markets on which it has a focus. The Fastly solution is one for developers who are creating edge applications which have performance and security advantages when compared to other solutions. While legacy vendors do offer edge based solutions, there is a dramatic difference in performance between what can be developed using Fastly tools and what else is available, and this difference has been and will continue to be enhanced by the availability of Compute@Edge. While I will not review the offerings of Akamai and Limelight in any detail, the differentiation between Fastly and those vendors in terms of the latter’s appeal to developers is substantial and growing. A developer first strategy such as embraced by this company and by Twilio, for example, is very effective in growing a business in the current IT sales environment The fact that the company achieved record bookings in its last quarter has been seemingly ignored by analysts looking for an alternative to this company in edge computing. The fact is that in software, the influence of the developer community is strong and growing, and Fastly was built by and built for developers. That is one reason I think a premium multiple is warranted as it will prove to be a substantial growth driver when the environment based on fears of the virus abates.

The company’s library of development tools that is called Build on Fastly continues to evolve and offer many new features. For those interested in details-which I confess are a bit more technical than this writer can quite comprehend at a ground level-here is a link that will be of interest: 17 new solutions to Build on Fastly.

For the most part, if you are a developer, and you want the utmost in performance, scalability and modern, serverless architecture, your first stop these days is going to be Fastly.

The company’s acquisition of Signal Sciences should prove to be highly accretive, and provide Fastly with further competitive differentiation. Signal is another developer first web application that offers API’s that will bolster the Fastly security technology. The company will be offering Secure@Edge as part of its overall offering. There are, of course, other edge security solutions almost too numerous to mention, but the addition of Signal to the Fastly portfolio ought to produce substantial revenue synergies that are really not incorporated in current consensus estimates.

I have projected 4 quarter forward revenues for Fastly of $375 million which suggests sequential quarterly growth and some synergistic benefits from Signal that have nothing to do with the recognition of deferred revenue balances.

I often look at free cash flow in evaluating companies. Because of the nature of Fastly’s business model, Fastly does not generate any substantial level of deferred revenue which is one factor in evaluating many IT enterprises. Further, Fastly spends quite a bit on capex and will continue to do so as it expands its network capacity. This year its capex rose has risen quite substantially and through 9 months, capex has been 11.5% of revenues on a gross basis. Despite that, the company has reduced its cash burn to about 6% of revenues. Part of that is because of the rapid increase in depreciation and some of it relates to balance sheet items such receivables and accruals. Over time, free cash flow will reflect improvements in profitability which should continue to evolve at scale, and higher levels of depreciation. Which should eventually come close to catching up to capex as Fastly evolves a more and more efficient network.

While Q2, with a surge in usage saw Fastly reach break-even profitability, the usage shortfall in Q3 set back the company’s expectations with regard to profitability. Overall, the company grew non-GAAP opex by 44% year on year, a bit faster than the growth in revenues. The company, except for the issue with TikTok would have improved its expense ratios year on year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expense rose by over 20% sequentially. That was partially a function in a sharp decrease in stock based comp which fell 25% sequentially. On a GAAP basis, opex rose 8% sequentially.

Not terribly surprisingly, while gross margins showed positive trends year on year, they backed off sequentially. Given that this company operates a network whose capacity grows sequentially, any kind of revenue shortfall is going to be translated into gross margin declines. If revenue growth in Q4 exceeds the guidance the company has provided and as I believe to be likely, it will, contrawise have a significant and disproportionate impact on gross margins.

Overall, the negative publicity regarding Fastly’s largest customer, TikTok and some temporary delays in on-boarding some significant users have had an outsize impact on Fastly’s share valuation. Not to beat a dead horse, Fastly’s bookings were at record levels last quarter and its Net Retention Rate metric showed a noticeable increase. These are not artifacts of a troubled company. While the shares are not perhaps valued at bargain levels, a significant retracement from a high-point has afforded investors with a reasonable entry point. I think the odds of positive alpha over the next 12 months are very high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.