BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND) CEO Andre Guillaumon on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Elisa Castelani

Good afternoon. Thank you very much once again for participating. It's a pleasure to announce new results Q1 2021. This quarter finished on September 30, 2020. Today, we have here with us myself, Elisa from Investor Relations; Mr. André Guillaumon, our Chairman; and Mr. Gustavo Lopez, our CFO and Investor Relations Director.

First, we will have a presentation on result earnings, and then we will have a Q&A session for investors and analysts. We are transmitting live on YouTube. If you have questions, please access our website, www.brasil-agro.com. And please access webcast Q1 2021, then you can join the platform. Please fill out your name and then send the question. If you have any difficulties, there is a support button on the bottom right. And you can get in touch with the technician to help you. The presentation is available for download on this platform and also on our website. If you have any difficulty, please get in touch with us by e-mail, ri@brasil-agro.com. Before we begin, I would like to mention that any declarations that may be made during this webinar concerning business perspective of BrasilAgro projections, operational goals, financial goals are based on beliefs and assumptions of the company's Board and on information currently available. They involve risks and uncertainties because they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.

Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operational factors may affect the future performance of BrasilAgro and lead to results that may differ. So having said this, I would like to pass the floor to our Chairman, Mr. André Guillaumon. Sir, you have the floor.

André Guillaumon

Thank you, Elisa. I would like to thank all the participants. It's very gratifying to be here with you again, talking a little about the company in Q1 2021. We're very proud due to some very good results. And the market is in a very different situation with a pandemic, political uncertainties, we have many things happening. But I believe that Agro business in Brazil has been very resilient, has delivered consistent results, and this is what we will show to you. I always see that Agro business or better -- the pandemic generated in civil society the perception and the importance of Agro business. We can stay at home because of Agro business that guarantees our lives. And here, we always had 2 concerns, very intrinsic to our day to day work, which were to guarantee people's lives, people's safety and also guarantee our operations.

It has been a year. The beginning of 2021 and the beginning of Q1 have been complex times, but we are persistent. We are humble. We're learning a lot with this. And here, it's very good. I believe this is the second or third webinar in this format. So the digital acceleration that we're seeing would take decades in Agro business. So that was a positive result that the pandemic brought. We have seen much more digitalization. So let's see, Page 1, where -- Page 2 with the highlights.

I would like to mention some very relevant highlights. We had Q1 with a net revenue of BRL 229 million. This represented -- and represents a net profit of BRL 75.7 million and adjusted EBITDA, BRL 68.2 million. I believe it's a very robust quarter. We will see that most of these results come from operational results, very few from real estate. So this shows us that the company with real estate and operations has always met the expectations of investors. In Q1, we have estimates for the harvest 2021, 2.6 million tons of sugarcane, grains and cotton; 154,000 hectares in production. Then we will go into detail about this number later. But it's important to say, year after year, the company is increasing the productive area in spite of selling assets. So the combination of this strategy, real estate and operations guarantees this growth, has guaranteed the expressive growth in production and also, we have real estate that is very important.

The combination of these 2 strategies. We are the only company that does this in an effective way. We have in our DNA, the capacity to deliver operational results and also robust real estate results. So this differentiates us from the market.

To celebrate last year, which finished on June 30, we brought last month through the general meeting, the approval of dividends worth BRL 42 million, representing BRL 0.71 per share. This will be impaired -- this will be paid on October 20. We have the meeting on October 12, and we will -- we are bringing you the information about these payments in the next few days.

Next page. I talked about our concern with COVID, coronavirus. We have worked hard. We have worked in a remote way. The company was already getting ready for a home office or work at home, but not that strongly. So we were able to work at home and guarantee these results we are bringing to you. The adoption of many measures. We mentioned this in the last meeting at the beginning of the year. Our concern was the delivery of the harvest. And then we said how will we crush or gain ethanol? And we saw that things worked out and Agro in Brazil with its capacity, resilience and characteristical decentralize has overcome the problem for the pandemic. Contingency plans continue. We're very concerned because now in the first calls, we said we wanted to guarantee the harvest. Now, we are concerned, we're ending the harvest of sugarcane, and we began to plant the next harvest in some states. It's pretty much advanced.

And normally, all the operations have begun to plant [indiscernible] Midwest, more advanced, [indiscernible] a little late, but this is what we normally have in these regions. Later on, we can clarify the climate conditions during the year.

