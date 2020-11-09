Note: I have written about Etsy previously, investors should see this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

As many readers of either Etsy (ETSY) or my work know, I am and have been a big Etsy bull over the last few weeks and months. This primarily comes down to my belief that Etsy is filling the gap in a sizable part of the eCommerce market for 'niche' items. And with this, the growth opportunity is large. Combine this with the fact Etsy, in my opinion, encompasses what 'GARP' is all about - gives Etsy great long-term viability. In my earnings preview article, I outlined why I believed Etsy was going to exceed market expectations and the key things to look out for in the report. Etsy did indeed exceed market expectations and showed the long-term promise of the marketplace. In this article, I will pick apart the report and highlight the key things Etsy investors and prospective investors should take from it. I will also readdress many of the key metrics that I outlined in my earnings preview article.

Q3 growth rates

In my preview, I highlighted the growth rates as a key metric to look out for. Of course, that is unsurprising as that is what primarily drove Etsy's insane share price run over the recent year. In Q3, these growth rates were sustained and showed that Etsy's Covid traction hasn't faded. Etsy beat market expectations which weren't particularly surprising as the consensus was underestimating Etsy's topline potential. Due to the large run-up in share price prior to the report (like Q2), Etsy's shares didn't pop following it but that shouldn't concern long-term investors as the press release showed much optimism about both the near- and long-term future for Etsy.

EPS was $0.70, up 520% on the prior year and similar to that of last quarter. GMS remained level at $2.6 billion with revenue of $450 million. The GMS growth from the prior year was primarily fuelled by non-mask sales. The previous reliance on mask sales for growth is starting to fade as Etsy's other offerings take the front seat. This has caused GMS to pull back slightly on the quarter but was to be expected.

Source: Etsy earnings call presentation

The profitability was similar to that of Q2 where Etsy had obtained an insane amount of traction through the Covid lockdown as the stay-at-home environment caused eCommerce to surge. The Q3 results showed that there is sustainability in Etsy's profitability and insane recent growth, which they can build on for the coming years.

Josh Silverman and the rest of Etsy management's execution so far has been perfect. Etsy is continuing to establish itself as the dominant player in the niche and handcrafted market. The strong relationships between buyers and sellers are driving repeat purchases. As I can continue to remind readers, Etsy is spending so much time and resources to making shoppers aware of the marketplace, many weren't aware of Etsy and their broad range of offerings but the pandemic is changing this.

Offsite ads will play an increasingly important role going forward and will further boost revenue growth with respect to GMS over the coming quarters. Etsy only introduced the offsite ads policy a few quarters ago and it has given the company more exposure to its most successful sellers. In fact, these results have already started to show this as revenue as a percentage of GMS increased 2% over the quarter. The Q3 results also reinforced the scalability potential of Etsy, with a total TAM of $100 billion - through keeping 'commerce human' and improving buyer experiences - Etsy can drive the topline which, in turn, will drive the bottom line. Rachel Glaser (CFO) reinforced this opinion with her comments in the press release:

Our second-quarter results demonstrate the scalability of our marketplace model

Etsy also saw strong geographic expansion, tapping into many key international markets such as the UK. This was highlighted on the earnings call:

Etsy's stand-alone percent international GMS expanded 340 basis points sequentially to 37% of overall GMS. International GMS, excluding masks sales was up 106% on a constant currency basis and was driven in part by strong trends in the U.K. and Germany, with the strongest trend being domestic sales between buyers and sellers within the same country

More specifically, Etsy's strong GMS growth was spread across numerous categories as shoppers scoured many different shops and themes. Categories such as Homeware and Home Furnishings continued to perform well with GMS up 126% on the prior year. Beauty and Personal Care saw a whopping 164% growth but still contributes just $84 million to total GMS. Categories such as that who Etsy has a lower presence in will be a huge growth catalyst going forward. Etsy's unique position in the market means they are able to put their foot in the door of numerous different categories that have huge GMS potential.

Buyer and seller acquisition

To scale up revenues, Etsy's seller acquisition remains extremely important. Etsy needs a huge range of different shops and offerings in order to attract new buyers to the site and turn them into repeat buyers. The focus for Etsy is giving buyers 'unique' offerings that you wouldn't find on Amazon (AMZN) - sellers are at the center of giving buyers this through their niche or handmade goods. Etsy is also using personalization features to tailor search results to display products and goods that are most suitable to that buyer, by doing this, Etsy will be able to drive more repeat purchases.

Pleasingly, more and more sellers have swarmed to Etsy over the last quarter. Total active sellers amount to 3600 - up 20%. Previously, people were concerned about sellers turning away from Etsy due to the high fees, but this simply hasn't been true. Like many successful businesses who are performing well, that performance benefits all parties as they ride the 'winning wave', this is true for Etsy. Sellers are seeing phenomenal growth and more sellers want a piece of this pie. Sellers also want to have the opportunity to obtain a part-time or even full-time income while also pursuing their passion in many cases.

Huge guidance

To me, the most important part of the press release was the guidance. Etsy has forecasted for up to $513 million in revenues in Q4, an increase of 12% from Q3. I don't believe the market has yet understood the significance of this forecast. The primary bear thesis towards Etsy is that the growth rates will not be sustained particularly looking into the next year, but this guidance paints a different picture, where management believes they can continue the strong execution of converting strong traffic into sales into Q4 and build on the client base that has been obtained over Q3. Etsy does, however, expect some margin pressure in Q4, and therefore, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than Q3. Q4 will also be strengthened by further Covid uncertainty and countries such as France and the UK going back into lockdown.

It is also important to note that Etsy is building for the long term now through reinvestment of the cash generated over this period. In Q4, Etsy will launch its new television campaign to drive an emotional connection to the marketplace. This fits perfectly into Etsy's strategy of building a connection between buyers and sellers. I believe this campaign will have profound effects in making more consumers aware of Etsy and its unique offering. Once aware, Etsy's sellers will take care of the rest and create repeat buyers who drive long-term shareholder value.

Conclusion

The share price decline following the results was frustrating but very common when it comes to Etsy, the run-up prior to the earnings muted the impact the results could have on the share price. However, the dip did provide those that were looking for an entry to be able to take a position. Q3 was another strong quarter for the company and underpinned my bullish thesis. Management keeps executing the growth strategy to perfection and strong buyer and seller acquisition have given Etsy further traction which will benefit the company over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.