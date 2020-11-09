Miller Value Partners Income Strategy Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

Miller Value Partners is a value investor. It values businesses, and not just stocks, and invests in them for the long term.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Income Strategy generated a 7.89% total returnversus 4.71% for the ICE BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Index.

The ongoing divergence between large growth stocks and small value stocks is notsome overdone phenomenon that must mean-revert.

Large, fast-growing technology companies (which have little to no yield) have fared the best, while small cyclical businesses have done the worst.