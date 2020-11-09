There is too much uncertainty to recommend buying the shares at this moment. However, there could be a great buying opportunity in the future if things fall into place.

The new CEO, Mark Anderson, made a good first impression in the earnings call but it is too early to make any smart comments about his future performance.

I have written three articles on Alteryx (AYX) in the past. In the first I tried to understand accounting changes under ASC 606 revenue recognition. It was a rather technical piece and looking back on it, it missed one very important emphasis: Recognizing 40% of the contract value as revenue upfront is a wonderful thing when growth is accelerating. However, when new deals get scarce – as we see now – this mechanic can make things look much worse.

In my second piece, I analyzed Alteryx's competitive position. With my admittedly limited technological knowledge, I grasped that Alteryx had a quite unique and advanced analytics product that seems to be ahead of the competition.

That, however, didn't help Alteryx in the current COVID-19-pandemic, where companies reduced their spending on data analytics. This led to a dismal second-quarter report which was the focus of my third article where I argued that because of the tough environment and the bad guidance Alteryx shares would be dead money for at least the next two quarters and investors would be wise to reduce their exposure while there is still uncertainty about the business.

Now the third quarter was announced and apparently, Alteryx disappointed the market again, sending shares down 20% the day after the report. However, I would not characterize it as a new disappointment, since shares are right back where they were after the second-quarter report. It is much more a realization that business is not turning around as quickly as some might have hoped.

A lot has happened in between the two quarters: Alteryx significantly raised Q3 guidance (from +11% to +23.8% revenue growth) and announced the appointment of a new CEO, Mark Anderson, in early October. The most important facts have stayed the same, though: COVID-19 and the WFH-paradigm are still impacting the businesses' growth, there is no visibility when things may return back to normal, and revenue recognition mechanics worsen the growth picture.

Guidance Issues

One of the main reasons for the recent price drop is guidance for the fourth quarter. Investors were expecting much better results for the rest of the year when the company raised its guidance earlier. That didn't happen, though, as management only lifted Q4 revenue guidance slightly by $4 million, now implying -4% "growth" vs. -7% in the Q2 guidance.

Does this fact warrant a 20% price drop? Viewed in isolation, it definitely does not. But since the stock ran up before earnings, on what now has turned out to be mostly false hopes on a quick turn-around, it is plausible that shares have retrieved back again.

One thing has to be noted, though: The actual results of Q3 have been much better than feared: The company guided for $115 million revenue (+11% YoY) in Q2, raised the guidance in their pre-announcement to $128 (+23.8%), and finally landed at $129.7 (+25.4%).

Alteryx's management does like to give conservative guidance. Looking to Q4 this should give investors confidence that Alteryx will exceed its guidance. Maybe they can even avoid the stigma of negative revenue growth in Q4.

Mixed Bag Results

That, however, does not change the big picture: the business is still deteriorating quickly in terms of year-on-year growth: +75% in Q4 2019,+43% in Q1 2020, +17% in Q2, and +25.4% now in Q3. The reacceleration of YoY-growth from Q2 to Q3 is a nice thing (it was also the biggest sequential QoQ growth on record at +34.8%). But the company expects -4% growth in Q4, which again is a significant deceleration. Even if they avoid negative growth in Q4, the picture is very negative.

This can be observed as well in other metrics: RPO has been flat at around $400 million since Q4 2019 (certainly a result of shortening contract durations), Dollar based net retention rate ticked down again by 2 percentage points to 124% (the lowest value on my calculation sheet dating back to Q1 2016), and customer additions came in at only 241 (the lowest value since Q3 2017).

On the other hand, ARR (annual recurring revenue) – the metric that management is trying to emphasize since last quarter – is still growing nicely. The company released ARR numbers dating back to Q1 2019 as follows:

Source: Alteryx Q3 2020 Earnings Report, table from the author.

As you can see, ARR growth is much smoother than revenue growth. It is hard to read anything into this limited set of numbers but what should probably be taken away is that ARR, despite some deceleration, is still running at 38% growth.

It also helps, that the company surprised on earnings (24% Non-GAAP operating margin for Q3), was cash flow positive ($9.7 million), and held gross margins stable above 92%. This should make clear that Alteryx's business – despite the obvious growth problems – is still holding up reasonably well in this challenging environment.

