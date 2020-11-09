In the aftermath of the USDA’s October 9, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report the prices of oilseed, grain, and cotton futures move higher. Cattle prices fell, while hog futures rose. The monthly WASDE report is the gold standard when it comes to the fundamentals of agricultural futures markets. Producers, consumers, and other market participants often base hedging and buying and selling decisions on the USDA’s data.

On Tuesday, November 11, the USDA will release its November WASDE report. The US harvest season is over as the northern hemisphere moves into the winter months. The spotlight is now on the 2020/2021 crop year in South America. Over the past month, since October 9, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) moved higher with the agricultural commodities.

Soybeans fly higher, and corn pops above $4

On October 8, the day before the release of the October WASDE report, the price of nearby January soybeans settled at $10.48 per bushel.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, soybeans for delivery in January 2021 continued to make higher lows and higher highs in the aftermath of the USDA’s October report. They reach the most recent high of $11.1275 per bushel on November 5. Open interest has declined significantly from October 8, falling from just over one million contracts to below 910,000 on November 6. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were well above neutral readings and rising. Daily historical volatility is at 18.72%, at the same level the day before the last WASDE report.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the January synthetic soybean crush spread was around $1.00 on October 8. The spread that reflects the processing margin for crushing soybeans into soybean oil and meal rose to over the $1.20 level at the end of last week. A higher crush spread means that the demand for soybean products has been robust, supporting the price of the oilseed.

Source: CQG

At over $11 per bushel going into the November report, soybean futures are at the highest price since July 2016.

December corn futures were trading at $3.8725 on October 8.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that corn futures have made higher lows and higher highs over the past month, reaching a high of $4.2225 on October 27. Open interest moved from 1.532 million to 1.735 million contracts since October 8. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral territory on November 6. Daily historical volatility at 20.94% was a touch below the level on October 8. Corn is going into the November WASDE report in a bullish trend with the price above $4 per bushel at the end of last week.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that corn futures traded to the highest level in 2020 and since July 2019 since the last USDA report.

Wheat rises to a six-year high

December CBOT wheat futures settled at $5.9575 per bushel on October 8.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that wheat futures continued to make higher highs following the October report, reaching a peak of $6.3825 per bushel on October 20. Wheat futures put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart on November 2 and were above the $6 level at the end of last week. The total number of open long and short positions rose from 413,239 contracts on October 8 to 450,709 contracts on November 6. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were below neutral readings at the end of last week. Daily historical volatility declined from over 35% before the October report to below 14% on November 6.

Meanwhile, the spread between December KCBT hard red winter wheat and December CBOT soft red winter wheat futures declined from a 66.50 cents premium for CBOT on October 8 to a 46.75 cents premium over the KCBT wheat futures on November 6. Strength in the KCBT hard red winter wheat futures is a sign of consumer hedging, which is typically bullish for the wheat futures market.

Source: CQG

Then monthly chart shows that CBOT wheat futures broke out to the upside and reached the highest price in almost six years, since December 2014 in October. Like soybeans and corn, the wheat futures market is going into the November WASDE report in a bullish trend.

Cotton flirts with 70 cents per pound

December cotton futures settled at 67.10 cents per pound on October 8.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that cotton made higher lows and higher highs, reaching a peak of 72.60 cents on October 28. On that day, cotton put in a bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart. With cotton trading at the 68.55 level on November 6, the price was still above the pre-October WASDE price. Open interest in the cotton market moved higher from 228,458 contracts on October 8 to 246,803 contracts on November 6. Price momentum and relative strength metrics were below neutral readings and falling at the end of last week. Daily historical volatility rose from 10.83% to 23.18% over the period.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that cotton reached a marginal new high in 2020 when the continuous futures contract surpassed the January peak of 71.96 cents per pound. The price did not work its way into the gap from May 2019 from 73.20 to 74.78, but it rose to the highest price since the price action created that void. Price action tends to fill gaps on charts over time. Cotton fell back below the 70 cents level when it put in a bearish reversal on the weekly chart during the week of October 26, but the price trend remains constructive.

