Miller Value Partners Income Strategy Q3 2020 Letter

Summary
Miller Value Partners is a value investor. It values businesses, and not just stocks, and invests in them for the long term.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Income Strategy generated a 7.89% total returnversus 4.71% for the ICE BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Index.
The ongoing divergence between large growth stocks and small value stocks is notsome overdone phenomenon that must mean-revert.
Large, fast-growing technology companies (which have little to no yield) have fared the best, while small cyclical businesses have done the worst.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.