At the bottom, we see what happened with commodities, soybean, since a couple of years ago. Now we have an exponential growth of the price.

Next page, please. On the next page, I believe here, I mentioned on the first graph on the left, the growth of the planted area, cultivated area. So we were able, in spite of selling land, in spite of selling land, we maintained the growth of cultivated area. When you compare '18/'19 and '19, '20; 135,000, 153,000 and now 155,000. So here 2 facts that happened during our harvest '19/'20: a sale of some areas in the state of Bahia, removing 3,000 hectares from production. These were sold. And we also had a renovation of a lease contract in Mato Grosso. It was not renewed. This also removed 7,500 hectares. In spite of the sale -- in spite of losing 10,000 hectares of production, we still have positive numbers year after year. Why? Because of our capacity to transform new areas, to add new areas to the productive area of the company, generating operational results and also price appreciation.

On the right, we have the breakdown of the cultures, the crops. You can see soybean going from 54 to 59. Corn, roughly the same number, small reduction in one of the harvest. This is due to the lease in Mato Grosso that we did not renovate.

But we also see corn and also beans, important crop, beans. We have production of beans for the domestic market. Last year, we exported beans for the first time to India. So beans from Mato Grosso are going directly to -- for consumers in [6-kilogram] bags to India. So apart from transforming, apart from generating value for shareholders, the appreciation of the price of land, we are also, with our products, bringing commodities and high value-added products.

Sugarcane, this graph is very good. We see a reduction in the planted area with an increase in production. It's good to talk about this later on. We will see what is happening with our production, productivity. Productivity has grown with -- in an expressive way, which enables us to have a smaller area with sugarcane and being able to plant other crops in their rent. Also, we see cattle raising. I always said that cattle raising is the transitory activity, but we tried to demobilize in the last few months of some operations with cattle; we continue other areas with cattle. Cotton this year we are planting cotton, not very much, but we're learning with these results. We had a harvest for cotton with a productivity of [310] [indiscernible]. And this enables us to trust in this and increase. And we have the other crops. Most of them are other crops and some of our areas that are leased to third-party. The objective is to capitalize even more our land. Those who lease our land are potential buyers of this land in the future.

This is the graph that shows -- once again, here on this graph, we have product reduction numbers. Soy bean, 160,000 tons to 185,000 tons in the next campaign, or from 41,000 to 49,000 tons also the second harvest of corn. Our -- the lease in Mato Grosso was not renewed 4,000 hectares, 4,000 hectares of corn. So this is due to the -- this is the reduction. Beans, 2.3 thousand tons of beans and 3.3 thousand tons of beans in the second harvest. Then cotton, the reduction. One of the reasons it's planted area and also productivity. We always prepare a budget, which is conservative to avoid problems when we deliver results.

In summary, total grains and cotton produced. We have 322,000 tons, now 345,000 tons, which enables the company to be a large player, a strong player.

Page 6. Here, I go into some detail, especially cattle raising. I believe you're tired of hearing it for us, cattle raising is a transitory activity. And even being transitory in the last year, it generated an expressive result, we understand that it can mitigate the volatility of operational results. And this is what we see. As I said, we have maintained our projection of 15,000 heads of cattle in the next harvest.

We already had 21,000, 22,000 heads of cattle. We had a reduction due to the demobilization and the sale of Fazenda Jatobá. The pasture area, we decreased harvest after harvest, and this shows the demobilization of Jatobá farm. We reduced from 13,000 to 10,000 hectares with cattle raising. And we have an increase of GMD. We know that Jatobá was a farm where we have lower numbers than in Preferência farm. We have an increased GMD gain of weight due to having a more profitable operation.

Next page, the great highlights of the company. We're proud of announcing this to you. I always say that our commitment, we try to deliver in a consistent way. 3 years ago when we said we were beginning a project in São José that, that would be very challenging with very low productivity we got to work. First year, 57,000 tons of sugarcane, which is what we had. And now we're closing the harvest with almost 90,000 tons here. Later on, we will show this in detail. This allows us to be an important player with 90,000 tons. We had at the beginning of the year, a lot of tension in sugarcane, a tremendous challenge, the price of ethanol. When you look at the price of ethanol, it arrived at 1,300. The -- and today, it's 2,400. So in the beginning, we tried to preserve cash. We reduced the plantation, but now the productivity has been very good, well above what we have estimated the productivity of ethanol. And this allows us to be an important player.