This last sentence should not be misunderstood, though. On balance, the negatives still by far outweigh the positives in this investment. And at the moment I would, like in my last article, still recommend reducing oversized portfolio positions in AYX and not buy into this weakness. That's what I did when I sold most of my shares in mid-October – quite luckily to be honest – at approx. $144 after the new guidance and the CEO-change was announced.

New CEO And Cloud Talk

My selling is no criticism of the new CEO Mark Anderson, though. I must admit that at first, I did not see it as a good sign that the founder-leader Dean Stoecker stepped down in these difficult times. I'm still not sure about the exact reasons for the change and they still have me a bit worried. But Anderson made a good first impression on me on the earnings call. While he doesn't strike me as the visionary leader type, he seems to have a lot of experience in sales execution and maybe that's exactly what Alteryx needs at the moment. He was even called out by the CEO of Cloudflare (NET) in their most recent earnings call ("And I think one of the people who's been very helpful in this is Mark Anderson on our Board, who obviously came from a number of great enterprise sales organization."). Regardless, it is simply too early to make any more comments about the new CEO at this time.

Maybe one last one: Anderson did talk about cloud-opportunities multiple times in the earnings call. This is one subject that the old CEO regularly dismissed. According to Stoecker customers were happy analyzing data on-prem and were not asking for a cloud product which is why they did not invest there. Anderson seems to be more willing to move into that direction, albeit staying terribly vague in his comments. The Analyst Day next spring should give investors more information. However, I have to leave one caveat: Software in the cloud and on-prem are two very different things that require different skill sets. Rarely, companies are good at both cloud and on-prem. I would, thus, not get too excited about any future cloud-announcements by Alteryx if the actual growth numbers don't support the story.

What To Do Going Forward

As of this writing, I still hold a tiny 1.5% in Alteryx to keep it on my radar. This has basically two reasons: First, this slowdown is clearly macro-related and has nothing (or at least very little) to do with mismanagement. While we do not know how long this COVID-craziness will stay with us, it will pass eventually. Data analytics is increasingly important for most businesses and spending should return back to normal at some point in the future. Second, Alteryx's software is still great software that customers love. The competitive environment has not changed (at least not to my knowledge). If anything Alteryx, because of its market leader position, should be able to take advantage of the general weakness in data analytics at the end of the day.

While it is not the main reason for me to buy, hold or sell shares I also want to mention valuation shortly: Alteryx currently has a market value of $7.64 billion with $491 mil TTM revenue, $983 mil cash, and $650 mil in long term debt. That computes to a 14.9 TTM EV/S. For a company with 92% gross margins and which is expected to grow ARR by at least 25% in 2021 (according to the CFO in the earnings call), this is not terribly expensive.

It could become a real bargain if Alteryx returns to more normal customer growth and contract durations. Here it is important to remember the revenue recognition mechanics: 40% of total contract value gets recognized upon closing the deal. The contract value is dependent on the number of seats sold and the contract duration. Both of these metrics are currently under pressure but I assume that contract duration (which averages out to 2 years but currently adoption licenses also are sold at 6 months – as explained in my previous article) is even more stressed. Once customers have more confidence in the future, contract lengths should get back to normal which could result in a huge reacceleration of growth. This would be a great catalyst for share price appreciation.

To be clear, though, there is nothing that indicates that this reacceleration is happening any time soon. Q4 2020 will see the biggest growth deceleration yet and it is also a very sensitive quarter because many contract renewals are happening at this time of the year. After that, we have no visibility either (other than the fact that we know that from Q2 2021 onwards comps will be much more favorable). In other words, things could get much worse before they get better growth-wise.

This is why I would recommend resisting buying the dip at this moment. There are simply too many negatives and uncertainties to make a recommendation. If the business turns around there will be plenty of time to jump back on the train since this growth story (at least in theory) is far from over. This might mean that you risk not exactly "catching the bottom" and losing some percentage points on the upside. But considering the opportunity cost of holding shares of a struggling growth business and the accompanying uncertainties about recovery, buying "cheap" right now might be the much riskier decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.