Overview

The Hershey Company (HSY) is well known by just about everybody. Its namesake candy is recognized by most people around the globe and has been a staple for many holiday treats or afternoon snacks for over a century. The company founded in 1894 has grown its offerings beyond just chocolates and into a host of other snacks. Interestingly enough the company's first acquisition of the H.B. Reese Candy Co. in 1963 turned out to be perhaps one of the best it has ever made. The Reese's candy brand sold $400 million more in treats than the parent brand Hershey's! Interestingly enough, despite consumer trends of healthier habits and reduced sugar intake, the company has still managed to grow. Part of my investor philosophy is buying brands I know. I take pride in seeing my investments in public and recognizing that I get to potentially profit from the continued success of the brand. I have long wanted to be a Hershey shareholder but due to either my current positions or the valuation it has not found itself in my portfolio. I am now taking a look at what level I may be interested in adding a position to my portfolio to finally own a stake in the Hershey Company.

Performance

Hershey announced earnings for the third quarter of 2020 that showed it continues to perform well.

Seeking Alpha

With a beat on both the top and bottom line it is clear that demand for its products remains strong. The company managed to grow sales at quite an impressive rate of 4%. More impressively it grew organic sales beyond expectations at 3.8%. This is always nice to see as most would believe a company with products as widely distributed as Hershey's would have limited ability to grow organically. The company managed to grow net income by 39% and earnings per share by 15.5%. Though the company attributed much of this to margin expansion which came mostly from hedges in the raw commodities it purchases. This could create a potential headwind in the year from now third quarter period.

The company did reinstate guidance for the year and believes diluted earnings will be in a range of $6.03 to $6.11 while adjusted earnings per share should come in between $6.18 to $6.24. Not too bad, however given the current price of shares and the growth over 2019 earnings estimated to be about 5%, I believe shares are still too expensive.

One notable area of weakness was international sales.

Seeking Alpha

The company attributed the weakness to volume decreases at company owned locations as well as suppressed retail traffic. The good news is that if this were to return to more normalized levels a year from now than we could see a significant boost to both revenue and earnings in this segment.

The company continues to have a strong balance sheet with $1.2 billion in cash on hand and about $4.145 billion in both short and long term debt. Well manageable by a company with generally predictable revenues.

The company is a leader in the space it operates in which is always important.

2019 CAGNY Presentation

While being the leader leaves you open to room from competitors, I believe being the brand names that puts Hershey's into the top are some of the most loved, it would be heard to dethrone them.

The company has made its most recent moves away from sweet and into salty snacks with a few key acquisitions. One being Amplify brands for $1.6 billion in total, and another being Pirate brands for $420 million. The company's move into this space I believe is due to the fact that it may find limited growth in the sweets space it dominates so well. I believe it also limits any risk due to future trends of consumers away from sweeter goods. As the company has entered a new segment of sorts, it opens itself up to further product innovations and acquisitions that may allow it to grow quite handsomely. Taking cues from another holding of mine PepsiCo (PEP), the snacks division has helped the company grow quite nicely while the legacy sugary drinks business has faced headwinds.

Recently a competitor to PepsiCo's Frito Lay division came public through a SPAC offering. UTZ brands (UTZ) has introduced itself to the market in what I believe will ultimately lead to an acquisition. The company coming out of family control and into the public sector will be quite interesting. Given its market share and brand recognition for salty snacks and Hershey's willingness to increase leverage beyond 2X Debt/EBITDA for a strategic acquisition, this could become a potential acquisition target down the road for Hershey should it continue its expansion into the arena.

Given the company goal of being the leader in the spaces it operates in, this would seem of future importance.

2019 CAGNY Presentation

This is something to keep any eye on in the future as the company continues to transform itself.

Valuation

Looking at the company's valuation compared to peers we can see the following.

Data by YCharts

Shares of Hershey trade with a lower yield than its competitors as well as a higher forward P/E and P/S ratio than peers. Now this may be acceptable if it's outperforming peers by a wide margin or expected to do so. But the performance of Hershey in my opinion is not greatly outdoing all of these competitors.

Looking at the valuation compared to its own trading history for the last 5 years and we can see the following.

Source: Morningstar

The company currently trades at a premium to its own P/S ratio, PEG ratio, and forward P/E. The rest of the metrics are roughly inline. I prefer to purchase shares of a stock when they trade at a discount to their own historical average. I typically look for a discount of 10% so long as the operating fundamentals of the company have not changed. This generally just signals dislocation in the market or in the shares. Many times I have found this to be the best method of acquiring shares in any investment.

Lastly, I look at historical yield. This allows me to see if I can purchase shares and lock in a yield that is either above its historical average, below, or inline.

Yieldchart

Typically if one can purchase shares in a company performing well with a higher than average yield, they can expect in the future the shares would return to a normalized level offering an average yield. The current yield on Hershey shares is inline with the average. It is offering a 2.22% yield with an average over the last 25 years of 2.17%. This signals shares may be fairly valued given they offer this yield greater than 50% of the time.

Conclusion

I like the direction and acquisitive nature the Hershey Company has taken over the last few years. Furthermore, it is not just making acquisitions for the sake of growth but rather to transform the business slowly but surely. It has not taken on any purchase that was too large for it to handle. I would love to start a position in the company's shares in the future should they offer a discount to their historical valuation or trade at a discount to peers. From time to time the market offers this opportunity but it may slip past us. Looking at the 52 week low of around $109, we can see shares are up alongside the market quite substantially. The price I would find appealing to start a position would probably be somewhere around $125-130. This would offer both an above average dividend and a discount to its average trading ratios. Until then, unless something materially or fundamentally changes, I will not be adding shares to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.