Area harvest -- we want to harvest 25,000 hectares. Until now in September, we already harvested 19,000. These numbers are from September. We have the harvest in October, November, especially in Maranhão in the north of the country and in the Midwest. Midwest is -- has already finished the harvest. Production in the last harvest, we had a production of 1.7 million. Now 2.2 million, an impressive increase. And in these months we had an important recovery of prices. The third graph is very interesting -- average productivity of the company in spite of having growth in production, this growth comes basically -- this is nice to announce with increases in productivity. It is not due to a larger area. The area is getting smaller, and we're having an increase in productivity and production. Our operations are large. We are large providers of sugarcane to sugar mills, and we have apart from a very productive culture for Brazilian standards, we have a premium, which is the pricing in São Paulo. So it allows us to be very -- to have a very attractive product and consistent delivery of results.

Next page. Here I would like to talk about the first slide, where we talk about soybean harvest 2021. And I say once again, the company is and is always making efforts to guarantee the margin. The year began in July 1. So we're always looking at the price of our commodity, our inputs. So we have, on the current date, 66% of the soybean harvest that we are planting now already sold and sold at these prices, $9.33 a bushel and we have the exchange rate BRL 5.23. We began to sell soybean at the beginning of the year even before the exchange rate went up. So it's important to say that we have a very conservative situation, and we want to guarantee the margin that we committed ourselves to.

Then we have corn at 2019, 2020. We see here 145,000 tons, 100% sold. And in 2021, we have a volume of corn committed, 60,000 tons already, 45% coverage. Everyone -- when we look at the picture of 3, 4 months ago, we see an important demand for meat. We knew that corn would have a greater upside than soybean, we were more conservative in the corn. And we see that corn recovered a lot. And we will have this production to sell at attractive prices from now on. Cotton, which represents very little of our billing, but an important price in the last harvest. We had these levels of prices and this is dollar/ pound. And in this harvest, we have a projection, 76% already sold at the price of $0.65 per pound and also the exchange rate already guaranteed. So this is an overview of our position for commodities.

Now I'd like to pass the floor to Gustavo, our Investor Relations and CFO of the company. He will talk about the accounting numbers and also the results. Gustavo, you have the floor.

Gustavo Lopez

Thank you for participating. We will now give the results. Please turn to Page 9. Here we would like to focus on the lower graph on the lower table. The best way to see a bit the generation of the company is by -- is the way we did it here. And adding the effect of the results of the commodities. Here what we can see -- a profit, BRL 75 million as André mentioned, as a highlight. Adjusted EBITDA, here BRL 68.235 million. And when we compare with last year, it was BRL 57 million. So 18% higher this year, BRL 68 million.

In Q1 of last year, we had sold a farm and this generated a result, BRL 16 million. And we had -- this year we did not have sale. We had a sale in September 2018 and 130 hectares. And in July this year, we delivered [indiscernible]. And so we have not reported these 130 hectares, and now we are recording that there is a clause. We do a measurement. This also added BRL 5 million in the results. So it's important to say that the EBITDA generated was very robust. And this makes us optimistic for the future.

Now here on this page, we can see our net profit, excluding the sale of farms, EBITDA operations excluding the sale of farms. In this quarter, we sold an extra 45,000 tons of corn. And apart from this, all the products, especially soybean and corn, we were able to get prices 30% higher than in Q1 last year.

Also sugarcane, we believe it can have an effect of the company result. We're very optimistic [indiscernible] in relation to the future. And the price of land grows and also sugarcane, the kilogram of sugar generated a price per ton 9% above the price of last year. This generates a result that is very, very positive, BRL 69 million [and] adjusted to BRL 62 million. We're very optimistic. Those who are following our results [indiscernible] report -- the valuation of the current currencies, we always said that we are -- we would have BRL 70 million in results. And now, after the [harvest of] 2021, looking at EBITDA, we see these numbers. Here, we have 1 particular result. And one, we have relevant results. We're selling the inventory of the last quarter. And here, we see the sugarcane has resulted in free cash generation, [they filled up in that.]

Here, we have the results. Here we have revenue from the sale of farms. Revenue from grains, revenue from cotton, and revenue from sugarcane.

And the operational result is here. And here we're getting to a gross profit here.