Meats are in the offseason for demand

The peak season for demand in cattle and hog futures markets run from late spring through early fall as the weather supports grilling. The aroma of animal proteins sizzling on barbecues fills the air from the Memorial Day through the Labor Day weekends. However, 2020 is anything but an ordinary year in markets because of the global pandemic. The coronavirus created dramatic price dislocations in cattle and hog futures markets. While processing plant slowdowns and shutdowns caused limited supplies and high prices for consumers, animal producers could not deliver cows and pigs to plants, causing prices to move lower. Therefore, futures prices in the meat markets remain misleading, and the potential for more deviance during the second wave of the virus is high.

December live cattle futures were trading at the $1.1255 per pound level on October 8.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price of December live cattle declined to a low of $1.02525 per pound on October 26 and recovered to the $1.08625 level at the end of last week. The contract remained below the October 8 level. Open interest fell from 285,078 on October 8 to 278,614 contracts at the end of last week. Meanwhile, the recent recovery from the late October low pushed price momentum and relative strength above neutral readings. Daily historical volatility at 17.32% on November 6 was above the October 8 level, which stood at 10.64%.

Source: CQG

January feeder cattle futures settled at $1.34975 on October 8 and were only slightly above that level at $1.35925 per pound on November 6. The contract dropped to a low of $1.24250 on October 20 before recovering. Open interest fell from 42,658 to 38,997 contracts over the period. The price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising towards overbought territory at the end of last week. Daily historical volatility fell from 16.01% to 13.01% over the period.

Source: CQG

December lean hog futures settled at 66.875 cents on October 8 and were trading at 64.785 cents on November 6. The contract reached a high of 72.80 cents on October 19, the highest price in 2020. Open interest dropped from 226,904 on October 8 to 212,757 contracts at the end of last week. Price momentum and relative strength were below neutral readings, with the momentum indicator in oversold territory. Daily historical price variance at 23.6% on November 6 was below the level on October 8 when it stood at 33.41%.

Source: CQG

The continuous lean hogs futures contract shows that the price traded to a high of 78.425 cents per pound following the October WASDE report, the highest price since August 2019.

Animal proteins continue to experience price volatility and dislocations as the second wave of the virus descends on the United States.

JJG is a grain ETN product

Three factors favor a continuation of upward price momentum in the agricultural futures over the coming months. First, a bear market trend in the US dollar tends to favor prices as the greenback is the pricing mechanism for the commodities. Second, central bank liquidity and government stimulus are increasing the deficit and money supply, which erodes the dollar's purchasing power and all fiat currencies. The Fed stated they are encouraging rising inflation by moving from a 2% inflation target to an average at that level. Finally, easing trade tensions between the US and China under President-elect Biden's administration is likely to increase the flow of agricultural products from US producers to Chinese consumers.

We are now in the offseason for US agricultural products during the winter months. When it comes to grains and meats, the 2020/2021 season is getting underway below the equator. The weather in South America is likely to cause the most volatility in grain and animal protein markets over the coming months. However, the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on global demand will also affect prices.

The USDA will report on the grains, oilseeds, cotton, and meat markets on Tuesday, November 10. The most direct route for a risk position in these markets is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME and ICE futures exchanges. For those looking to participate in these markets without venturing into the futures arena, there are alternatives. In cotton, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:BAL) tracks the price action in the fiber futures. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:COW) moves higher and lower with animal protein prices. And, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) does the same for the grains. The fund summary for JJG states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

JJG has net assets of $18.6 million, trades an average of 3,546 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, the JJG ETN rose from $46.17 on October 8 to $48.22 on November 6, or 4.44%. Other alternatives for risk positions in the grain market include the Teucrium family of corn (NYSEARCA:CORN), soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB), and wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) ETF products.

The November WASDE report comes as the 2020 harvest season in the US ends. Agricultural prices have been moving higher. We could see lots of price action in 2021 as the fundamental equation's demand side continues to expand with the global population while supplies are highly variable.

I will return with a summary of the November WASDE report and its impact on the agricultural markets once they digest the USDA's latest data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.