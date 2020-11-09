MTY Food Group (OTC:MTYFF) or MTY franchises and operates within the quick-service restaurant industry and is based in Montreal, Canada. Locations span across North America and internationally, and the company operates under an umbrella of more than 80 different brands. Please note that all analysis below is in Canadian dollar figures, according to notes on MTY's quarterly report.

(MTYFF Stock Chart - Seeking Alpha, 2020)

We believe that MTY is poised to make a full recovery and will prosper in the long run due to its strong acquisition strategies and continuous growth. The business is also very diversified and is not exposed to changing consumer preferences compared to other QSR companies because MTY operates under so many different brands.

Let's explore more about its diversified business model

(Quarterly Report)

Shopping malls and office tower food courts have been severely affected by the pandemic as more people look towards e-commerce and corporations shift to work-from-home. Only 10% of system sales are related to these location types, therefore MTY is not severely exposed to potential long-term effects of COVID-19 on malls and office towers.

A few of MTY's brands (MTY Website)

63% of MTY locations are street-front stores, and 22% are non-traditional formats. We believe that non-traditional format locations will see an increase of "% of system sales" as more consumers in North America become more comfortable engaging in leisure-related activities. According to MTY's quarterly report, "petroleum retailers, convenience stores, grocery stores, cinemas, amusement parks [...], hospitals, universities" are included in the non-traditional format locations.

(Quarterly Report)

MTY is also quite diversified geographically, with 35% of system sales coming from Canada, and the rest mostly coming from various regions in the United States. There is also a healthy make-up of total U.S. system sales, with the West Coast bringing in 57% of the pot. We believe that diversification is essential in this case because many areas are affected by COVID-19 on completely different levels. For example, business and leisure travel has had a potentially material impact on revenues in West Coast regions such as Vancouver, Canada. However, this impact may not be felt as much in the Central U.S., where 27% of total U.S. system sales come from.

(Quarterly Report)

It is also important to know that 83% of MTY's locations are QSRs, which serves well during a prolonged pandemic as QSRs do not rely on in-person dining as much as casual dining restaurants. Only 7% of locations are related to casual dining spots.

MTY's financial performance is inching closer to record highs

(Quarterly Report)

Revenues from 3Q/2020 were only down 14% compared to the same period last year and only down 2.6% for the nine-month period ended August 31, 2020. MTY posted a higher basic and diluted EPS for 3Q/2020 compared to the same period last year, which is a sign that the company has managed its franchised locations well. MTY also posted higher free cash flows for both the three-month and nine-month periods despite seeing a drop in system sales. MTY's financial performance and growth were very strong before the pandemic hit and can bounce back quite quickly as more consumers leave their homes. Moreover, the company began the third quarter with 1,470 closed locations, and only 364 still remain closed as of the end of August 2020. We expect that this figure has already gone down by a substantial amount and do not expect a material amount of locations to re-close given that most locations are QSRs.

(Quarterly Report)

Q3/2020 12-month trailing system sales are already higher than figures in Q3/2019, and a few periods of high-single-digit percentage growth will allow the company to eventually surpass Q1/2020 figures.

MTY has acquired many businesses in the past and it's only a matter of time before it starts acquiring some more

When reading financial performance from a five-year view, MTY has done a tremendous job of growing its business while maintaining respectable adjusted EBITDA margins. MTY was able to double its system sales from 2016 to 2018, and revenues have almost doubled from 2017. The number of locations also continues to grow at a fast rate, as the company has seen a 25% increase in this figure since 2016.

(Quarterly Report)

(Quarterly Report)

MTY has had several notable acquisitions in the last five years, including a $255.2M acquisition of Papa Murphy's. The newly acquired chain "represents 86% of the total sales generated by the new acquisitions for the nine-month period ended August 31, 2020 (Management's Discussion, 2020)." The acquisition of Papa Murphy's helped drive an increase in the "US and International revenue" segment for the nine-month period ended August 31, 2020, that would have otherwise seen a year-to-year decrease.

We believe that MTY will continue to acquire businesses in the near future, given that it has $43M of cash on hand and the potential to raise cheap debt due to market conditions. MTY has plenty of opportunities to dabble in the international market. We believe there is no shortage of acquisition opportunities as many food businesses are in distress given that revenues are not fully supporting heavily-fixed operating costs.

MTYFF faces many challenges, including long-term debt

MTY currently has $486.3M of long-term debt and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.8% certainly isn't ideal. Moreover, despite MTY's previous success with acquisitions, a future acquisition that ultimately negatively impacts financial performance can materially affect the company to pay down debt moving forward.

(Koyfin Financial Analysis, 2020)

MTY's EBIT/Interest Expense ratio has dwindled over the last years, and therefore total debt/EBITDA has gone up substantially as well.

In summation, we believe that MTY is recovering well from the pandemic and will see many of its closed locations open up soon. MTY is a well-diversified business with plenty of prominent brands and will continue to see success as it finds new acquisition opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.