Financial results, as I said, BRL 15.467 million. And we have the cost here per year. Cost statement for financing the cost of agricultural products. In all -- every quarter, we adjust value according to the exchange rate and the price of soybean. We saw a very good appreciation. And so these are the results, BRL 75 million.

We have circulating assets. Biological assets. Our operations with derivatives, noncirculating assets here. And noncirculating assets here. What we see -- liabilities, loans, and financing. There was a reduction in loans and liabilities. On the right hand here, we have shares and equity.

Now on Page 13. Here, we see the company's debt. It's important to mention that about our Brazilian currency, real. We have the average -- on the right, you see the average cost of debt, 4.6% in all currencies. Then in 2020, we had adjusted debt -- net debt, BRL 171 million. BRL 455 million, total debt. And we have a great commitment of this debt. We have payments to be made, we have long term debt -- which will mature. So this gives us we want to lengthen the maturities that we have to do payments -- dividend payments pay dividends. Average dividend over 5 years is 4.5%. We have the planned dividends, according to the law. And the dividend will be paid in November.

Page 15 please. Here we have the net value of the assets, BRL 2 billion. Number of shares is 62,000. Market value is BRL 1.3 billion. We believe the company enormous potential. Investors to follow potential as we saw Agro business production. And this is the potential upside, 53.5%.

Last page, please. Here, we have the price for the shares of AGRO3: BRL 21.81. And as shown on this graph, we can see -- look at the price and share of AGRO3. And so here are the numbers that we wanted to share. Once again, we invite you to Addressing AGRO3.

And now we can go on to the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Elisa Castelani

[indiscernible] Thiago Duarte, BTG Pactual.

The question in terms of the in this has in terms of the grown significantly in price. Also the cost of a very low area for appreciation of the price of land. How does the company position itself? Will you acquire more land, will you increase the amount of land bought?

André Guillaumon

Thank you, Thiago. Getting used to the technology here. Again, thank you for being with us. Always with very intelligent questions. We have a great pleasure in talking to you here and [answering your questions.] Being very direct, [as I'll be saying,] Agro is very resilient. Agro, we have a period where price of land [did not change] [indiscernible] appreciate [indiscernible] certain multiples [indiscernible] certain multiple. And we hear -- we see an improvement.

[Technical difficulty]

So we're prepared, the company -- to address it. We have real estate appreciation [indiscernible] We have 300 million [indiscernible] 400. So there was depreciation. So it continues [indiscernible] we'll have the price appreciation in the land. [indiscernible] this is -- we will always [indiscernible]. It's good to say to them that in a year with a pandemic -- like last year, we were able to [indiscernible] on 2 sides. We were able to sell and buy land[indiscernible] properties. So this year [Technical difficulty]

Elisa Castelani

[indiscernible] Have an impact on the harvest next year due to climate problems. Second question [indiscernible] buy more land now? [indiscernible] mention that the production of [indiscernible] take into consideration these points.

André Guillaumon

We could be here all afternoon answering these questions. Since you're the first one [Technical Difficulty]

Now what I can tell you, we're always looking at opportunities. For example, cattle ranchers with degraded pasture, with problems in the pasture, people who are very leveraged, we're looking for good opportunities. So maybe we will sell more than buy. Prices are attractive for selling, but we're always looking at opportunities to buy -- yes. Looking at the capacity we have to transform that land. So I say once again, we're not going to buy ready land. We're not going to buy productive soybean land nor cotton. We're buying land that needs transformation.

Land that is not generating good results. If you have commodity going up and these land doesn't have a good -- doesn't have a good production, then we will look at these opportunities. We will not buy land with high prices. So we're going to buy assets that are not generating results. And if you buy land that is generating excellent results, it doesn't make sense. You're right. To buy land that is not generating results may be a good opportunity.

Now how is the company behaving in relation to what is happening in the small harvest, second harvest? We're very conservative. The projection for the projections. We understand that every corn, all soybeans -- sorry, planted in the Midwest and South are land that can have corn in the second harvest. So we -- the numbers that we showed are conservative. We were able on this date -- to date -- yesterday, with most of the second harvest already planted. So soybean in the second harvest is already planted. So this enables us to say, we -- so we don't have a commitment in terms of planted area. We will see La Niña and also rain during winter to see if we increase or pushback. But I tell you, we are conservative. We may have 2,000 less in the off-season harvest. So we work with this range. There is a factor that is important, the harvest in January, February. That's another driver that is very important. If we have a complex harvest then -- so in general, we're prepared -- the numbers, we gave you the estimates. As I said, they are all conservative. We are realistic in the off-season harvest. So soybean planted until October 30, and these numbers we showed you are for soybean planted until October 30.

