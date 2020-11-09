Until recently, I had not invested in a homebuilder's stock. One reason is a mild aversion to cyclical names, particularly when the shares aren't trading in a trough. I can add that I somehow have not committed the time needed to investigate a company in that sector.

However, D.R. Horton's (NYSE:DHI) ticker came to my attention as a company that is trading at a reasonable valuation, has a sound financial foundation, a growing share of its sector, and a safe, rapidly growing dividend.

In short, Horton meets my criteria for a due diligence dive. The company appears to have a competent albeit not exemplary management team operating a no-moat business. However, its position as one of the two largest homebuilders provides Horton with minor scale advantages, and the firm's geographic spread, coupled with a large position in the entry level market, bodes well for the current climate. .

As I plunged into my investigation, I found that the recent results are impressive, and there are a number of macrotrends that should propel the shares forward.

Recent Developments

D.R. Horton and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) (NYSE:LEN.B) are the dominant homebuilders in the US. The top 15 companies constitute 73% of the total industry market value. Horton's market share is roughly 60% of the combined size of the companies ranked #4 through #15.

Unfortunately, for shareholders, this does not provide a durable moat; however, it does translate into a considerable position in the more desirable markets.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

The company demonstrates consistent improvement in ROE, rising from the mid-teens in FY 2017 to nearly 20% in the last quarter.

The chart below provides insight into the growth of the company over the last three decades. During the same time frame, the firm's book value increased from $20.66 per share to $30.38.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Last quarter, management reported an increase in net income of 33% and EPS growth of 37%. Home sales revenues increased 10% to $5.2 billion on 17,642 homes closed, up from $4.7 billion on 15,971 homes closed YoY.

Macrotrends Serve As Tremendous Tailwinds

A number of trends, some long-term, others related to COVID-inspired work and lifestyle changes, should drive Horton's share price. The most obvious developments are plunging mortgage interest rates. A recent multi-month drop in rates led to a historical low of 2.78%.

"There's a perfect storm in the housing market right now." - Jason Allen, Redfin market manager

Combined with pent-up demand and a shortage of housing, a whirlwind is brewing, but it serves to propel Horton forward rather than sinking the shares.

The charts below track the current and projected first-lien purchase volumes.

Source: HW

As indicated in the following chart, first-lien mortgage originations have increased precipitously, especially among those seeking to refinance.

Source: HW

At first glance, one might note purchase originations, while trending well, don't represent a sea change. Investors must take an additional step to appreciate the significance of the chart. I will posit the dramatic increase in refinance originations plays into the current housing shortage. After all, it is unlikely homeowners will sell shortly after refinancing at a significantly lower rate.

According to Redfin, the middle of this year marked the twelfth consecutive month the nation's housing supply dropped. The lowest level for any July was recorded following a 20% plunge in the number of available homes. It is important to note the most affordable markets are driving the deficit, as Horton has a solid position in the entry level and step-up home market.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

The adage "Location, location, location" rings true when considering the housing shortage. According to Freddie Mac, the national housing deficit stands at 2.5 million units; however, when adjusted for states that have a surfeit of housing, the 29 states registering a shortage need 3.3 million units to meet demand.

The chart below provides a snapshot of the housing situation throughout the US (The darker the color, the greater the shortage).

Source: Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac's study weighs migration trends to arrive at a precise understanding of housing supply. For example, at first glance, Michigan appears to have a deficit of housing. However, when adjusted for migration patterns, there is a looming surplus of homes in that state. In Florida, the expected influx of those relocating from other states will lead to an increase in the current housing shortfall.

COVID-related shutdowns among homebuilders also come into play. Of the top 50 metro areas, 40 have seen supply growth rates decline since February.

I think it is of value to compare the following map of D.R. Horton's geographical footprint with the one above. In general, the company appears well situated to take advantage of prevailing housing trends.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes

One catalyst for the dearth of supply is the trend of homeowners, particularly those in the older demographic ranges, to remain in their homes longer. Currently, over 55% of homeowners are 50 years of age or older.

In 2019, the average homeowner had 13 years of tenure in their current home. This compares to an average of eight years in 2010.

"In Dallas, there are many neighborhoods that were built in the 1950s and 1960s where most of today's residents are still the original homeowners." - Christopher Dillard, Real Estate Agent, Dallas, TX

One reason for the trend is older Americans can use reverse mortgages to finance their retirements. Another is that homeowners in supply restrained environments are hesitant to risk leaving their current home.

An additional cause for increased demand is Americans' desire to move from urban to suburban environs. Buyers are expanding their searches to areas they wouldn't have considered in the past, as proximity to the workplace becomes less important. Others view neighborhoods with open spaces as safer in an era marked by a pandemic.

The work-at-home movement allows some wider options. A recent MIT survey determined roughly half of US workers may now work from home.

Source: Finances Online

"Before the pandemic, buyers wanted to be walking distance from the park, but now they want their own private outdoor space so they don't have to go to the park... We're seeing this shift from, `Let's settle for a two-bedroom home and buy something bigger later' to `Let's get a three-bedroom house because we both need an office.'" - Redfin agent Shoshana Godwin

Source: Realtor.com

Valuation, Dividend and Debt

As I type these words, DHI trades for $72.91 a year. The average 12-month target of 21 analysts is $72 a share. The average price target of the eight analysts that rated the stock after the last quarterly report is $84.37.

The company has a current PE of 12.53, a forward PE of 10.95, and a PEG of .61.

Horton has a yield a bit below 1%. The dividend is well funded, with a payout ratio a hair above 12%, and the five-year dividend growth rate stands at 25.59%. I should add the company is one of the few homebuilders that maintained a dividend during the Great Recession.

Moody's rates the debt Baa2/stable and S&P's debt rating is BBB/stable. These are above-average ratings for a homebuilder.

My Perspective

The US Census Bureau reported the homeownership rate increased to 67.9% in the second quarter of 2020. This is a 3.8% increase from the first quarter of 2020.

More importantly, the prevailing low interest rates, the pent-up demand for housing, the shift to a work-from-home environment, the exodus from metropolitan areas, and the shortage of new construction all provide powerful, long-term tailwinds for D.R. Horton.

One may be deterred by the recent run-up in the stock, considering the shares have gained nearly $30 in the last three months. I note, however, that Horton trades roughly 10% below its 52-week high.

Consequently, during my due diligence investigation, I initiated an entry level position in the company.

I rate D.R. Horton as a Buy.

While the low yield is less than I prefer, I believe the prospects for share appreciation, coupled with a likelihood of strong growth in the dividend, make the company a reasonable investment.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.