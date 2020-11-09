I'm encouraged by the growth in pharmacy scripts, and by the double-digit membership growth in its Medicare Advantage plans.

I currently see a sizeable valuation gap in the healthcare insurance sector, with industry juggernaut UnitedHealth Group (UNH) trading at a premium (forward P/E of 21) and other players trading at a discount. In this article, I’m focused on Cigna (CI) which I see as trading at an attractive value range right now, with a forward P/E of just 10.9. While Cigna does have some risks, I believe the currently low valuation is largely unwarranted. I evaluate what makes Cigna a good investment at the current price; so let’s get started.

A Look Into Cigna

Cigna is one of the largest healthcare insurers, with 17 million global medical customers, and a global network of over 1.5M relationships with health care providers, clinics, and facilities. Its business segments include the following: U.S. Commercial (employer-sponsored medical coverage), U.S. Government (Medicare Advantage), Evernorth (pharmacy benefits manager), and International. Cigna is ranked #13 on the 2020 Fortune 500 list, and last year, generated over $150 billion in total revenue.

Cigna just posted strong Q3 results, which beat analyst expectations on both revenue and EPS. From a YoY perspective, adjusted revenue increased by 13.9% YoY, to $40.8 billion, and Non-GAAP EPS fell by just 2.8%, to $4.41. I’m not too concerned about the slight YoY drop in Non-GAAP EPS. That’s because it was attributed to increased cost utilization by its members, as doctors’ office visits returned to a more normalized level during Q3.

As seen below, Cigna has a strong track record of value creation, with a 17% CAGR on its adjusted EPS over a 5-year period, from 2014 to 2019. With Express Scripts now fully integrated into the company, management has guided for continued earnings growth, with 2020 adjusted EPS guidance of $18.45 at the midpoint. This would represent a healthy 8.2% YoY growth from 2019.

I also like the fact that management repurchased 16 million shares on a YTD basis through Nov 4th. I view the share repurchases during Q3 as being especially accretive for shareholders, as the stock traded at a relatively low P/E ratio, in the 12 to 13 range (seen below).

One of the risks for Cigna has to do with its leveraged balance sheet. At the end of Q3, long-term debt stood at $29.5 billion. However, I’m encouraged to see that management has continued to make progress towards deleveraging. Since the start of the year, the debt to capitalization ratio has decreased by 240 basis points, from 45.2% on December 31, 2019, to 42.8% on September 30, 2020. Looking forward, I expect management to continue to de-risk the balance sheet with its excess cash flow.

Some may point to the possibility of Medicare-for-all, and the existential risk that it poses to private insurance. I’m not too concerned. First, such a move would be extraordinarily disruptive to the healthcare industry and the economy as a whole. Second, it would be difficult to implement, and insurance companies would still be needed to carry this forward.

Meanwhile, Cigna continued the expansion of its U.S. Government business, including Medicare Advantage, with 18% YoY membership growth during Q3. Looking forward, management expects Medicare Advantage to grow by 10% to 15% in 2021. Plus, in the event of a Medicare-for-all scenario, I still see private insurance playing a complementary role to government-sponsored programs.

Lastly, Express Scripts (now part of the Evernorth segment) appears to have been integrated well into the company. This is supported by Evernorth having fulfilled 381 million adjusted pharmacy scripts during Q3, representing a 22% increase over Q3’19. Plus, as management was able to leverage Cigna’s scale to grow revenues efficiently, the SG&A expense ratio decreased by 110 bps YoY, from 9.2% to 8.1% in Q3’20. This was the result of incremental revenue growth, while keeping costs in check.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, it appears that analysts are projecting decent EPS growth for Cigna over the next couple of years. As seen below, the 2022 EPS estimate would put Cigna’s forward P/E ratio at just 8.9.

Based on this information, I wanted to calculate the PEG ratio, using the following inputs:

Price: $201.47

$201.47 EPS: $18.58 (based on the average 2020 analyst estimate)

$18.58 (based on the average 2020 analyst estimate) EPS Growth Rate: 10.42 (based on the average of 2021 and 2022 EPS growth rates)

Based on the inputs above, I arrive at a PEG ratio of 1.04. While a PEG ratio of 1 is generally regarded as the standard for fair value, I generally set a range of 1.25 to 1.75 for well-run companies with durable business models.

In this case, I set a PEG ratio of 1.35 as my own standard for fair value. This takes into consideration Cigna’s debt load (which I expect to continue to drop over time).

Based on my standard, it appears that Cigna’s shares have 30% upside from the current price to my fair value estimate of $261.52 (1.35/1.04 * 201.47). Analysts seem to agree that Cigna is undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating (score of 4.3 out of 5), and an average price target of $248.16.

Investor Takeaway

Cigna has demonstrated continued operating strength in its latest Q3 results, including an improvement in its SG&A expense ratio. I’m encouraged by the strong pharmacy scripts growth from its Evernorth segment (including Express Scripts), and by management’s expectation of continued membership growth in its Medicare Advantage plans. While the debt load is a risk, management is addressing it by continued progress towards paying it down.

Meanwhile, continued share repurchases have been accretive for shareholders, especially considering the repurchases done at the depressed share prices during Q3. As the valuation exercise demonstrated, I see the shares as being materially undervalued. For these reasons, I see strong upside for Cigna’s shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.