Elisa Castelani

Perfect. Thank you [Felipe] for the question. Luciana Carvalho, Banco Brasil. She says, "Congratulations for the results. First question, sugarcane. André mentioned gains in productivity with a reduction -- even with the reduction in the year. You also mentioned a harsh winter and fires that may impact. Could you give us more details on what we can expect in productivity? Will it continue? The second question, capital structure, you decreased the cost of debt from 6.2% to 4.6% in Q1. But you reduced the maturity date from 2 to 1.2 years. Is there space to improve this during 2021? What are your expectations for capital structure and leverage?

André Guillaumon

Luciana, 2 questions. Banker's questions. Good. Yes. Let's see. The first question on sugarcane. We -- the consequence of the productivity is due to what we have been doing in the last few years. So the company, even having a reduction in the area, will have gains in productivity. We have plantation or cane plantations that have been renewed in São José.

In the last few years in the Midwest, with the economic situation we had -- we had insecurity. We had insecurity in the sugar mill we were delivering

-- we reduced plantations. Last year, we already increased the planted area. We negotiated with the sugar mill, and they began to recover their situation. So one depends on the other.

So in Maranhão, we have a project that is taking off. We have some projects with irrigation that are in progress, Phase 1, 2, 3. Phase 1 was implemented. So this productivity also comes from Phase 1. We have Phase 2, Phase 3, which will bring more increments in productivity. So in the Northeast, productivity, we will have the same productivity in the north that we have in the Midwest and South. So here in the Midwest, we closed the harvest, which -- with a fantastic ATR. Gustavo mentioned the price of sugarcane. And we closed the un -- units with 150.2 kilograms of ATR per ton of sugarcane. It's a spectacular average, attractive price.

Although we had a part of the year with lower prices, in the Northeast, we went up. We reached at the productivity of 90 tons. To say that you're producing 90 tons per hectare in Maranhão is a good number, and we're still working with the materials. When you get to a mill, not all the materials you have are the right ones or ideal ones. And sugarcane, you know, sugarcane -- it's not like a seed. So we planted places for seedlings today. And this -- then goes to commercial scale. So this is what we are using to increase the amount of sugar in the Northeast. The Northeast has this tradition. Now sugarcane must be resistant, and we know this resistance and productivity are characteristics that don't go hand-in-hand. With sun and irrigation, we can work with less resistant types. We're doing this, it should improve even more. So sugarcane, yes, we will continue working to have more gains. You mentioned something very important. We were always transparent. We had a harsh winter in the Midwest and South, and we had an important burning of sugarcane. This reached some plantations that were ready for harvest and some that have already been harvested. In the sugarcane that was ready for harvesting, no effects. In those that we had already harvested, where we had placed fertilizer, and were beginning to -- we lost. So what are we doing? We're applying herbicide once again, an extra cost, and also nitrogenated fertilizer, once again. So we already mapped this price increase is BRL 1.7 million, BRL 1.8 million in extra costs because of the burned area. 1,300, 1,400 hectares. So answering your first question about sugarcane.

Now talking about the debt structure and capital structure, I always say that we like to be sitting. We don't want to be passengers. We want to drive the car. We will never put the company in a situation to sell assets to pay debt. All the effort we have made, we had an important quantum leap in the debt when we bought Agrifirma, BRL 120 million, a debt that was unpayable. Imagine, they had U.S. currency, plus 12% a year. We brought this debt to reals at 5.5% a year. So we exchanged -- we did a swap in the terms of the debt with the bank. And interest in credit and this brought leverage.

We are working with financial institutions, as Gustavo said, to lengthen the profile of the debt. We want to have some debt that is efficient, but we want to be in a comfortable situation that -- so we will only sell farms when it's good business and not sell farms to pay debts. We're always concentrated on this. We need a debt structure where with a normal year or an abnormal year, we don't want losses and we don't want to have to sell land to pay debts.

Gustavo Lopez

Just supplementing, André. Concerning the first question. In fact, the number of tons were mentioned with this impact in this -- in the São José farm this year, we had a productivity above the capacity of the sugar mill to receive the sugarcane. This allows us to continue with these numbers.

