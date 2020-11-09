At the beginning of the COVID-19 virus, governments around the world shut down as much as they could in order to prevent the spread of the virus; restaurant dining being one of the primary targets. Arcos Dorados (ARCO) has the licensing agreement for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in some 20 different countries in South America and the Caribbean islands (Arcos Dorados is Golden Arches in Spanish). They own, operate or license 2,293 McDonald's in these regions; they are McDonald's largest franchisers. The company was hit hard due to the virus.

Since the initial shutdown, the company has seen ~90% of their stores reopen to the public and has achieved positive EBITDA profitability. Overall, the respective countries enjoy an improved country risk and there should be continued stability in FX movements. Further, the company is expected to achieve profitability in 2021 with a normalization of sales.

At the same time, the dividend yield comes in at 2.93% given the current price for ARCO. However, I believe that two things are going to happen. First, since the pandemic has shut down many other restaurants not attached to major international corporations, Arcos Dorados may be positioned to take advantage of this and see revenue increases from individuals looking for an open place to dine. Second, given a well positioned environment, Arcos is likely to reinstate a consistent dividend with growth, providing a higher yield with the potential of an increasing stock price.

For these reasons, I am bullish on Arcos Dorados.

The Stock Chart

Here is a look at ARCO chart over the past two years:

As you can see, this LatAm company was sold off heavily in March - along with the broader market. However, unlike the broader market in the United States, there has not been a recovery in the stock. The stock has been trading at its lower end. If projections by the company come to fruition with increased revenue and earnings, and an increasing dividend, I believe that the calculus on this will push the stock back up to its $7.50 average the stock has maintained over the past two years.

How much is Arcos Worth?

In order to determine Arcos' value, you would need to look at this company from a couple of different angles. First, let's jump into revenue projections:

As you can see visually in the graph, revenues have declined in 2020 from the COVID-19 virus. However, future projections have the company earning a range of ~$2.0B - ~$2.6B, but for this chart I have gone with the projections provided by consensus in Seeking Alpha's database for earnings estimates; the database has the same revenue of ~$2.4B for the coming year 2021.

The ~$2.4B in revenue is projected to bring in an approximate $40M estimated in net profits for the company. What is interesting about the COVID-19 shutdown for McDonald's is the reduced need for staffing at some of these facilities since there is no in-store dining. Given that, despite the similar projection of revenue from 2020 to 2021, costs will be somewhat lower because of the need for less staffing for in-store dining. This will go towards the bottom line for Arcos.

Arcos Dorados' dividend has been sporadic over the past two years and a part of that deals with the FX issues mentioned before; some quarters there were no dividends issued.

Here is a look at dividends issued:

Having the stability in the dividend is the key to this business. From a restaurant perspective, the company will see continued increases in revenues as the virus progresses and the world gets back to some level of normalcy. Keep in mind, Arcos has achieved EBITDA profitability while operating with 90% of stores being reopened. If the company gets the rest of its stores opened and can achieve profitability to add to the bottom line as well as contribute to Free Cash Flow, this is where I see the stock can increase in value. While operating at reduced levels, they have achieved a level of profitability. With even greater revenue as the remaining stores reopen, this will add to the bottom line for the company.

In 2019, Arcos Dorados had to deal with unfavorable currency exchange rates mainly because of Argentina. This has affected Arcos profits significantly. FX stability is said to be coming in better than previously expected (Which was the genesis of the 2019 profit declines). But, it is still the COVID-19 pandemic that has the world economies reeling and the bigger concern.

Here is a look at the Free Cash Flow that will be the issue with the dividend moving forward:

Along with the revenues, over time, Free Cash Flow, with other projections, is supposed to rebound after the initial hit of the COVID-19 virus. What I am looking at is the dividend yield projection of 2.93% that should draw in investors looking to gain from yield. With profitability coming in for 2021, this yield will begin to decline as the price of the stock moves up.

Conclusion

If Arcos Dorados achieves what they are guiding, then the ability for the company to continue to issue its dividend will go a long way to bring in investors looking to buy yield. The stock is trading at ~6.5x EV/EBITDA versus other peer companies trading at higher multiples. I believe the dividend will attract investors and push the stock up to these levels.

I have a price target of $7.50, the pre-pandemic level. Given the ability of the company to achieve its revenue goals, contribute to the bottom line and issue a continuous dividend, I believe the stock will hit that level over the next 12 month period.

