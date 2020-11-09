Oil stocks across the board have been beaten down over the last few years. Few as bad as Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE). It is hard to believe this was a $60 stock years ago as it is now below $0.50. The company released decent earnings, but there are still a lot of questions surrounding the massive debt the company has piled up recently. This is a high-risk, high-reward type play and not for the faint of heart.

How Were The Earnings?

Taking a quick look at the Q3 earnings report, Baytex only missed their EPS number by $0.01. They reported a loss of -$0.04 for the quarter. Revenue came in at $252.54 million, which is down 40.5% year over year. A lot of which can be attributed to the oil crash.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Looking above, we can see the average production on a quarterly basis. For Q3, Baytex reported 77.81 MBOE/d (82% Oil and NGL). What is concerning is that there is no real increase coming. It would appear this could even be the high point over the next couple of years. This while many other producers are looking to increase. One of the positives is that they reported solid free cash flow of $60 million for the quarter. While these are decent results, given the market we are currently in, there are still plenty of concerns with the stock.

What Has Happened To The Stock?

One word. Debt. Baytex has reduced the net debt slightly, but still starring at just over $1.9 billion. The good news is that the first chunk (and it's a large $400 million chunk) isn't due until 2024, which buys them some room. The bad news is they still owe $1.9 billion and don't have cash on hand. Posting a debt to equity ratio of 469.8% isn't ideal.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Baytex is not shy about their debt or trying to hide it, which is a positive, but the sell job on not owing any until 2024 isn't fooling investors, at least not yet. As mentioned, they were able to generate $60 million in free cash flow and push their financial liquidity to $344 million for the quarter. Which is another positive.

(Source: Company Presentation)

I still believe investors will need to see the price of oil start to move before they consider jumping back in. It is no secret that this is where greater cash flow is going to come from as shown above. With oil hovering around US$40, there is not much to be had. We need to see oil move to US$50 and beyond for Baytex to get some serious legs under it. You can only hedge so well in circumstances like the ones we are currently facing. At the end of the day, they need to continue to generate greater cash flows and reduce debt without giving up crucial assets, which is easier said than done.

What Is The Bull Case?

If I am being honest, I would treat the bull case like a lotto ticket at this point. The bull case revolves around an increase in oil prices. What we are all waiting for is for a vaccine for COVID-19 for consumption numbers to begin to rise again. As case numbers climb across the world again, so do oil inventories. Looking below, we can see that energy consumption was coming back in line with production in the summer. That has likely decreased again, while production has increased slightly. Once we can maintain the levels that we saw in 2018/19, the price will have the ability to rise again.

(Source: EIA)

In the meantime, what Baytex can control is their hedge book. This is the key to generating cash flow, while oil remains sub US$50. Looking below, we can see how the company stands going forward as of September 30th. The good news is that they are already looking deep into 2021, while many others just have hedges in the first half. Obviously, this could backfire if oil prices begin to climb like I hope they do in the second half of next year (or sooner).

(Source: Company Presentation)

The majority of the fourth quarter is hedged (32,500 barrels a day) with 8,000 barrels a day locked in at US$43, and the remaining 24,500 tied up in 3-way options. Looking into 2021, they have not locked in any fixed hedges at this point, which is smart, given the volatility. What they have done is add protection at US$45 a barrel for roughly 30% of their expected production. As you can see above, the company has also hedged on the differentials between Mixed Sweet Blend (MSW) and Western Canadian Select (WSC) at 40% and 45% of production for 2021, respectively.

One of the other bull cases is recent insider buying. Nothing quite says management believes in the company like dumping personal money into the company as it is tanking. When the CEO (Edward LaFehr) is buying the stock fairly regularly over the last year, that has to give belief to shareholders that he is doing his best, given his vested interest. Of note, none of the insiders has sold the stock over the last year. This is also bullish.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

What Does The Price Say?

As I have discussed, there is a risk here, but looking below, we can see the potential reward. Based on a "Fair Value" (which is using future levered cash flows), the stock is current undervalued by 90%. By this metric, if you bought the stock at $0.35 and it went to "Fair Value" at $3.60, you would be up just under 1,000%. Not bad. But let me go on the record and say, not likely either. While I do think the stock is getting overly beat up, I do not think it will be back at $3.60 anytime soon. Seeking Alpha Quant ratings have the value at a B-. This is fairly good. The issue is growth, profitability, and momentum are all D+ or F.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Taking a look at the charts, I am going to make the bull case for the stock over the next little bit. Looking below, we can see the 200-day moving average in yellow. This has clearly been a cap on the stock over the last couple of years, and no one needs a straight edge to see that nasty slope. Now, the encouraging park is that the slope is reducing itself slowly here. As mentioned earlier, we need a bullish run in oil for this stock to see any serious action, but I do think we could see this stock run up to $0.60 and give this another test. We may not get a break, but I am pretty sure anyone reading this would take a cool 70% gain on their investment.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in a bit, I want to look at some more recent price action. Trends are great, but horizontal price action is where it's at. Looking below, you can see there is some solid support where the stock recently bounced at about $0.28. A break below would be extremely bearish, and I would want nothing to do with the stock as it could easily fall back to $0.18. On the flip note, there seems to be a wide potential range at play here. Extending up to ~$0.60, which happens to be where that 200-day moving average is. This is where the stock gapped down originally in March, which has already been filled, but there is potential to give it another test here. $0.43 is the next wall to come down, which is that bottom support of the range from June to September.

(Source: TC2000.com)

At the end of the day, this was once a $62 stock. Do I think it gets there again? Not in Baytex's wildest dreams, well maybe "wildest", but I will leave that up to management. I do think it's very possible to see this stock above $1 again if they can get their ducks in a row. This is a stock I will be looking to the price of oil to show signs of life before I dip my toes in. But you bet I'm watching it closely.

I do have other oil exposure to the industry right now via NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF), Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF), MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF), and Trillion Energy (OTCPK:TCFF).

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there are some things to like about Baytex. There is no doubt the company will do well on an oil recovery. The question is what happens when that debt comes due. I am watching this one from the sidelines for now. The company has decent hedges in place going forward, which should help them maintain positive cash flow as long as the price of oil can stay above $40 going forward. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.