Concerning debt, we're working. We have made a great effort. André mentioned we -- to remind you, 30% as you saw, are there. And as you say, if we consider the receivables, if we look at the receivables, we have a low debt. What we mentioned here with the current price of commodities, we have a good productivity. This enables us to transform this into cash and this cash we're working with the banks, and we want to accelerate production and generate cash.

Elisa Castelani

Yes. We have a lot of questions. Time is almost over. If your question is not answered, we can talk later. Our e-mail is there. We're available to -- you can contact us by email. [Fabiano] wants to know the credit risk of sugar mills. Do you see potential to plant more sugarcane?

André Guillaumon

Well, Fabiano, an excellent question. We began the year -- we wanted to know until when the sugar mills would be able to crush -- we saw that there was a reduction in the capital, the use of -- the sale of ethanol and gasoline went down, diesel oil went down. And there was a recovery so oil is back at $45 and the exchange rate creates a buffer in the price of gas and this allows us to have a good price for ethanol. If oil continues at these levels and if the pandemic stabilizes, as we have seen, we will have these levels for ethanol.

Sugar, you are following, we saw sugar during the year going from $0.10 per pound to $0.14 per pound in the last 12 months, an important rise in the price of sugar. And this is due to the frustration and problems in the production of sugar in India. So I would say, I understand that the payment capacity or the solvency of the sugar mills. Today's picture is better than the picture of 1 year, 1.5 years ago. Of course, we have some groups that had leverage in dollar. And I would say that we're working with projections -- these are not our projections -- to close the harvest, ethanol and sugar at 67 cents per pound and to begin the next harvest with these levels or even higher levels for one reason. We talked about the south, and we will have a reduction of sugarcane in the next harvest, although the sugar mills recovered, the renovation of sugar plantations is not sufficient. And you follow us, Brazil being different from other commodities, we're stagnated in the production of sugarcane. For 10 years, 580 million. Production is flat -- we will serve a lot with a lack of sugar around the world. Do we have doubts? Yes, the pandemic. Pandemic is an exception, and it reduces the consumption of sugar.

We see India with problems. So we believe we will have a good year for ethanol in the next harvest. And we understand that this issue of the exchange rate is protecting the price of gas. We will have years with attractive prices. We're looking at this. We're looking at expansion in this sector, and we will work strongly. We have expertise, we can deliver consistent results. And during the next few months, let's see if we can bring news in terms of expansion. So expansion, I always say we will have expansion, diversifying risk. If you ask me, what is your dream? We have almost 2.7 million tons of sugarcane with 2 creditors. We would like to increase this number, 3 million, 4 million, but diversifying in terms of sugar mills.

Elisa Castelani

[Anderson] from [Malkin and Marsu], are asking about internal return rate for the sale of farms and regions where the company intends to buy land. Sergipe -- state of Sergipe, state of Alagoas?

André Guillaumon

Well, I'll answer the first question about rates. We have delivered return rates around 20%. If you look at our weighted average, you should expect that if the asset stays in our portfolio for a long time, rates go down. But 22% in 3 years is one. 16% in 8, 10 years is also an excellent rate. And I believe it's -- this will have a good result for shareholders. We want to continue delivering similar rates. What changes? Today, you don't have large plots of land to buy like we had 10 years ago. We have to buy smaller farms and for this, we need transformation and acceleration capacity. So the market, for example, you buy a farm at higher prices than 10 years ago. But you will buy lower amounts. You're not going to buy a farm of 30,000 hectares. There are few available. You will buy 5,000, 7,000 hectares. The -- in this type of farm, we have a good speed of transformation. It can be ready in 1.5 to 2 years. So this is where we believe we can still deliver attractive return rates during the years.

Well, the second question, where we intend to expand? I always say that the frontier, the boundary is technological, not geographical. Today, we have technology, and we have pressure in terms of sustainability. The great migration or the expansion should happen on pasture areas. We have 192 million hectares of pasture. There are numbers between the authorities, 42 million, 49 million hectares of cattle raising that have a high potential for agriculture. So yes, we're going in that direction. You mentioned the state of Sergipe, smaller farms. We looked at a few cases. It has an interesting logistics advantage. It is right next to the port so this is the second closest area to the ports. So we may look at this region if we find interesting units, I always say. So we're seeing where we can add value to property and get good results. This is what we will buy.

Elisa Castelani

Well, to conclude some questions on in terms of how you're looking at sustainability. Mr. [Souza] says, "What are the contingencies for fires, if we're interested in participating in the sustainability area of the stock market?"

André Guillaumon

Excellent question. That is an enchanting question. I'd like to stay here talking about this for a long time. When we talk about sustainability, it involves the environment, socially and also economic. So I will try to do this step by step.

In terms of the economy, we did our IPO and the rules, the governance, if this is -- we did our IPO. We had to audit our numbers and present them every 3 months since 2006, 2007. So the IPO brought a maturity to the company in terms of governance and so this is a discipline that we have.

So social, it's very good. The regions where we made transformations were very poor regions. And we said that we have to take care of the region where we're present. We're always very engaged in social projects. So we're satisfied. This is a number I will mention for the first time. We already built 6 municipal schools in regions where we're present. Schools with more than 250 children. We have been doing a lot in the last few years. And to celebrate everything we have done, we did something important last year. We inaugurated the BrasilAgro Institute. It is responsible for leading these projects. I always say, Ana Paula, Ana Paula. We used to do this. And now it's not only a dream of a Director. No, it's everyone's dream. The Institute, BrasilAgro Institute is alive. It has people. It is focused on social projects, on education in the communities where we are. So most of the investments are in educational projects, preparation of teachers, many good things. And the best, we have as an assumption, a policy, to donate 1% to 1.5% of the company's profit every year. So we have a strict control. Most of these resources are being used, and someone can say, what if you don't have profit during a certain year? We have a reserve. These are projects, long-term projects. We have an institute that works on this.

And the third pillar which is environmental. This is in our DNA. You mentioned a company that transformed more than 140,000 hectares of land. We did everything. So we have nothing against us. We have a partnership with environmental agencies. We are partners. We are certified by NGOs. There's an NGO called Onça Pintada. We're partners of this NGO, and they take care of animals and -- in this land. So if you have it stabilized, it means that the smaller animals are also stabilized. We have this concern. We have this in the company, more than 1 unit certified.

We have many environmental policies that are very good and if you want to -- if you want to know more, we have a department that focuses on the environment. We began to participate in a pioneer project in Brazil for carbon with [Siemens] and Bayer. We're one of the pioneer companies. So this is in our DNA. Since 2006, when we got the first licenses to develop areas, we had to be concerned about this, and we did this. So we're working with agencies, NGOs, we have partnerships. We have a lot of agreements with parks -- we have units right next to some parks, and you can talk to the managers of these parks and saying what we do. Our fire trucks are always working with them. We have brigade trucks where we plant. And these trucks also work and fight fires in these preservation areas. Our unit in São José has 14 fire trucks. So they do a follow-up. It's a robust structure in the region. There is no group of fire -- farm in with 14 trucks. In the Midwest, we have a robust structure to fight fires in our units and also fires in preservation units.

So I tell you that we -- the company is -- the company is doing its work. We've been working on sustainability during the last few years. We're a step ahead of Brazilian agro business, looking for solutions and also to take care of sustainability. What is missing is to work more on certifications. We do a lot of things in this area. And we need more certification to go to markets that will give us better margins. So this is what is missing. We have the structure, we have the people. We have the systems designed to take care of this. Last year, we obtained some good certifications. We have, for example, sustainable cotton certification -- Chaparral farm is certified. In terms of responsibility, we have many good things. And we can talk about this if you wish. We can talk more about this.

Elisa Castelani

Thank you very much, André and Gustavo, for your time. We'd like to thank the participants, our Investor Relations department is available. Our e-mail is ri@brasil-agro.com. Please send your questions and we will answer, and we will continue talking. For us, it's a great joy to talk to you. We could spend a lot of time, but we have our agenda. André, your final comments?

André Guillaumon

Well, once again, I'd like to thank you all who stayed with us for 90 minutes. So in the past, we had calls that didn't last an hour. Today, we have 90 minutes. You can be sure that apart from all these good things, we have a team of managers that is very qualified. This is something that we take care of. We are forming new leaders. As we say, we want this to be something permanent. We have training programs. We are forming leaders. The company was certified by Great Place to Work. So we have this in our DNA, and we need to continue this. To continue, any company should have financial health and also leaders being trained. We do this all the time. So thank you very much. I would like to thank the company's team what we brought here, Gustavo and I are only voice bearers. So there is an army of people behind us generating these results. Thank you very much. You, shareholders, investors, we are committed. We will continue working to deliver consistent results. Thank you.